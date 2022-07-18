FS Bancorp : Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022

During the quarter ending June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company experienced gains of $0 and $387,000, respectively, on the sale of stock.

Asset quality remains very good through the second quarter of 2022. Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2022 totaled $1,000, and total delinquencies were 0.06% as of loans at June 30, 2022.

FS Bancorp is pleased to report record quarterly earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $4.2 million compared to $3.7 million for the same quarter of 2021. The continued growth of our balance sheet combined with good expense management has allowed us to maintain strong core earnings. Highlights of the second quarter of

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank committed nearly $450,000 to areas schools to support student athletes across our footprint. This expense was included in advertising and market expense in the second quarter of 2021. We did not recognize expense for contributions made in 2022 because they were expensed in the prior year when they were committed.

We are pleased to have achieved 16% loan growth (excluding warehouse participations and PPP loans) over the past twelve months while maintaining strong asset quality indicators. During the second quarter of 2022, changes in market conditions including interest rates negatively impacted the value of our investment portfolio and the net unrealized losses on securities which is a component of shareholders' equity. The resulting decline in shareholders' equity does not impact regulatory capital levels as this amount is not a component of regulatory capital.

We are very pleased that we had a great first half in 2022. Our entire team is focused on growing our Company and implementing changes that will be a benefit to our customers, employees and the communities we serve. Thank you for your continued investment in FS Bancorp and your support of our Farmers State Bank team.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Company's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Founded in 1915 in Stroh, Indiana, Farmers State Bank is one of northeast Indiana's leading financial institutions and the home of Blue Button Banking. With corporate headquarters in LaGrange, Indiana, Farmers State Bank has been providing banking and financial services to both consumers and businesses for the past 100 years. To learn more, visit GoFSB.com.