FS Bancorp : Compensation Committee Charter

Charter of the Compensation Committee

of the Board of Directors of

FS Bancorp, Inc.

Statement of Policy

The Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of FS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") shall discharge the Board's responsibilities relating to the compensation of the Company's executive officers (defined as the CEO and his direct reports) and other key management personnel, and make recommendations to the Board regarding director compensation.

Committee Composition and Meetings

The Committee shall be comprised of three or more directors (including a chairperson) as appointed by the Board, each of whom shall be an independent director as defined by the NASDAQ Stock Market (the "NASDAQ") listing standards and each of whom shall be free from any relationship that would interfere with the exercise of his or her independent judgment, subject to any exception that may be permitted under the NASDAQ requirements. The Board shall also consider whether it is advisable for members of the Committee to also qualify as "non- employee directors" within the meaning of Rule 16b-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, "outside directors" within the meaning of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), or any other standards of applicable law, rule or regulation.

The members of the Committee shall be selected annually by the Board, considering the recommendation of the Chairman of the Board and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board. The Board shall have the power at any time to change the membership of the Committee and to fill vacancies, subject to the qualification requirements of this Charter. The Committee shall meet as circumstances require.

Committee Duties, Responsibilities and Process

The Committee shall keep adequate minutes of all its proceedings, and will report its actions at the next meeting of the Board. Committee members will be furnished with copies of the minutes of each meeting and any action taken by unanimous consent. The Committee is governed by the same rules regarding meetings (including meetings by conference telephone or similar communications equipment), action without meetings, notice, waiver of notice, and quorum and voting requirements as are applicable to the Board. The Committee is authorized and empowered to adopt its own rules of procedure not inconsistent with: (a) any provision of this Charter; (b) any provision of the Bylaws of the Company; or (c) the laws of its jurisdiction of incorporation.

The Committee may request that any directors, officers or employees of the Company, or other persons whose advice and counsel are sought by the Committee, attend any meeting of the Committee to provide such pertinent information as the Committee requests.

Revised 3-2021