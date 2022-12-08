Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. FRX Innovations Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRXI   CA30326X1015

FRX INNOVATIONS INC.

(FRXI)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:02 2022-12-08 am EST
0.2550 CAD   -1.92%
01:18pFRX Engages Paradox Public Relations
EQ
11/30FRX Innovations Announces Q3 2022 Financials
AQ
11/30FRX Innovations Announces Q3 2022 Financials
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRX Engages Paradox Public Relations

12/08/2022 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: FRX Innovations
FRX Engages Paradox Public Relations

08.12.2022 / 19:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Boston, MA, November xx, 2022 – FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) (FSE:W2A) (“FRX” or the “Company”), a leader in eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Paradox Public Relations ("Paradox") to provide investor relations services to FRX with the objective of increasing visibility in the financial community and identifying potential investors through the use of their contacts and proprietary database.

Paradox is a Montreal-based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for over 20 years. Paradox's extensive experience is expected to provide a full-service, results-driven approach to FRX's investor relations program. Under the terms of Paradox's engagement, FRX will pay Paradox a monthly service fee of CDN $10,000 and issue 800,000 options (the "IR Options") with an exercise price of $0.40 vesting that will vest quarterly in equal tranches over a period of 12 months

Paradox's engagement will be for a 36-month term, subject to termination by either party with 30 days written notice. Upon termination of the engagement, any unexercised options will expire after 30 days, as per TSXV policy. The agreement with Paradox, as well as the grant of the IR Options, is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marc Lebel, CEO of FRX Innovations commented that, “We are very excited to bring Paradox onto the FRX Team. With their deep experience in investor relations coupled with their considerable contacts in the capital markets community in Canada, the US and EU, we are convinced that FRX’s visibility will increase and that FRX and all of its stakeholders will benefit from this new partnership.”

Carl Desjardins, Managing Partner at Paradox said, “we are extremely pleased to join the FRX Innovation team given their unique position as a premiere player in sustainable flame-retardant solutions for the plastics market. This market is undergoing a sea change with new legislation banning brominated flame retardants in electronic display devices having been passed this year in the EU and the US. FRX is uniquely positioned to benefit from this enormous growth opportunity as major brands adopt green flame-retardant solutions, which we expect to translate to exciting shareholder value creation. We look forward to working with FRX management to bring their story to a wide audience.”

For more information about FRX Innovations, please visit www.frx-innovations.com .

About FRX Innovations

FRX Innovations is a global manufacturing company, producing a family of environmentally sustainable flame-retardant products that serve several large markets spanning textiles, electronics, automotive, electric vehicles (EV) and medical devices. FRX is led by a team of highly experienced business and technical professionals and is positioned to be a leader in the rapidly changing flame-retardant plastics and additives market in response to new legislation prohibiting Brominated and Perfluoro flame retardant chemicals.

Nofia® is a registered trademark of FRX. Nofia® products are manufactured at its manufacturing facility on the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, one of the world's largest chemical producing clusters. Nofia Polyphosphonates are produced using sustainable green chemistry principles such as a solvent-free production process, no waste by-products, and near 100% atom efficiency. FRX's portfolio includes an extensive patent estate. FRX, at the forefront of the ESG movement to a greener future, has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the EPA's Environmental Merit Award, the Belgium Business Award for the Environment, and the Flanders Investment of the Year Award. FRX has also been recognized six times on the Global Cleantech 100 list.

Website: www.frx-innovations.com

Contact Details

FRX Polymers

Mark Lotz CFO

+1 604-880-6546

mlotz@frxpolymers.com

FRX Innovations Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

Investor Relations

Carl Desjardins

+1 514 – 818 04477

ir@frx-innovations.com

Media Inquiries

Joseph Grande

joe@jgrandecommunications.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Details

FRX Innovations

Joseph Grande

+1 978-505-1275

joe@jgrandecommunications.com

Company Website

https://www.frx-innovations.com/


News Source: News Direct

08.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FRX Innovations
United States
ISIN: CA30326X1015
EQS News ID: 1508833

 
End of News EQS News Service

1508833  08.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1508833&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FRX INNOVATIONS INC.
01:18pFRX Engages Paradox Public Relations
EQ
11/30FRX Innovations Announces Q3 2022 Financials
AQ
11/30FRX Innovations Announces Q3 2022 Financials
EQ
11/29FRX Innovations Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/24Frx innovations inc. announces closing of non-brokered private placement
AQ
11/24Frx innovations inc. announces closing of non-brokered private placement
EQ
11/24FRX Innovations Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.5 million in funding
CI
11/10Polyvisions selects FRX InnovationsÃ¢™ NofiaÃ‚® Technology for its line of..
AQ
11/10Polyvisions selects FRX Innovations' Nofia® Technology for its line of FR PET Molded an..
EQ
10/31Reliance to Enhance Fire Retardant and Sustainable Properties of RecronÃ‚® FS Usi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,40 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 15,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float -
Chart FRX INNOVATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
FRX Innovations Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc-Andre Lebel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Lotz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ross Haghighat Chairman
James C. Cassina Independent Director
Bernhard Mohr Independent Director