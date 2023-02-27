FS KKR Capital : FSK Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST
FS KKR Capital Corp.
F i n a n c i a l I n f o r m a t i o n
Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022
All information is as of December 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted
Summary of Quarterly Results
Net investment income (NII) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $226 million, or $0.80 per share, as compared to $216 million, or $0.76 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Adjusted net investment income (Adjusted NII) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $229 million, or $0.81 per share, as compared to $205 million, or
Fourth Quarter Performance
$0.73 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022(1).
Net asset value (NAV) per share as of December 31, 2022 was $24.89, compared to $25.30 as of September 30, 2022.
New investment fundings in the fourth quarter were approximately $863 million. Net investment activity in the fourth quarter was ($221) million, including $127 million of sales to Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC (COPJV).
Distribution/Dividend
Portfolio Diversification
Capital Structure
Paid a total distribution of $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Declared a total distribution of $0.70 per share for the first quarter of 2023, which consists of a new higher base distribution amount of $0.64 per share and a supplemental distribution amount of $0.06 per share.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Adjusted NII / Dividend coverage ratio was 116%(2).
Annualized dividend yield on market value of common stock was 14.3% as of February 24, 2023(3).
Diversified portfolio with 197 portfolio companies spread across 22 industries.
Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 19% as of December 31, 2022.
54% of our drawn leverage was unsecured as of December 31, 2022 and our weighted average effective rate on borrowings was 4.78%.
$3.0 billion of liquidity in undrawn debt, cash, and unsettled trades.
No upcoming maturities until July 2024.
See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII.
Based on the total declared first quarter distribution of $0.70 per share.
Based on the total declared first quarter distribution of $0.70 per share annualized as a percentage of FSK's closing market price as of February 24, 2023.
2
Financial Results
(Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data)
12/31/21
3/31/22
6/30/22
9/30/22
12/31/22
NII per share
$0.66
$0.77
$0.71
$0.76
$0.80
Adjusted NII per share(1)
$0.65
$0.72
$0.67
$0.73
$0.81
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share
($0.02)
$0.02
($0.96)
($1.21)
($0.56)
Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share
$0.03
$0.07
($0.92)
($1.17)
($0.52)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (earnings per share)
$0.64
$0.79
($0.26)
($0.45)
$0.24
Total stockholder distributions declared per share
$0.63
$0.68
$0.67
$0.68
$0.70
Net asset value per share at period end
$27.17
$27.33
$26.41
$25.30
$24.89
Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)
284.9
284.3
283.9
283.2
282.7
Shares outstanding, end of period (in millions)
284.5
284.1
283.5
283.0
281.7
Total investments at fair value
$16,101
$16,554
$16,178
$15,792
$15,377
Total assets
$17,228
$17,985
$17,189
$16,716
$16,124
Cash(2)
$377
$369
$269
$266
$251
Total debt(3)
$9,179
$9,879
$9,347
$9,176
$8,731
Debt-to-equity, Net(4)
1.07x
1.12x
1.15x
1.19x
1.18x
Adjusted NII / total stockholder distributions declared
103%
106%
100%
107%
116%
See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII.
Includes cash, restricted cash, and cash denominated in foreign currency.
Principal amount outstanding.
Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets.
3
Portfolio Highlights
As of and for Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in millions)
12/31/21
3/31/22
6/30/22
9/30/22
12/31/22
Investment at Fair Value:
First Lien Senior Secured Loans
60.7%
59.9%
61.9%
61.9%
60.3%
Second Lien Senior Secured Loans
9.7%
8.6%
8.0%
7.9%
7.8%
Other Senior Secured Debt
0.7%
0.7%
0.7%
0.7%
0.7%
Subordinated Debt
0.7%
0.5%
0.5%
1.6%
1.7%
Asset Based Finance
13.9%
13.2%
13.1%
11.6%
12.4%
Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC
8.7%
8.9%
9.3%
9.3%
9.3%
Preferred Equity(1)
2.6%
4.2%
3.9%
4.7%
5.3%
Equity/Other
3.0%
4.0%
2.6%
2.3%
2.5%
Total Investments
$16,101
$16,554
$16,178
$15,792
$15,377
Number of portfolio companies(2)
189
193
192
195
197
Interest Rate Type:(3)
% Floating Rate
87.2%
87.1%
87.4%
89.1%
89.0%
% Fixed Rate
12.8%
12.9%
12.6%
10.9%
11.0%
Net Interest Margin:
Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments(4)
8.4%
8.3%
9.2%
10.4%
11.4%
Weighted average interest rate on borrowings(5)
3.0%
3.1%
3.5%
4.2%
4.8%
Included within Equity/Other in FSK's Quarterly and Annual Reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, respectively.
Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in COPJV. COPJV is a joint venture between FSK and South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust (SCRS).
Represents interest rates on debt investments (see FSK's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the definition of debt investments) at US$ fair value. Floating Rate includes variable interest rates on Asset Based Finance investments that can change quarter to quarter.
Excludes the impact of the Merger. Excluding the impact of the Merger, FSK's weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 10.6% as of December 31, 2022. See FSK's Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments and weighted average annual yield on all debt investments. On a GAAP basis, FSK's weighted average annual yield was 12.0% on accruing debt investments and 11.2% on all debt investments as of December 31, 2022.
Includes the effect of non-usage fees.
4
FSK Investment Portfolio Overview
197
19%
69%
$114mm / 6.1x
portfolio companies(1)
FV in top-10 portfolio
of investments in
median portfolio company EBITDA &
companies(2)
senior secured debt(2)
leverage(3)
89%
11.4%
2.4%
~80%
of debt investments
wtd. avg. annual yield on
non-accrual rate at FV
lead, co-lead, or sole origination(6)
are floating rate(4)
accruing debt investments(5)
Security Exposure (by fair value)
5.3%
2.5%
Senior Secured Loans-First Lien
9.3%
Senior Secured Loans-Second Lien
Other Senior Secured Debt
12.4%
Subordinated Debt
1.7%
60.3%
Asset Based Finance
7.8%
Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC
0.7%
Preferred Equity (7)
Equity/Other
Sector Exposure (by fair value)
13.5%
16.8%
Software & Services
Capital Goods
1.8%
Health Care Equipment & Services
Commercial & Professional Services
3.8%
4.5%
15.4%
Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC
4.9%
Insurance
Real Estate
6.3%
Media & Entertainment
9.3%
12.8%
Diversified Financials
Retailing
10.9%
Other
Total Investment Portfolio at Fair Value: $15.4bn
Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in COPJV.
Figure excludes the impact of FSK's investment in COPJV.
Based on underlying Direct Origination corporate investments using most recently reported financial information and may include pro forma adjustments. Certain Asset Based Finance, Equity/Other and portfolio companies with negative or de minimis EBITDA are excluded.
See FSK's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its definition of debt investments.
Excludes the impact of the Merger. See FSK's Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments. On a GAAP basis, FSK's weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 12.0% as of December 31, 2022.
Figure based on fair value of Direct Origination investments only. KKR & BDC accounts' participation, KKR Capital Markets' involvement, and deal teams leading the negotiations/structuring are all considered when determining the Origination Role.
Included within Equity/Other in FSK's Quarterly and Annual Reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, respectively.
FS KKR Capital Corp. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:56 UTC.