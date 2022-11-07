FS KKR Capital : FSK Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Net investment income (NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $216 million, or $0.76 per share, as compared to $203 million, or $0.71 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted net investment income (Adjusted NII) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $205 million, or $0.73 per share, as compared to $190 million, or $0.67 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (1) .

Net asset value (NAV) per share as of September 30, 2022 was $25.30, compared to $26.41 as of June 30, 2022.

New investment fundings in the third quarter were approximately $907 million. Net investment activity in the third quarter was $256 million, including $300 million of sales to Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC (COPJV).

Paid a total distribution of $0.67 per share for the third quarter of 2022.

Declared a total distribution of $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, which consists of a base distribution amount of $0.61 per share and a supplemental distribution amount of $0.07 per share.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Adjusted NII / Dividend coverage ratio was 107% (2) .