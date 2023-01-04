Advanced search
FS Energy and Power Fund : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

01/04/2023
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

__________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 30, 2022

FS Energy and Power Fund

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

814-00841

(Commission

File Number)

27-6822130

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

201 Rouse Boulevard

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Address of principal executive offices)

19112

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (215) 495-1150

None

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On December 30, 2022, the board of trustees (the "Board") of FS Energy and Power Fund (the "Company") declared a cash distribution. The cash distribution will be in the amount and paid on or about the payment date set forth below to shareholders of record as of the record date set forth below.

Record Date Payment Date Distribution Amount
December 31, 2022 January 13, 2023 $0.03

Certain Information About Distributions

The determination of the tax attributes of the Company's distributions will be made annually as of the end of the Company's fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on an interim basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. The Company intends to update shareholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to shareholders will be reported to shareholders annually on Form 1099-DIV. The payment of future distributions on the Company's common shares is subject to the discretion of the Board and applicable legal restrictions and, therefore, there can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions.

The Company may fund its cash distributions to shareholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including borrowings, net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets and dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies. The Company has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance and operations of the Company. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the filings the Company makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FS Energy and Power Fund
Date: January 04, 2023 By: /s/ Stephen S. Sypherd
Stephen S. Sypherd
General Counsel

Attachments

Disclaimer

FS Energy and Power Fund published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 20:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
