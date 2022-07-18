FS Bancorp : Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022

FS Bancorp Reports June 30, 2022 Financial Results
LAGRANGE, IN. - FS Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCPK: FXLG) parent company of Farmers State Bank (the "Bank") announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
FS Bancorp is pleased to report record quarterly earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $4.2 million compared to $3.7 million for the same quarter of 2021. The continued growth of our balance sheet combined with good expense management has allowed us to maintain strong core earnings. Highlights of the second quarter of
2022 included the following items:
FS Bancorp was ranked 21st on the American Banker Association (ABA) list of top 200 banks (assets below $2 billion) based on average return on equity for 2019 to 2021. This is the highest ABA ranking FS Bancorp has ever achieved, and FS Bancorp was the second highest ranked bank in Indiana for our asset size category on the ABA's report this year.
Total loans excluding warehouse participations and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaled $710 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $613 million at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022 all PPP loans had been repaid and warehouse participations totaled $2 million.
Total assets, total loans and total deposits all reached record quarter end levels at June 30, 2022.
Asset quality remains very good through the second quarter of 2022. Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2022 totaled $1,000, and total delinquencies were 0.06% as of loans at June 30, 2022.
During the quarter ending June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company experienced gains of $0 and $387,000, respectively, on the sale of stock.
During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank committed nearly $450,000 to areas schools to support student athletes across our footprint. This expense was included in advertising and market expense in the second quarter of 2021. We did not recognize expense for contributions made in 2022 because they were expensed in the prior year when they were committed.
We are pleased to have achieved 16% loan growth (excluding warehouse participations and PPP loans) over the past twelve months while maintaining strong asset quality indicators. During the second quarter of 2022, changes in market conditions including interest rates negatively impacted the value of our investment portfolio and the net unrealized losses on securities which is a component of shareholders' equity. The resulting decline in shareholders' equity does not impact regulatory capital levels as this amount is not a component of regulatory capital.
We are very pleased that we had a great first half in 2022. Our entire team is focused on growing our Company and implementing changes that will be a benefit to our customers, employees and the communities we serve. Thank you for your continued investment in FS Bancorp and your support of our Farmers State Bank team.
FS BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
94,640
$
159,642
Investment securities
297,531
248,049
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,143
2,265
Total loans
711,703
628,315
Less allowance for loan losses
(6,679)
(6,689)
Loans, net
705,024
621,626
Premises and equipment, net
10,261
10,612
CSV- Insurance
18,785
14,499
Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,604
2,604
Other assets
15,445
10,291
Total Assets
$
1,146,433
$
1,069,588
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
287,838
$
267,707
Interest-bearing demand
457,739
378,940
Savings
193,827
171,556
Time under $250,000
73,301
85,783
Time $250,000 and over
32,604
21,407
Total deposits
1,045,309
925,393
Repurchase agreements
7,457
5,386
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
31,434
Other liabilities
6,683
8,234
Total Liabilities
1,059,449
970,447
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock: No par value, 10,000,000 shares
authorized; 4,763,904 shares issued and
4,329,876 and 4,328,858 shares outstanding 2022
and 2021
149
149
Paid-in capital
3,017
3,737
Retained earnings
111,341
99,363
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities
(19,663)
3,573
Less treasury stock, at cost; 434,028 and 435,046
shares 2022 and 2021
(7,860)
(7,681)
Total Shareholders' Equity
86,984
99,141
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,146,433
$
1,069,588
FS BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands except earnings per share)
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
7,621
$
7,004
$ 14,866
$
14,886
Interest on investment securities
1,424
1,019
2,771
1,894
Other interest and dividend income
184
72
234
132
Total Interest Income
9,229
8,095
17,871
16,912
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings
Total Interest Expense
Net Interest Income
Provision for loan losses
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
Credit and debit card income
Mortgage banking
Gains and losses on securities
Other income
Total Noninterest Income
Noninterest Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
Occupancy expense on premises, furniture and equipment, net
Data processing expense Advertising and marketing expense Other expenses