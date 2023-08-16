FS KKR Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which regulates as a business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. The Company's portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of private middle market United States companies and subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of private United States companies. It may purchase interests in loans or make other debt investments, including investments in senior secured bonds, through secondary market transactions market or directly from its target companies. In addition, a portion of its portfolio may be comprised of corporate bonds, structured products, other debt securities and derivatives, including total return swaps and credit default swaps. The Company is managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (the Advisor).

Sector Closed End Funds