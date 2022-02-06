Frugl : Share Purchase Plan

7 February 2022

Dear Shareholder,

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

On 31 January 2022, Frugl Group Limited (ACN 096 870 978) (Frugl or the Company) announced that it will be conducting a capital raising by way of Share Purchase Plan (Plan) to issue up to 54,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at a price of $0.02 per Share to Eligible Shareholders (defined below), to raise up to $1,080,000 under the Plan.

In order to provide Eligible Shareholders with the ability to participate in the Company's capital raising activities, the Company is pleased to provide details of the Plan. The offer under the Plan (Offer) will raise a maximum of $1,080,000 on the terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) contained in this letter.

Shareholders Eligible to Participate in the Plan

Participation under the Plan is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders of the Company who are registered as holders of Shares at 5:00pm (WST) on 28 January 2022 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).

Share Purchase Plan

The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.02 per Share (Price). The Price represents a discount of 20% to $0.0247 (being the volume weighted average market price) (VWAP) of the Shares over the last 5 trading days on which sales in the Shares were recorded before the day on which the Plan was announced.

Whilst the Company intends to raise $1,080,000 under the Plan, the Company reserves the right to accept additional applications subject to shareholder demand. However, the maximum number of Shares which can be issued under the Plan is limited by the ASX Listing Rules to a maximum of 54,000,000 Shares, which is equal to 30% of the Company's existing issued share capital.

Depending on applications received, the Company may, in its absolute discretion, undertake a scale back so that not more than $1,080,000 is raised under the Plan or not more than 30% of that number of Shares already on issue, are issued under the Plan. Scale back decisions are made by the Board and are final. The Plan will not be underwritten.

An application form for the Plan (Application Form) is included in this package.

Current Activities

Details of the Company's current activities are set out in the announcements made by the Company to the ASX and are available from the ASX, or the Company's website at www.fruglgroup.com.au

The funds raised under the Plan will be used for marketing of the Frugl Grocery mobile comparison and wellness app, commercialisation of the InFocus Analytics retail intelligence SaaS platform and general working capital purposes, as well as for payment of costs associated with the Plan, further details of which are set out in the Company's announcement of 31 January 2022.

