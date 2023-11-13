FSK Prices Public Offering of $400 million 7.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2029

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, November 13, 2023 - FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on January 15, 2029 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at FSK's option at any time at par plus a "make-whole" premium, provided that the Notes may be redeemed at par one month prior to their maturity. The offering is expected to close on November 21, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, KKR Capital Markets LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., ING Financial Markets LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and SG Americas Securities, LLC are acting as joint lead managers for this offering. Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

FSK intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including potentially repaying outstanding indebtedness under credit facilities and certain notes.

Other Information

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of FSK before investing. The pricing term sheet dated November 13, 2023, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated November 13, 2023, and the accompanying prospectus dated October 4, 2021, each of which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), contain this and other information about FSK and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of FSK and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.