FS Bancorp : First Quarter ending March 31, 2022

FS Bancorp Reports March 31, 2022 Financial Results
LAGRANGE, IN. - FS Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCPK: FXLG) parent company of Farmers State Bank (the "Bank") announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
FS Bancorp is pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $3.9 million compared to $3.9 million for the same quarter of 2021. While the first quarter of 2021 included $437,000 of fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), our first quarter results for 2022 did not include any PPP fee income. Additionally, income from warehouse participations loans decreased $328,000 when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021. The continued growth of our balance sheet combined with good expense management has allowed us to maintain strong core earnings. Highlights of the first quarter of 2022 included the following items:
• Total loans excluding warehouse participations and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaled $678 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $600 million at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022 our one remaining PPP loan had an outstanding balance of $2,000 and warehouse participations totaled $20 million.
• Total assets, total loans and total deposits all reached record quarter end levels at March 31, 2022.
• Asset quality remains very good through the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 totaled $20,000, and total delinquencies were 0.23% as of loans at March 31, 2022.
We are pleased to have achieved 13% loan growth (excluding warehouse participations and PPP loans) over the past twelve months while maintaining strong asset quality indicators. During the first quarter of 2022, changes in market conditions including interest rates negatively impacted the value of our investment portfolio and the net unrealized losses on securities which is a component of shareholders' equity. The resulting decline in shareholders' equity does not impact regulatory capital levels as this amount is not a component of regulatory capital. As of March 31, 2022,
Farmers State Bank's Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 8.9% compared to 8.7% at December 31, 2021 and 9.0% at March 31, 2021.
We are very pleased that we have a great start to 2022. Our entire team is focused on growing our Company and implementing changes that will be a benefit to our customers, employees and the communities we serve. Thank you for your continued investment in FS Bancorp and your support of our Farmers State Bank team.
FS BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks Investment securities
Federal Home Loan Bank stock Total loans
Less allowance for loan losses
Loans, net
Premises and equipment, net CSV- Insurance
Goodwill and other intangible assets Other assets
Total Assets
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings
Time under $250,000 Time $250,000 and over
Total deposits Repurchase agreements
Federal Home Loan Bank advances Other liabilities
Total Liabilities
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock: No par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 4,763,904 shares issued and 4,341,876 and 4,328,858 shares outstanding 2022 and 2021
Paid-in capital Retained earnings
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities
Less treasury stock, at cost; 422,028 and 435,046 shares 2022 and 2021
Total Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
March 31,March 31,2022
2021
$
66,991 $ 142,323
303,366 205,752
2,143 2,246
697,615 644,919
(6,618)
(6,687)
690,997 638,232
10,292 10,658
14,705 14,430
2,604 2,604
12,425 5,353
1,103,523
1,021,598
$
291,511 $ 272,003
419,672 345,411
193,206 160,206
73,703 84,490
21,522 19,245
999,614 881,355
6,930 5,356
- 31,430
6,676 8,142
1,013,220
926,283
149 149
3,006 3,692
107,938 96,450
(13,423) 2,705
(7,367)
(7,681)
90,303 $ 1,103,523
95,315 $ 1,021,598
FS BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except earnings per share)
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans Interest on investment securities Other interest and dividend income
Total Interest Income
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings
Total Interest Expense
Three Months EndedMarch 31, 2022 2021
$ 7,245
$ 7,882
1,347 875
50 60
8,642 8,817
266 297
- 104
266
401
Net Interest Income
Provision for loan losses
8,376 40
8,416 56
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts Credit and debit card income Mortgage banking
Gains and losses on securities Other income
Total Noninterest Income
Noninterest Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
Occupancy expense on premises, furniture and equipment, net
Data processing expense Advertising and marketing expense Other expenses
Total Noninterest Expenses
Income Before Income Taxes
Income tax expense
Net Income
8,336 8,360
449 355
813 695
148 225
- 1
283 352
1,693 1,628
3,161 3,216
520 495
520 522
124 116
1,093 929
5,418 4,611 758 $ 3,853
5,278 4,710 804 $ 3,906
Basic Earnings Per Share
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ $
0.89 0.88