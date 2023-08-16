FS KKR Capital Corp.

(NYSE: FSK)

Investor Presentation

August 2023

All information is as of June 30, 2023 unless otherwise noted

FS KKR ADVISOR & MARKET OVERVIEW

FS/KKR Advisor: Overview

Size & Scale

  • ~$15.5 billion publicly traded BDC within $200 billion KKR Credit platform
  • ~1,800 issuers across KKR Credit network
  • FSK has direct involvement of over 250 professionals
  • Ability to commit in size

Focus

  • Investment structures:
    • Senior secured
    • Asset Based Finance
    • Junior capital
  • Upper middle market:
    • $50-$150million+ EBITDA
  • Market leading businesses:
    • Pricing power
    • Defensive industries
  • Preservation of capital:
    • Rigorous portfolio monitoring
    • Internal workout capabilities

Global Market Reach

  • Financial sponsor relationships across multiple countries
  • Dedicated non-sponsor sourcing effort leveraging all of the KKR network
  • Deep industry experience across KKR Credit platform
  • ~100 investment professionals

FSK: A Leading BDC

Total Assets Under Management Ranked by Publicly Traded BDC Advisor/Manager ($bn)

$22.2

$15.5

$13.4

$9.6

$7.7

$5.7

$4.4

$3.6

$3.3

$3.3

$3.2

$3.1

$2.7

$2.6

$2.5

$2.3

$1.2

$1.2

$2.0

$1.8

ARCC

FSK

OBDC

BXSL

PSEC

GBDC

MAIN

GSBD

OCSL

NMFC

HTGC

TSLX

BCSF

SLRC

MFIC

PNNT &

CGBD

TCPC

PFLT

FSK is the second largest publicly traded BDC as measured by total assets

1. PSEC as of March 31, 2023.

KKR Credit: Overview

$519 billion

Total KKR Firm AUM1

$200 billion

KKR Credit AUM1

Leveraged Credit

$112bn

Leveraged Loans

Opportunistic

High Yield Bonds

Credit

CLOs

Multi-Asset

Class Credit

Private Credit

$78bn

First Lien /

Asset Based

Unitranche

Finance

Second Lien

Junior Capital

Strategic Investments

$10bn

Capital Solutions

Cross Asset Class

Opportunistic

1. Please see "Important Information" for a description of Assets Under Management calculation.

