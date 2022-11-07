FS KKR Capital : FSK Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
FS KKR Capital Corp.
F i n a n c i a l I n f o r m a t i o n
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
All information is as of September 30, 2022 unless otherwise noted
Summary of Quarterly Results
Third Quarter Performance
Distribution/Dividend
Net investment income (NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $216 million, or $0.76 per share, as compared to $203 million, or $0.71 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Adjusted net investment income (Adjusted NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $205 million, or $0.73 per share, as compared to $190 million, or $0.67 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022(1).
Net asset value (NAV) per share as of September 30, 2022 was $25.30, compared to $26.41 as of June 30, 2022.
New investment fundings in the third quarter were approximately $907 million. Net investment activity in the third quarter was $256 million, including $300 million of sales to Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC (COPJV).
Paid a total distribution of $0.67 per share for the third quarter of 2022.
Declared a total distribution of $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, which consists of a base distribution amount of $0.61 per share and a supplemental distribution amount of $0.07 per share.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Adjusted NII / Dividend coverage ratio was 107%(2).
Annualized dividend yield on market value of common stock was 14.0% as of November 4, 2022(3).
Portfolio Diversification
Capital Structure
Diversified portfolio with 195 portfolio companies spread across 22 industries.
Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 19% as of September 30, 2022.
52% of our drawn leverage was unsecured as of September 30, 2022 and our weighted average effective rate on borrowings was 4.21%.
$2.75 billion of liquidity in undrawn debt, cash, and unsettled trades.
See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII.
Based on the total declared fourth quarter distribution of $0.68 per share.
Based on the total declared fourth quarter distribution of $0.68 per share annualized as a percentage of FSK's closing market price as of November 4, 2022.
Financial Results
(Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data)
9/30/21
12/31/21
3/31/22
6/30/22
9/30/22
NII per share
$0.71
$0.66
$0.77
$0.71
$0.76
Adjusted NII per share(1)
$0.64
$0.65
$0.72
$0.67
$0.73
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share
$0.24
($0.02)
$0.02
($0.96)
($1.21)
Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share
$0.31
$0.03
$0.07
($0.92)
($1.17)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (earnings per share)
$0.95
$0.64
$0.79
($0.26)
($0.45)
Total stockholder distributions declared per share
$0.62
$0.63
$0.68
$0.67
$0.68
Net asset value per share at period end
$27.14
$27.17
$27.33
$26.41
$25.30
Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)
285.1
284.9
284.3
283.9
283.2
Shares outstanding, end of period (in millions)
285.1
284.5
284.1
283.5
283.0
Total investments at fair value
$15,824
$16,101
$16,554
$16,178
$15,792
Total assets
$16,620
$17,228
$17,985
$17,189
$16,716
Cash(2)
$241
$377
$369
$269
$266
Total debt(3)
$8,511
$9,179
$9,879
$9,347
$9,176
Debt-to-equity, Net(4)
1.03x
1.07x
1.12x
1.15x
1.19x
Adjusted NII / total stockholder distributions declared
103%
103%
106%
100%
107%
See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII.
Includes cash, restricted cash, and cash denominated in foreign currency.
Principal amount outstanding.
Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets.
Portfolio Highlights
As of and for Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in millions)
9/30/21
12/31/21
3/31/22
6/30/22
9/30/22
Investment at Fair Value:
First Lien Senior Secured Loans
61.2%
60.7%
59.9%
61.9%
61.9%
Second Lien Senior Secured Loans
10.6%
9.7%
8.6%
8.0%
7.9%
Other Senior Secured Debt
0.9%
0.7%
0.7%
0.7%
0.7%
Subordinated Debt
0.6%
0.7%
0.5%
0.5%
1.6%
Asset Based Finance
12.6%
13.9%
13.2%
13.1%
11.6%
Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC
8.8%
8.7%
8.9%
9.3%
9.3%
Preferred Equity(1)
2.4%
2.6%
4.2%
3.9%
4.7%
Equity/Other
2.9%
3.0%
4.0%
2.6%
2.3%
Total Investments
$15,824
$16,101
$16,554
$16,178
$15,792
Number of portfolio companies(2)
190
189
193
192
195
Interest Rate Type:(3)
% Floating Rate
88.1%
87.2%
87.1%
87.4%
89.1%
% Fixed Rate
11.9%
12.8%
12.9%
12.6%
10.9%
Net Interest Margin:
Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments(4)
8.1%
8.4%
8.3%
9.2%
10.4%
Weighted average interest rate on borrowings(5)
3.2%
3.0%
3.1%
3.5%
4.2%
Included within Equity/Other in FSK's Quarterly and Annual Reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, respectively.
Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in COPJV. COPJV is a joint venture between FSK and South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust (SCRS).
Represents interest rates on debt investments (see FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the definition of debt investments) at US$ fair value. Floating Rate includes variable interest rates on Asset Based Finance investments that can change quarter to quarter.
Excludes the impact of the Merger. Excluding the impact of the Merger, FSK's weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 9.7% as of September 30, 2022. See FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments and weighted average annual yield on all debt investments. On a GAAP basis, FSK's weighted average annual yield was 11.1% on accruing debt investments and 10.3% on all debt investments as of September 30, 2022.
Includes the effect of non-usage fees.
FSK Investment Portfolio Overview
195
19%
71%
$99mm / 6.0x
portfolio companies(1)
FV in top-10 portfolio
of investments in
median portfolio company EBITDA &
companies(2)
senior secured debt(2)
leverage(3)
89%
10.4%
2.5%
~80%
of debt investments
wtd. avg. annual yield on
non-accrual rate at FV
lead, co-lead, or sole origination(6)
are floating rate(4)
accruing debt investments(5)
Security Exposure (by fair value)
4.7%
2.3%
Senior Secured Loans-First Lien
9.3%
Senior Secured Loans-Second Lien
Other Senior Secured Debt
11.6%
Subordinated Debt
1.6%
61.9%
Asset Based Finance
7.9%
Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC
0.7%
Preferred Equity (7)
Equity/Other
Sector Exposure (by fair value)
14.4%
Software & Services
18.0%
Capital Goods
1.9%
Health Care Equipment & Services
Commercial & Professional Services
4.0%
Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC
4.0%
14.1%
Insurance
5.2%
Real Estate
6.0%
Diversified Financials
9.3%
12.5%
Media & Entertainment
Transportation
10.6%
Other
Total Investment Portfolio at Fair Value: $15.8bn
Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in COPJV.
Figure excludes the impact of FSK's investment in COPJV.
Based on underlying Direct Origination corporate investments using most recently reported financial information and may include pro forma adjustments. Certain Asset Based Finance, Equity/Other and portfolio companies with negative or de minimis EBITDA are excluded.
See FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its definition of debt investments.
Excludes the impact of the Merger. See FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments. On a GAAP basis, FSK's weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 11.1% as of September 30, 2022.
Figure based on fair value of Direct Origination investments only. KKR & BDC accounts' participation, KKR Capital Markets' involvement, and deal teams leading the negotiations/structuring are all considered when determining the Origination Role.
Included within Equity/Other in FSK's Quarterly and Annual Reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, respectively.
