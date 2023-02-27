FS KKR Capital : FSK Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Paid a total distribution of $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Declared a total distribution of $0.70 per share for the first quarter of 2023, which consists of a new higher base distribution amount of $0.64 per share and a supplemental distribution amount of $0.06 per share.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Adjusted NII / Dividend coverage ratio was 116% (2) .

Annualized dividend yield on market value of common stock was 14.3% as of February 24, 2023 (3) .

Diversified portfolio with 197 portfolio companies spread across 22 industries.

Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 19% as of December 31, 2022.

54% of our drawn leverage was unsecured as of December 31, 2022 and our weighted average effective rate on borrowings was 4.78%.

$3.0 billion of liquidity in undrawn debt, cash, and unsettled trades.