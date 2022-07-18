Log in
    FXLG   US30262T1060

FS BANCORP

(FXLG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:26 2022-07-15 pm EDT
32.50 USD   +1.25%
FS BANCORP : Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022
PU
FS BANCORP : First Quarter ending March 31, 2022
PU
FS BANCORP : Proxy Statement
PU
FS Bancorp : Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022

07/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
JOSEPH URBANSKI

President

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 18, 2022

Stacy Merrifield

Investor Relations

260.463.7111

SMerrifield@GoFSB.com

FS Bancorp Reports June 30, 2022 Financial Results

LAGRANGE, IN. - FS Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCPK: FXLG) parent company of Farmers State Bank (the "Bank") announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

FS Bancorp is pleased to report record quarterly earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $4.2 million compared to $3.7 million for the same quarter of 2021. The continued growth of our balance sheet combined with good expense management has allowed us to maintain strong core earnings. Highlights of the second quarter of

2022 included the following items:

  • FS Bancorp was ranked 21st on the American Banker Association (ABA) list of top 200 banks (assets below $2 billion) based on average return on equity for 2019 to 2021. This is the highest ABA ranking FS Bancorp has ever achieved, and FS Bancorp was the second highest ranked bank in Indiana for our asset size category on the ABA's report this year.
  • Total loans excluding warehouse participations and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaled $710 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $613 million at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022 all PPP loans had been repaid and warehouse participations totaled $2 million.
  • Total assets, total loans and total deposits all reached record quarter end levels at June 30, 2022.
  • Asset quality remains very good through the second quarter of 2022. Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2022 totaled $1,000, and total delinquencies were 0.06% as of loans at June 30, 2022.
  • During the quarter ending June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company experienced gains of $0 and $387,000, respectively, on the sale of stock.

220 S. Detroit Street • LaGrange, Indiana 46761 • phone 1.260.463.7111 • fax 1.260.463.2209

www.GoFSB.com

  • During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank committed nearly $450,000 to areas schools to support student athletes across our footprint. This expense was included in advertising and market expense in the second quarter of 2021. We did not recognize expense for contributions made in 2022 because they were expensed in the prior year when they were committed.

We are pleased to have achieved 16% loan growth (excluding warehouse participations and PPP loans) over the past twelve months while maintaining strong asset quality indicators. During the second quarter of 2022, changes in market conditions including interest rates negatively impacted the value of our investment portfolio and the net unrealized losses on securities which is a component of shareholders' equity. The resulting decline in shareholders' equity does not impact regulatory capital levels as this amount is not a component of regulatory capital.

We are very pleased that we had a great first half in 2022. Our entire team is focused on growing our Company and implementing changes that will be a benefit to our customers, employees and the communities we serve. Thank you for your continued investment in FS Bancorp and your support of our Farmers State Bank team.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Company's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Founded in 1915 in Stroh, Indiana, Farmers State Bank is one of northeast Indiana's leading financial institutions and the home of Blue Button Banking. With corporate headquarters in LaGrange, Indiana, Farmers State Bank has been providing banking and financial services to both consumers and businesses for the past 100 years. To learn more, visit GoFSB.com.

FS BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

94,640

$

159,642

Investment securities

297,531

248,049

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,143

2,265

Total loans

711,703

628,315

Less allowance for loan losses

(6,679)

(6,689)

Loans, net

705,024

621,626

Premises and equipment, net

10,261

10,612

CSV- Insurance

18,785

14,499

Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,604

2,604

Other assets

15,445

10,291

Total Assets

$

1,146,433

$

1,069,588

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

287,838

$

267,707

Interest-bearing demand

457,739

378,940

Savings

193,827

171,556

Time under $250,000

73,301

85,783

Time $250,000 and over

32,604

21,407

Total deposits

1,045,309

925,393

Repurchase agreements

7,457

5,386

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

31,434

Other liabilities

6,683

8,234

Total Liabilities

1,059,449

970,447

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock: No par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 4,763,904 shares issued and

4,329,876 and 4,328,858 shares outstanding 2022

and 2021

149

149

Paid-in capital

3,017

3,737

Retained earnings

111,341

99,363

Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities

(19,663)

3,573

Less treasury stock, at cost; 434,028 and 435,046

shares 2022 and 2021

(7,860)

(7,681)

Total Shareholders' Equity

86,984

99,141

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

1,146,433

$

1,069,588

FS BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands except earnings per share)

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

7,621

$

7,004

$ 14,866

$

14,886

Interest on investment securities

1,424

1,019

2,771

1,894

Other interest and dividend income

184

72

234

132

Total Interest Income

9,229

8,095

17,871

16,912

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings

Total Interest Expense

Net Interest Income

Provision for loan losses

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

Noninterest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

Credit and debit card income

Mortgage banking

Gains and losses on securities

Other income

Total Noninterest Income

Noninterest Expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

Occupancy expense on premises, furniture and equipment, net

Data processing expense Advertising and marketing expense Other expenses

Total Noninterest Expenses

Income Before Income Taxes

Income tax expense (benefit)

Net Income

Basic Earnings Per Share

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

399

273

665

570

1

106

1

210

400

379

666

780

8,829

7,716

17,205

16,132

60

-

100

56

8,769

7,716

17,105

16,076

496

406

945

761

900

886

1,713

1,581

89

307

237

532

-

400

-

401

275

281

558

633

1,760

2,280

3,453

3,908

3,117

3,046

6,278

6,262

488

474

1,008

969

505

430

1,025

952

150

545

274

661

1,234

1,086

2,327

2,015

5,494

5,581

10,912

10,859

5,035

4,415

9,646

9,125

807

745

1,565

1,549

$

4,228

$

3,670

$

8,081

$

7,576

$

0.97

$

0.85

$

1.86

$

1.75

$

0.97

$

0.84

$

1.85

$

1.74

Disclaimer

F.S. Bancorp published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 17:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
