FS Bancorp : Fourth Quarter ending December 31, 2022
01/27/2023 | 04:44pm EST
JOSEPH URBANSKI
President
Chief Executive Officer
CONTACT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 27, 2023
Stacy Merrifield
Investor Relations
260.463.7111
SMerrifield@GoFSB.com
FS Bancorp Reports December 31, 2022 Financial Results
LAGRANGE, IN. - FS Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCPK: FXLG) parent company of Farmers State Bank (the "Bank") announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
FS Bancorp is pleased to report quarterly earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $4.1 million compared to $3.9 million for the same quarter of 2021. The continued growth of our balance sheet combined with good expense management has allowed us to maintain strong core earnings. Highlights of the fourth quarter of
2022 included the following items:
Total loans totaled $747 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $673 million at December 31, 2021.
Total assets, total loans and total deposits all reached record quarter end levels at December 31, 2022.
Asset quality remains very good through the fourth quarter of 2022. Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $5,000, and total delinquencies were 0.14% of loans at December 31, 2022.
Like many banks we originated many loans over the last three years that have not repriced since interest rates have begun their significant rise. However, the cost of deposits and other interest- bearing liabilities have been rising. In our effort to manage interest rate risk we purchased an interest rate cap to help protect future earnings should the Federal Reserve raise interest rates further than currently expected.. At December 31, 2022, the interest rate cap resulted in a loss of $310,000 that is included in Other income. The quarterly revaluation of the interest rate cap could have a positive or negative impact on future earnings.
We are pleased to have achieved 11% loan growth over the past twelve months while maintaining strong asset quality indicators.
220 S. Detroit Street • LaGrange, Indiana 46761 • phone 1.260.463.7111 • fax 1.260.463.2209
www.GoFSB.com
In October of 2022, the Indiana Department of Revenue (IDOR) proposed adjustments to our tax returns for 2018 and 2019 related to a single tax position of the Company and requested we pay approximately $1.5 million in taxes, penalties and interest. We protested IDOR's findings, and they have indicated they are no longer pursuing the matter.
We are very pleased that we had a great year in 2022. Our entire team is focused on growing our Company and implementing changes that will be a benefit to our customers, employees and the communities we serve. Thank you for your continued investment in FS Bancorp and your support of our Farmers State Bank team.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Company's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
Founded in 1915 in Stroh, Indiana, Farmers State Bank is one of northeast Indiana's leading financial institutions and the home of Blue Button Banking. With corporate headquarters in LaGrange, Indiana, Farmers State Bank has been providing banking and financial services to both consumers and businesses for the past 100 years. To learn more, visit GoFSB.com.
FS BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
89,703
$
72,304
Investment securities
294,491
318,617
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,143
2,343
Total loans
747,160
672,850
Less allowance for loan losses
(6,708)
(6,598)
Loans, net
740,452
666,252
Premises and equipment, net
10,404
10,340
CSV- Insurance
19,014
14,638
Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,604
2,604
Other assets
20,498
7,288
Total Assets
$
1,179,309
$
1,094,386
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
286,637
$
274,268
Interest-bearing demand
476,466
423,879
Savings
189,686
188,500
Time under $250,000
90,312
72,635
Time $250,000 and over
23,861
19,577
Total deposits
1,066,962
978,859
Repurchase agreements
6,970
7,607
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
-
Other liabilities
7,377
5,356
Total Liabilities
1,091,309
991,822
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock: No par value, 10,000,000 shares
authorized; 4,763,904 shares issued and
4,300,070 and 4,332,316 shares outstanding 2022
and 2021
149
149
Paid-in capital
3,088
3,152
Retained earnings
117,283
104,909
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities
(23,633)
1,861
Less treasury stock, at cost; 463,834 and 431,588
shares 2022 and 2021
(8,887)
(7,507)
Total Shareholders' Equity
88,000
102,564
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,179,309
$
1,094,386
FS BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)