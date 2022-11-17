FS KKR Capital : FSK Investor Day Presentation November 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FS KKR Capital Corp. ("FSK"). Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption to FSK's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's operating area, the price at which shares of FSK's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the business combination transaction involving FSK and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (together with FSK, the "Companies") and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination transaction involving the Companies. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings the Companies made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, FSK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSK. The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSK undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of the Companies, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's future results.

This presentation contains certain prospective financial information with respect to FSK's estimated future performance. FSK's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to such information for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation and, accordingly, have not expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for purposes of the presentation. In this presentation, certain of such prospective financial information has been included (in each case, with an indication that the information is an estimate and is subject to the qualifications presented herein) for purposes of providing comparisons with historical data. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. There can be no assurance that the prospective financial information is indicative of the future performance of FSK or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved. The prospective financial information reflects assumptions that are subject to change, and there can be no assurance that FSK's financial condition or results of operations will be consistent with those set forth in such prospective financial information.

The prospective financial information, guidance and other forward-looking statements included herein are effective only on the date given. In accordance with our policy, we will not update, reaffirm or otherwise comment on any prospective financial information, guidance or other forward-looking statements in connection with this presentation, except as may be required by law. No reference made to any prior financial guidance or other forward-looking statements in connection with this presentation should be construed to update, reaffirm or otherwise comment on such prior financial guidance or other forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). FSK uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSK's financial results with other business development companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with FSK's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the End Notes included in this presentation and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation in the table and the related End Notes.

Certain figures in this presentation have been rounded.

2