FSK Equity Investor Presentation November 2021

FS KKR Capital Corp.
I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n
November 2021
All information is as of September 30, 2021 unless otherwise noted
FS KKR ADVISOR & MARKET OVERVIEW
Size & Scale
Market Reach
Scope
•
BDC (FSK) totaling $16.6bn in assets
•
Global financial sponsor and
•
Primarily focused on upper middle
integrated within KKR's $185bn
corporate borrower relationships
market companies ($50-100mm+
credit platform
•
Management and investment
in EBITDA)
•
Direct involvement of over 200
teams with significant industry
•
Focused on U.S. senior secured
professionals including ~155
experience
debt financings
dedicated KKR Credit investment
professionals
3
FSK: A Leading BDC
Total Assets Under Management Ranked by Publicly Traded BDC Advisor/Manager ($bn)
$19.2
$16.6
$13.1
$6.5
$4.7
$3.3
$3.2
$3.2
$2.8
$2.7
$2.7
$2.5
$2.5
$2.4
$2.3
$2.0
$0.6
$1.8
$1.1
$2.1
$1.2
ARCC
FSK
ORCC
PSEC
GBDC
GSBD
MAIN
NMFC
HTGC
SLRC &
AINV
BCSF
OCSL
TSLX
PNNT &
CGBD
TCPC
|
PFLT
FSK is the second largest publicly traded BDC as measured by total assets
1. GBDC, OCSL, PNNT & PFLT as of June 30, 2021.
4
FS/KKR Advisor: Overview
Established April 2018
$459bn AUM1
KKR Credit ($185bn AUM)1
Ability to commit in scale (up to $1bn in a single transaction)
1,400+ issuers across the KKR Credit platform
~155 dedicated investment professionals
~$1.9bn of KKR balance sheet invested across KKR credit strategies2
Ability to evaluate and commit across capital structures
1. Please see "Important Information" for a description of Assets Under Management calculation.
$29bn AUM1
FS Investments
Deep team with BDC industry operational experience since 2006
Differentiated capital raising and fund management capabilities
Industry leading corporate affairs / BDC industry lobbying efforts
Industry leader in corporate governance and shareholder communications
2. Includes legacy investments in KKR Financial Holdings LLC, a specialty finance vehicle listed on the New York Stock Exchange and various collateralized loan obligation vehicles. KKR balance sheet credit commitments include unfunded commitments as well as individual contributions.
5
Disclaimer
FS KKR Capital Corp. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:11 UTC.