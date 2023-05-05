FS KKR Capital : FSK First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation

Net investment income (NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $229 million, or $0.81 per share, as compared to $226 million, or $0.80 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted net investment income (Adjusted NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $219 million, or $0.78 per share, as compared to $229 million, or $0.81 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (1) .

Net asset value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2023 was $24.93, compared to $24.89 as of December 31, 2022.

New investment fundings in the first quarter were approximately $270 million. Net investment activity in the first quarter was $6 million, including $122 million of sales to Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC (COPJV).

Paid a total distribution of $0.70 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

Declared a distribution of $0.70 per share for the second quarter of 2023, which consists of a base distribution amount of $0.64 per share and a supplemental distribution amount of $0.06 per share.

Declared special distributions totaling $0.15 per share, which will be paid in three equal installments of $0.05 per share by the end of 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Adjusted NII / Dividend coverage ratio was 111% (2) .

Dividend yield on NAV per share was 11.8% and dividend yield on market value of common stock was 16.3% as of May 3, 2023 (3) .

Diversified portfolio with 189 portfolio companies spread across 23 industries.