FSK Equity Investor Presentation November 2021

11/11/2021 | 04:37pm EST
FS KKR Capital Corp.

I n v e s t o r P r e s e n t a t i o n

November 2021

All information is as of September 30, 2021 unless otherwise noted

FS KKR ADVISOR & MARKET OVERVIEW

FS/KKR Advisor: Overview

Size & Scale

Market Reach

Scope

BDC (FSK) totaling $16.6bn in assets

Global financial sponsor and

Primarily focused on upper middle

integrated within KKR's $185bn

corporate borrower relationships

market companies ($50-100mm+

credit platform

Management and investment

in EBITDA)

Direct involvement of over 200

teams with significant industry

Focused on U.S. senior secured

professionals including ~155

experience

debt financings

dedicated KKR Credit investment

professionals

3

FSK: A Leading BDC

Total Assets Under Management Ranked by Publicly Traded BDC Advisor/Manager ($bn)

$19.2

$16.6

$13.1

$6.5

$4.7

$3.3

$3.2

$3.2

$2.8

$2.7

$2.7

$2.5

$2.5

$2.4

$2.3

$2.0

$0.6

$1.8

$1.1

$2.1

$1.2

ARCC

FSK

ORCC

PSEC

GBDC

GSBD

MAIN

NMFC

HTGC

SLRC &

AINV

BCSF

OCSL

TSLX

PNNT &

CGBD

TCPC

SUNS

PFLT

FSK is the second largest publicly traded BDC as measured by total assets

1. GBDC, OCSL, PNNT & PFLT as of June 30, 2021.

4

FS/KKR Advisor: Overview

Established April 2018

$459bn AUM1

KKR Credit ($185bn AUM)1

Ability to commit in scale (up to $1bn in a single transaction)

1,400+ issuers across the KKR Credit platform

~155 dedicated investment professionals

~$1.9bn of KKR balance sheet invested across KKR credit strategies2

Ability to evaluate and commit across capital structures

1. Please see "Important Information" for a description of Assets Under Management calculation.

$29bn AUM1

FS Investments

Deep team with BDC industry operational experience since 2006

Differentiated capital raising and fund management capabilities

Industry leading corporate affairs / BDC industry lobbying efforts

Industry leader in corporate governance and shareholder communications

2. Includes legacy investments in KKR Financial Holdings LLC, a specialty finance vehicle listed on the New York Stock Exchange and various collateralized loan obligation vehicles. KKR balance sheet credit commitments include unfunded commitments as well as individual contributions.

5

Disclaimer

FS KKR Capital Corp. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 054 M - -
Net income 2021 1 502 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,11x
Yield 2021 11,4%
Capitalization 6 201 M 6 201 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FS KKR Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,75 $
Average target price 22,63 $
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Craig Forman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Pietrzak Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Brian Gerson Co-President
Enrico Salvatore Gaglioti Co-President
Steven C. Lilly Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.31.34%6 201
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION24.45%9 685
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND29.11%4 712
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION63.77%3 454
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.19%2 615
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.20.18%1 990