Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FS KKR Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSK   US3026352068

FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.

(FSK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-27 pm EST
19.59 USD   +0.36%
04:53pFS KKR CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:36pFs Kkr Capital Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pEarnings Flash (FSK) FS KKR CAPITAL Reports Q4 EPS $0.81
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FS KKR Capital : FSK Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FS KKR Capital Corp.

F i n a n c i a l I n f o r m a t i o n

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

All information is as of December 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted

Summary of Quarterly Results

  • Net investment income (NII) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $226 million, or $0.80 per share, as compared to $216 million, or $0.76 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted net investment income (Adjusted NII) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $229 million, or $0.81 per share, as compared to $205 million, or

Fourth Quarter Performance

$0.73 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022(1).

  • Net asset value (NAV) per share as of December 31, 2022 was $24.89, compared to $25.30 as of September 30, 2022.
  • New investment fundings in the fourth quarter were approximately $863 million. Net investment activity in the fourth quarter was ($221) million, including $127 million of sales to Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC (COPJV).

Distribution/Dividend

Portfolio Diversification

Capital Structure

  • Paid a total distribution of $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Declared a total distribution of $0.70 per share for the first quarter of 2023, which consists of a new higher base distribution amount of $0.64 per share and a supplemental distribution amount of $0.06 per share.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Adjusted NII / Dividend coverage ratio was 116%(2).
  • Annualized dividend yield on market value of common stock was 14.3% as of February 24, 2023(3).
  • Diversified portfolio with 197 portfolio companies spread across 22 industries.
  • Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 19% as of December 31, 2022.
  • 54% of our drawn leverage was unsecured as of December 31, 2022 and our weighted average effective rate on borrowings was 4.78%.
  • $3.0 billion of liquidity in undrawn debt, cash, and unsettled trades.
  • No upcoming maturities until July 2024.
  1. See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII.
  2. Based on the total declared first quarter distribution of $0.70 per share.
  3. Based on the total declared first quarter distribution of $0.70 per share annualized as a percentage of FSK's closing market price as of February 24, 2023.

2

Financial Results

(Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data)

12/31/21

3/31/22

6/30/22

9/30/22

12/31/22

NII per share

$0.66

$0.77

$0.71

$0.76

$0.80

Adjusted NII per share(1)

$0.65

$0.72

$0.67

$0.73

$0.81

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share

($0.02)

$0.02

($0.96)

($1.21)

($0.56)

Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share

$0.03

$0.07

($0.92)

($1.17)

($0.52)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (earnings per share)

$0.64

$0.79

($0.26)

($0.45)

$0.24

Total stockholder distributions declared per share

$0.63

$0.68

$0.67

$0.68

$0.70

Net asset value per share at period end

$27.17

$27.33

$26.41

$25.30

$24.89

Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

284.9

284.3

283.9

283.2

282.7

Shares outstanding, end of period (in millions)

284.5

284.1

283.5

283.0

281.7

Total investments at fair value

$16,101

$16,554

$16,178

$15,792

$15,377

Total assets

$17,228

$17,985

$17,189

$16,716

$16,124

Cash(2)

$377

$369

$269

$266

$251

Total debt(3)

$9,179

$9,879

$9,347

$9,176

$8,731

Debt-to-equity, Net(4)

1.07x

1.12x

1.15x

1.19x

1.18x

Adjusted NII / total stockholder distributions declared

103%

106%

100%

107%

116%

  1. See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII.
  2. Includes cash, restricted cash, and cash denominated in foreign currency.
  3. Principal amount outstanding.
  4. Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets.

3

Portfolio Highlights

As of and for Three Months Ended

(Dollar amounts in millions)

12/31/21

3/31/22

6/30/22

9/30/22

12/31/22

Investment at Fair Value:

First Lien Senior Secured Loans

60.7%

59.9%

61.9%

61.9%

60.3%

Second Lien Senior Secured Loans

9.7%

8.6%

8.0%

7.9%

7.8%

Other Senior Secured Debt

0.7%

0.7%

0.7%

0.7%

0.7%

Subordinated Debt

0.7%

0.5%

0.5%

1.6%

1.7%

Asset Based Finance

13.9%

13.2%

13.1%

11.6%

12.4%

Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC

8.7%

8.9%

9.3%

9.3%

9.3%

Preferred Equity(1)

2.6%

4.2%

3.9%

4.7%

5.3%

Equity/Other

3.0%

4.0%

2.6%

2.3%

2.5%

Total Investments

$16,101

$16,554

$16,178

$15,792

$15,377

Number of portfolio companies(2)

189

193

192

195

197

Interest Rate Type:(3)

% Floating Rate

87.2%

87.1%

87.4%

89.1%

89.0%

% Fixed Rate

12.8%

12.9%

12.6%

10.9%

11.0%

Net Interest Margin:

Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments(4)

8.4%

8.3%

9.2%

10.4%

11.4%

Weighted average interest rate on borrowings(5)

3.0%

3.1%

3.5%

4.2%

4.8%

  1. Included within Equity/Other in FSK's Quarterly and Annual Reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, respectively.
  2. Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in COPJV. COPJV is a joint venture between FSK and South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust (SCRS).
  3. Represents interest rates on debt investments (see FSK's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the definition of debt investments) at US$ fair value. Floating Rate includes variable interest rates on Asset Based Finance investments that can change quarter to quarter.
  4. Excludes the impact of the Merger. Excluding the impact of the Merger, FSK's weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 10.6% as of December 31, 2022. See FSK's Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments and weighted average annual yield on all debt investments. On a GAAP basis, FSK's weighted average annual yield was 12.0% on accruing debt investments and 11.2% on all debt investments as of December 31, 2022.
  5. Includes the effect of non-usage fees.

4

FSK Investment Portfolio Overview

197

19%

69%

$114mm / 6.1x

portfolio companies(1)

FV in top-10 portfolio

of investments in

median portfolio company EBITDA &

companies(2)

senior secured debt(2)

leverage(3)

89%

11.4%

2.4%

~80%

of debt investments

wtd. avg. annual yield on

non-accrual rate at FV

lead, co-lead, or sole origination(6)

are floating rate(4)

accruing debt investments(5)

Security Exposure (by fair value)

5.3%

2.5%

Senior Secured Loans-First Lien

9.3%

Senior Secured Loans-Second Lien

Other Senior Secured Debt

12.4%

Subordinated Debt

1.7%

60.3%

Asset Based Finance

7.8%

Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC

0.7%

Preferred Equity (7)

Equity/Other

Sector Exposure (by fair value)

13.5%

16.8%

Software & Services

Capital Goods

1.8%

Health Care Equipment & Services

Commercial & Professional Services

3.8%

4.5%

15.4%

Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC

4.9%

Insurance

Real Estate

6.3%

Media & Entertainment

9.3%

12.8%

Diversified Financials

Retailing

10.9%

Other

Total Investment Portfolio at Fair Value: $15.4bn

  1. Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in COPJV.
  2. Figure excludes the impact of FSK's investment in COPJV.
  3. Based on underlying Direct Origination corporate investments using most recently reported financial information and may include pro forma adjustments. Certain Asset Based Finance, Equity/Other and portfolio companies with negative or de minimis EBITDA are excluded.
  4. See FSK's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its definition of debt investments.
  5. Excludes the impact of the Merger. See FSK's Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments. On a GAAP basis, FSK's weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 12.0% as of December 31, 2022.
  6. Figure based on fair value of Direct Origination investments only. KKR & BDC accounts' participation, KKR Capital Markets' involvement, and deal teams leading the negotiations/structuring are all considered when determining the Origination Role.
  7. Included within Equity/Other in FSK's Quarterly and Annual Reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, respectively.

5

Disclaimer

FS KKR Capital Corp. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.
04:53pFS KKR CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
04:36pFs Kkr Capital Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
04:22pEarnings Flash (FSK) FS KKR CAPITAL Reports Q4 EPS $0.81
MT
01/19/C O R R E C T I O N -- FS KKR Capital Corp./
PR
2022Fs Kkr Capital Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
2022FS KKR Capital Corp. Enters into Eight Amendment to the Loan and Servicing Agreement
CI
2022Fs Kkr Capital : FSK Investor Day Presentation November 2022
PU
2022Fs Kkr Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Insider Buy: FS KKR Capital
MT
2022Fs Kkr Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 613 M - -
Net income 2022 232 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 5 524 M 5 524 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,88x
EV / Sales 2023 8,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FS KKR Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,59 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Craig Forman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Pietrzak Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Brian Gerson Co-President
Enrico Salvatore Gaglioti Co-President
Steven C. Lilly Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.54%5 524
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.60%10 266
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.58%3 846
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.89%3 835
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.15%3 696
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION6.29%2 968