Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On October 18, 2023, the board of trustees (the "Board") of FS Specialty Lending Fund (the "Company") declared a cash distribution. The cash distribution will be in the amount and paid on or about the payment date set forth below to shareholders of record as of the record date set forth below.

Record Date Payment Date Distribution Amount October 18, 2023 October 20, 2023 $ 0.0683

Certain Information About Distributions

The determination of the tax attributes of the Company's distributions will be made annually as of the end of the Company's fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on an interim basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. The Company intends to update shareholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to shareholders will be reported to shareholders annually on Form 1099-DIV. The payment of future distributions on the Company's common shares is subject to the discretion of the Board and applicable legal restrictions and, therefore, there can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions.

The Company may fund its cash distributions to shareholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including borrowings, net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets and dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies. The Company has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance and operations of the Company. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the filings the Company makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.