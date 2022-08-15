Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  FS Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FSBW   US30263Y1047

FS BANCORP, INC.

(FSBW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-12 pm EDT
30.89 USD   +0.19%
FS BANCORP : August 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
FS BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
FS BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
FS Bancorp : August 2022 Investor Presentation

08/15/2022 | 04:33am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

August 2022

"Build a truly great place to work and bank."

-FSBW Vision Statement

Disclosure Statement

The information included in this presentation is confidential and may not be reproduced or redistributed, passed on or divulged, directly or indirectly, to any other person. FS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") reserves the right to request the return of this presentation at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words or phrases "believe," "will," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," or similar expressions. Forward looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID19 pandemic, including on FS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company's ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov., all of which could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by us will not materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this presentation and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward- looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by securities laws. These risks could cause the Company's actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of the Company and could negatively affect its operating and stock performance.

2

FRANCHISE OVERVIEW

Total Assets:

$2.40 billion (at June 30, 2022)

Headquartered:

Mountlake Terrace, WA

Branches:

23*

Loan Production Offices:

14

ATM Locations:

20

Year Established:

1936

Quarterly Dividend:

$0.20 **

  • Including headquarters and drive through banking in Aberdeen, WA **Thirty-eighth Consecutive Quarterly Dividend Announced

3

CULTURE & HISTORY

Vision

Build a truly great place to work and bank

Mission

Live our Core Values and 'WOW' each other

and our customers every day

Guiding

Employ smart,

Emphasis on

Best idea wins

Jim Collins'

driven, and

Good-to-Great

Principles

collaboration

nice people

Lessons

Founded in 1936 as a credit union

Converted to a stocksavings

Raised $27.6M in Capital ($25.7M net)

Announced thirty-eighth consecutive

bank on July 9, 2012

w/secondaryoffering

quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

Completed a four branch acquisition in Q1 2016

Completed Anchor Bancorp

Converted to a state charteredmutual

savings bank on April 1, 2004

resulting in $186.0M in new relationship based deposits

acquisition on November 15, 2018

1936

2004

2012

2016

2017

2018

2022

4

Consumer

Business

Home Lending

Commercial

Retail

Lending

Lending

Real Estate

Branches and

Lending

Commercial

Cash

Management

The Five Pillars of 1SB

5

Disclaimer

FS Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 M - -
Net income 2022 28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,77x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 537
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart FS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
FS Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FS BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,89 $
Average target price 34,50 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph C. Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew D. Mullet Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Ted A. Leech Chairman
Lisa Cleary Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
May-Ling Sowell SVP-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FS BANCORP, INC.-8.15%235
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.87%358 155
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.41%291 679
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.36%219 955
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.25%174 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 288