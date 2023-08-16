FSK has direct involvement of over 250 professionals
Ability to commit in size
Focus
Investment structures:
Senior secured
Asset Based Finance
Junior capital
Upper middle market:
$50-$150million+ EBITDA
Market leading businesses:
Pricing power
Defensive industries
Preservation of capital:
Rigorous portfolio monitoring
Internal workout capabilities
Global Market Reach
Financial sponsor relationships across multiple countries
Dedicated non-sponsor sourcing effort leveraging all of the KKR network
Deep industry experience across KKR Credit platform
~100 investment professionals
FSK: A Leading BDC
Total Assets Under Management Ranked by Publicly Traded BDC Advisor/Manager ($bn)
$22.2
$15.5
$13.4
$9.6
$7.7
$5.7
$4.4
$3.6
$3.3
$3.3
$3.2
$3.1
$2.7
$2.6
$2.5
$2.3
$1.2
$1.2
$2.0
$1.8
ARCC
FSK
OBDC
BXSL
PSEC
GBDC
MAIN
GSBD
OCSL
NMFC
HTGC
TSLX
BCSF
SLRC
MFIC
PNNT &
CGBD
TCPC
PFLT
FSK is the second largest publicly traded BDC as measured by total assets
KKR Credit: Overview
$519 billion
Total KKR Firm AUM1
$200 billion
KKR Credit AUM1
Leveraged Credit
$112bn
•
Leveraged Loans
•
Opportunistic
•
High Yield Bonds
Credit
•
CLOs
•
Multi-Asset
Class Credit
Private Credit
$78bn
•
First Lien /
•
Asset Based
Unitranche
Finance
•
Second Lien
•
Junior Capital
Strategic Investments
$10bn
•
Capital Solutions
• Cross Asset Class
•
Opportunistic
1. Please see "Important Information" for a description of Assets Under Management calculation.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which regulates as a business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. The Company's portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of private middle market United States companies and subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of private United States companies. It may purchase interests in loans or make other debt investments, including investments in senior secured bonds, through secondary market transactions market or directly from its target companies. In addition, a portion of its portfolio may be comprised of corporate bonds, structured products, other debt securities and derivatives, including total return swaps and credit default swaps. The Company is managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (the Advisor).