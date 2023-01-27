FS Bancorp : Fourth Quarter ending December 31, 2022

JOSEPH URBANSKI

FS Bancorp Reports December 31, 2022 Financial Results

LAGRANGE, IN. - FS Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCPK: FXLG) parent company of Farmers State Bank (the "Bank") announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

FS Bancorp is pleased to report quarterly earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $4.1 million compared to $3.9 million for the same quarter of 2021. The continued growth of our balance sheet combined with good expense management has allowed us to maintain strong core earnings. Highlights of the fourth quarter of

2022 included the following items:

Total loans totaled $747 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $673 million at December 31, 2021.

Total assets, total loans and total deposits all reached record quarter end levels at December 31, 2022.

Asset quality remains very good through the fourth quarter of 2022. Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $5,000, and total delinquencies were 0.14% of loans at December 31, 2022.

Like many banks we originated many loans over the last three years that have not repriced since interest rates have begun their significant rise. However, the cost of deposits and other interest- bearing liabilities have been rising. In our effort to manage interest rate risk we purchased an interest rate cap to help protect future earnings should the Federal Reserve raise interest rates further than currently expected.. At December 31, 2022, the interest rate cap resulted in a loss of $310,000 that is included in Other income. The quarterly revaluation of the interest rate cap could have a positive or negative impact on future earnings.

We are pleased to have achieved 11% loan growth over the past twelve months while maintaining strong asset quality indicators.

