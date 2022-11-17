Advanced search
    FSK   US3026352068

FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.

(FSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-11-17 am EST
19.40 USD   -0.18%
09:09aFs Kkr Capital : FSK Investor Day Presentation November 2022
PU
08:31aFs Kkr Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10Insider Buy: FS KKR Capital
MT
FS KKR Capital : FSK Investor Day Presentation November 2022

11/17/2022 | 09:09am EST
FS KKR Capital Corp.

2 0 2 2 A n a l y s t & I n v e s t o r D a y

November 17, 2022

All information is as of September 30, 2022 unless otherwise noted

Important Disclosure Notice

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FS KKR Capital Corp. ("FSK"). Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption to FSK's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's operating area, the price at which shares of FSK's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the business combination transaction involving FSK and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (together with FSK, the "Companies") and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination transaction involving the Companies. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings the Companies made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, FSK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSK. The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSK undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of the Companies, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's future results.

This presentation contains certain prospective financial information with respect to FSK's estimated future performance. FSK's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to such information for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation and, accordingly, have not expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for purposes of the presentation. In this presentation, certain of such prospective financial information has been included (in each case, with an indication that the information is an estimate and is subject to the qualifications presented herein) for purposes of providing comparisons with historical data. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. There can be no assurance that the prospective financial information is indicative of the future performance of FSK or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved. The prospective financial information reflects assumptions that are subject to change, and there can be no assurance that FSK's financial condition or results of operations will be consistent with those set forth in such prospective financial information.

The prospective financial information, guidance and other forward-looking statements included herein are effective only on the date given. In accordance with our policy, we will not update, reaffirm or otherwise comment on any prospective financial information, guidance or other forward-looking statements in connection with this presentation, except as may be required by law. No reference made to any prior financial guidance or other forward-looking statements in connection with this presentation should be construed to update, reaffirm or otherwise comment on such prior financial guidance or other forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). FSK uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSK's financial results with other business development companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with FSK's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the End Notes included in this presentation and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation in the table and the related End Notes.

Certain figures in this presentation have been rounded.

2

Agenda

Section

Presenter(s)

Welcome & Introductions

Robert Paun & Craig Larson

A Bridge from FSK's 2021 Investor Day

Steven Lilly

Economic Update

Henry McVey

Private Credit Industry Overview & Outlook

Daniel Pietrzak

KKR Credit Overview

KKR Credit Investment Team

FSK Overview

Daniel Pietrzak

FSK Portfolio Review & Capital Structure

Brian Gerson & Ryan Wilson

FSK: Observations & Outlook

Steven Lilly & Drew O'Toole

Questions & Discussion

All Speakers

3

FSK Management Team Speakers

Daniel Pietrzak

Co-President and CIO,

FSK

  • Joined KKR in 2016
  • Co-Headof KKR Private Credit
  • Formerly Managing Director and Co-Head of Structured Finance at Deutsche Bank
  • Prior experience includes Societe Generale and CIBC World Markets
  • B.S., Lehigh University
  • M.B.A., The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Brian Gerson

Co-President,

FSK

  • Joined FS Investments in 2017
  • Serves as Head of Private Credit at FS Investments
  • Formerly Group Head and Managing Director at LStar Capital, the credit affiliate of Lone Star Funds
  • Prior experience includes Solar Capital, CIBC World Markets, and Merrill Lynch
  • B.A., Tufts University

Steven Lilly

Chief Financial Officer,

FSK

  • Joined FS Investments in 2019
  • Recognized three times by Institutional Investor as "One of America's Best CFOs"
  • Formerly Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Triangle Capital Corporation
  • Board of Managers and Chairman of the Audit Committee of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)
  • Board of Governors, SBIA
  • B.A., Davidson College

Drew O'Toole

Ryan Wilson

Robert Paun

Co-Chief Operating Officer,

Co-Chief Operating Officer,

Head of Investor Relations,

FSK

FSK

FSK

Joined FS Investments in 2014

Joined KKR in 2006

Joined FS Investments in 2018

Prior experience includes Cambridge Associates

Chief Operating Officer of KKR Private Credit

Formerly Senior Equity Research Analyst for Sidoti & Company

B.S., University of Pittsburgh

Prior experience includes PwC

Prior experience includes Affinion Group and Merrill Lynch

Chartered Financial Analyst

B.A., Wilfrid Laurier University

B.S., Bucknell University

M.Acc., University of Waterloo

4

KKR Investment Team Speakers

Lauren Krueger

George Mueller

Cathy Madigan

Managing Director,

Managing Director,

Managing Director,

KKR Credit

KKR Credit

KKR Credit

Joined KKR in 2018

Joined KKR in 2009

Joined KKR in 2019

Leads KKR Credit's Restructuring and

Senior investment professional focused on

Senior investment professional focused on

Governance team

origination

credit underwriting

Prior experience includes Esopus Creek

Member of KKR Private Credit Investment

Member of KKR Private Credit Investment

Advisors, D.E. Shaw Group, and Lazard Freres

Committee

Committee

AB, Princeton University

Prior experience includes Barclays Capital

Prior experience includes Deutsche Bank

MBA, Columbia Business School

B.A., Vanderbilt University

B.A., Mount Holyoke College

Chartered Financial Analyst

Avi Korn

Managing Director,

KKR Credit

  • Joined KKR in 2018
  • Co-Headof U.S. Asset Based Finance
  • Member of KKR Private Credit Investment Committee
  • Prior experience includes BlueMountain Capital and J.P. Morgan
  • B.S., University of Pennsylvania

Rony Ma

Alex Foreman

Managing Director,

Managing Director,

KKR Credit

KKR Credit

Joined KKR in 2011

Joined KKR in 2018

Senior investment professional focused on

Senior investment professional focused on

credit underwriting

origination

Member of KKR Private Credit Investment

Prior experience includes Ares and Goldman

Committee

Sachs

Prior experience includes Deutsche Bank

B.B.A., Emory University

B.S. and B.A.S., University of Pennsylvania

Bobby Campbell

Managing Director,

KKR Credit

  • Joined KKR in 2019
  • Senior investment professional focused on origination
  • Prior experience includes Goldman Sachs
  • B. A., Vanderbilt University

Patrick Clancy

Director,

KKR Credit

  • Joined KKR in 2015
  • Senior investment professional focused on origination, underwriting, and execution
  • Leads Private Credit Transportation and Equipment investing
  • Prior experience includes Morgan Stanley
  • B. S., Georgetown University

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FS KKR Capital Corp. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 14:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
