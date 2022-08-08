FS KKR Capital : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Total Third Quarter 2022 Distribution of $0.67 per share, and Increases Base Distribution to $0.61 per share - Form 8-K

FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Total Third Quarter 2022 Distribution of $0.67 per share, and Increases Base Distribution to $0.61 per share PHILADELPHIA, PA AND NEW YORK, NY - August 8, 2022 - FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, that its board of directors has declared a total third quarter 2022 distribution totaling $0.67 per share, and that the Company has increased its base distribution to $0.61 per share. Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(1) • Net investment income of $0.71 per share, compared to $0.77 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 • Adjusted net investment income(2) of $0.67 per share, compared to $0.72 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 • Net asset value of $26.41 per share, compared to $27.33 per share as of March 31, 2022 • Total net realized and unrealized loss of $0.96 per share, compared to a total net realized and unrealized gain of $0.02 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 • Adjusted net realized and unrealized loss(2) of $0.92 per share, compared to adjusted net realized and unrealized gain of $0.07 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 • Total purchases of $804 million versus $906 million of sales and repayments, including $87 million of sales to its joint venture Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC • Net debt to equity ratio(3) as of June 30, 2022 was 115%, compared to 112% as of March 31, 2022 • Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $0.68 per share(4) "FSK delivered another strong quarter of results as our adjusted net investment income per share of $0.67 exceeded our public guidance of $0.65 per share," said Michael C. Forman, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman. "As we look toward the second half of the year, we expect the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate increases will have a positive effect on our net investment income as approximately 87% of our debt investments are floating rate structures. As a result, we are pleased to announce a total quarterly distribution of $0.67 per share, which includes an increased quarterly base distribution of $0.61 per share." Declaration of Distribution for Third Quarter 2022 FSK's board of directors has declared a total cash distribution for the third quarter of $0.67 per share, consisting of a base distribution of $0.61 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share, which will be paid on or about October 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2022. 1

Portfolio Highlights as of June 30, 2022 • Total fair value of investments was $16.2 billion of which 71% was invested in senior secured securities. • Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments(5) was 9.9%, compared to 8.9% as of March 31, 2022. Excluding the impact of merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 9.2%, compared to 8.3% as of March 31, 2022. • Weighted average annual yield on all debt investments(5) was 9.3%, compared to 8.6% as of March 31, 2022. Excluding the impact of merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 8.6%, compared to 7.9% as of March 31, 2022. • Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 18% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 19% as of March 31, 2022. • As of June 30, 2022, investments on non-accrual status represented 2.9% and 4.9% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 1.5% and 3.2% as of March 31, 2022. Portfolio Data As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Total fair value of investments $ 16,178 $ 16,554 Number of Portfolio Companies 190 195 Asset Class (based on fair value) Senior Secured Loans - First Lien 61.9 % 59.9 % Senior Secured Loans - Second Lien 8.0 % 8.6 % Other Senior Secured Debt 0.7 % 0.7 % Subordinated Debt 0.5 % 0.5 % Asset Based Finance 13.1 % 13.2 % Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC 9.3 % 8.9 % Equity/Other 6.5 % 8.2 % Interest Rate Type (based on fair value) % Variable Rate Debt Investments 68.4 % 68.9 % % Fixed Rate Debt Investments 9.9 % 10.2 % % Other Income Producing Investments 14.4 % 14.4 % % Non-Income Producing Investments(7) 4.4 % 5.0 % % of Investments on Non-Accrual(6) 2.9 % 1.5 % 2

Leverage and Liquidity as of June 30, 2022 • Net debt to equity ratio(3) of 115%, based on $9.3 billion in total debt outstanding, $269 million of cash and foreign currency and $471 million of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of $7.5 billion. FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 3.51%. • Cash and foreign currency of $269 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $1,943 million, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. • As of June 30, 2022, 51% of the Company's approximately $9,347 million of total debt outstanding was in unsecured debt and 49% in secured debt. Conference Call Information FSK will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. All interested parties are welcome to participate and can access the live conference call by registering using the following URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI72c21ea0081d43abb9bc8915eb1eb80a . Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. Once registered, they will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When they dial in, they will input their PIN and be placed into the call. The conference call will also be webcast, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com under Events. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the call by visiting the Investor Relations section of FSK's website under Events or by using the following URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/izvj43qh . Supplemental Information An investor presentation containing financial and operating information will be made available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com under Earnings presentations. About FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSK seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies. FSK is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com. About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to FSK. FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more. KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co. 3

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to future events or future performance or operations of FSK. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSK's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, geo-political risks, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's operating area and the price at which shares of FSK's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSK makes with the SEC. FSK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The press release above contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSK. The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSK undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSK, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's future results. Other Information The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which FSK filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on August 8, 2022, as well as FSK's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and FSK's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Certain Information About Distributions The determination of the tax attributes of FSK's distributions is made annually as of the end of its fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. FSK intends to update stockholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to stockholders will be reported to stockholders annually on Form 1099-DIV. The timing and amount of any future distributions on FSK's shares of common stock are subject to applicable legal restrictions and the sole discretion of its board of directors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions. FSK may fund its cash distributions to stockholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies, proceeds from the sale of shares of FSK's common stock and borrowings. FSK has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that FSK will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all. 4

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment income From non-controlled/unaffiliated investments: Interest income $ 229 $ 108 $ 470 $ 195 Paid-in-kind interest income 15 9 33 19 Fee income 13 22 40 33 Dividend and other income 17 8 25 12 From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 7 1 17 4 Paid-in-kind interest income 14 2 25 8 Fee income 0 - 2 - Dividend and other income 2 0 7 0 From controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 11 2 21 4 Paid-in-kind interest income 11 7 25 8 Fee income 0 1 0 1 Dividend and other income 60 46 110 73 Total investment income 379 206 775 357 Operating expenses Management fees 63 30 125 55 Subordinated income incentive fees 37 8 77 8 Administrative services expenses 4 2 8 4 Accounting and administrative fees 1 0 2 1 Interest expense 83 46 160 88 Other general and administrative expenses 3 4 10 7 Total operating expenses 191 90 382 163 Incentive fee waiver (15 ) - (30 ) - Net expenses 176 90 352 163 Net investment income 203 116 423 194 Realized and unrealized gain/loss Net realized gain (loss) on investments: Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments 177 1 151 (82 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments 45 64 39 64 Controlled/affiliated investments (39 ) (13 ) (39 ) (56 ) Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency forward contracts 2 0 7 - Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency 6 (1 ) 7 (3 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (251 ) 466 (291 ) 575 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (71 ) 142 (41 ) 169 Controlled/affiliated investments (184 ) 76 (147 ) 182 6

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency forward contracts 15 2 16 3 Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency 27 12 30 18 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) (273 ) 749 (268 ) 870 Provision for taxes on realized gains on investments $ (3 ) $ - $ (3 ) $ - Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (73 ) $ 865 $ 152 $ 1,064 Per share information-basic and diluted Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings (Losses) per Share) $ (0.26 ) $ 5.75 $ 0.53 $ 7.76 Weighted average shares outstanding 283,876,365 150,356,079 284,098,718 137,129,503 7

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (amortized cost-$12,620 and $12,419, respectively) $ 12,468 $ 12,558 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost-$879 and $860, respectively) 837 859 Controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost-$3,114 and $2,778, respectively) 2,873 2,684 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost-$16,613 and $16,057, respectively) 16,178 16,101 Cash 232 258 Foreign currency, at fair value (cost-$37 and $119, respectively) 37 119 Receivable for investments sold and repaid 498 567 Income receivable 190 153 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 24 9 Deferred financing costs 24 16 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6 5 Total assets $ 17,189 $ 17,228 Liabilities Payable for investments purchased $ 27 $ 2 Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $39 and $38, respectively) 9,306 9,142 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 0 1 Stockholder distributions payable 193 176 Management fees payable 63 60 Subordinated income incentive fees payable 22 19 Administrative services expense payable 5 5 Interest payable 77 70 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 9 23 Total liabilities 9,702 9,498 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 283,470,828 and 284,543,091 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 0 0 Capital in excess of par value 9,635 9,658 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (2,148 ) (1,928 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,487 7,730 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,189 $ 17,228 Net asset value per share of common stock at period end $ 26.41 $ 27.17 8