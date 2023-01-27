Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. FS Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FXLG   US30262T1060

FS BANCORP

(FXLG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:56:11 2023-01-23 pm EST
29.41 USD   -2.94%
04:44pFs Bancorp : Fourth Quarter ending December 31, 2022
PU
2022Fs Bancorp : Third Quarter ending September 30, 2022
PU
2022FS Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FS Bancorp : Fourth Quarter ending December 31, 2022

01/27/2023 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOSEPH URBANSKI

President

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 27, 2023

Stacy Merrifield

Investor Relations

260.463.7111

SMerrifield@GoFSB.com

FS Bancorp Reports December 31, 2022 Financial Results

LAGRANGE, IN. - FS Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCPK: FXLG) parent company of Farmers State Bank (the "Bank") announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

FS Bancorp is pleased to report quarterly earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $4.1 million compared to $3.9 million for the same quarter of 2021. The continued growth of our balance sheet combined with good expense management has allowed us to maintain strong core earnings. Highlights of the fourth quarter of

2022 included the following items:

  • Total loans totaled $747 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $673 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Total assets, total loans and total deposits all reached record quarter end levels at December 31, 2022.
  • Asset quality remains very good through the fourth quarter of 2022. Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $5,000, and total delinquencies were 0.14% of loans at December 31, 2022.

Like many banks we originated many loans over the last three years that have not repriced since interest rates have begun their significant rise. However, the cost of deposits and other interest- bearing liabilities have been rising. In our effort to manage interest rate risk we purchased an interest rate cap to help protect future earnings should the Federal Reserve raise interest rates further than currently expected.. At December 31, 2022, the interest rate cap resulted in a loss of $310,000 that is included in Other income. The quarterly revaluation of the interest rate cap could have a positive or negative impact on future earnings.

We are pleased to have achieved 11% loan growth over the past twelve months while maintaining strong asset quality indicators.

220 S. Detroit Street • LaGrange, Indiana 46761 • phone 1.260.463.7111 • fax 1.260.463.2209

www.GoFSB.com

In October of 2022, the Indiana Department of Revenue (IDOR) proposed adjustments to our tax returns for 2018 and 2019 related to a single tax position of the Company and requested we pay approximately $1.5 million in taxes, penalties and interest. We protested IDOR's findings, and they have indicated they are no longer pursuing the matter.

We are very pleased that we had a great year in 2022. Our entire team is focused on growing our Company and implementing changes that will be a benefit to our customers, employees and the communities we serve. Thank you for your continued investment in FS Bancorp and your support of our Farmers State Bank team.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Company's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Founded in 1915 in Stroh, Indiana, Farmers State Bank is one of northeast Indiana's leading financial institutions and the home of Blue Button Banking. With corporate headquarters in LaGrange, Indiana, Farmers State Bank has been providing banking and financial services to both consumers and businesses for the past 100 years. To learn more, visit GoFSB.com.

FS BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

89,703

$

72,304

Investment securities

294,491

318,617

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,143

2,343

Total loans

747,160

672,850

Less allowance for loan losses

(6,708)

(6,598)

Loans, net

740,452

666,252

Premises and equipment, net

10,404

10,340

CSV- Insurance

19,014

14,638

Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,604

2,604

Other assets

20,498

7,288

Total Assets

$

1,179,309

$

1,094,386

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

286,637

$

274,268

Interest-bearing demand

476,466

423,879

Savings

189,686

188,500

Time under $250,000

90,312

72,635

Time $250,000 and over

23,861

19,577

Total deposits

1,066,962

978,859

Repurchase agreements

6,970

7,607

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,000

-

Other liabilities

7,377

5,356

Total Liabilities

1,091,309

991,822

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock: No par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 4,763,904 shares issued and

4,300,070 and 4,332,316 shares outstanding 2022

and 2021

149

149

Paid-in capital

3,088

3,152

Retained earnings

117,283

104,909

Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities

(23,633)

1,861

Less treasury stock, at cost; 463,834 and 431,588

shares 2022 and 2021

(8,887)

(7,507)

Total Shareholders' Equity

88,000

102,564

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

1,179,309

$

1,094,386

FS BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands except earnings per share)

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

8,895

$

7,118

$

31,986

$

29,585

Interest on investment securities

1,485

1,319

5,732

4,317

Other interest and dividend income

854

83

1,434

316

Total Interest Income

11,234

8,520

39,152

34,218

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

2,127

269

3,733

1,122

Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings

34

19

36

306

Total Interest Expense

2,161

288

3,769

1,428

Net Interest Income

9,073

8,232

35,383

32,790

Provision for loan losses

-

-

160

-

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan

Losses

9,073

8,232

35,223

32,790

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

455

480

1,973

1,706

Credit and debit card income

866

900

3,447

3,372

Mortgage banking

45

100

390

809

Gains and losses on securities

16

-

(26)

533

Other income

(32)

308

829

1,222

Total Noninterest Income

1,350

1,788

6,613

7,642

Noninterest Expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

3,047

3,071

12,499

12,496

Occupancy expense on premises, furniture and

equipment, net

476

499

1,966

1,958

Data processing expense

551

461

2,140

1,886

Advertising and marketing expense

94

140

499

951

Other expenses

1,435

1,379

5,116

4,735

Total Noninterest Expenses

5,603

5,550

22,220

22,026

Income Before Income Taxes

4,820

4,470

19,616

18,406

Income tax expense (benefit)

703

614

3,145

2,943

Net Income

$

4,117

$

3,856

$

16,471

$

15,463

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.96

$

0.89

$

3.82

$

3.57

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.96

$

0.88

$

3.80

$

3.54

Disclaimer

F.S. Bancorp published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FS BANCORP
04:44pFs Bancorp : Fourth Quarter ending December 31, 2022
PU
2022Fs Bancorp : Third Quarter ending September 30, 2022
PU
2022FS Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022Fs Bancorp : Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022
PU
2022Fs Bancorp : First Quarter ending March 31, 2022
PU
2022Fs Bancorp : Proxy Statement
PU
2022Fs Bancorp : Fourth Quarter ending December 31, 2021
PU
2021Fs Bancorp : Third Quarter ending September 30, 2021
PU
2019FS Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November 15, 2019
CI
2019Fs Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float -
Chart FS BANCORP
Duration : Period :
FS Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph A. Urbanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stacy Merrifield Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Roger A. Bird Chairman
Lori White Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Renea Boots Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP