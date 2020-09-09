FS KKR Capital II : BDC Franchise Investor Presentation 0 09/09/2020 | 09:40am EDT Send by mail :

FS KKR BDC Franchise Investor Presentation SEPTEMBER 2020 FS KKR Advisor & Market Overview FS KKR: at a Glance Size & Scale Market Reach Scope • Two BDCs (FSK and FSKR) • Global financial sponsor and • Primarily focused on upper totalling ~$15bn in assets corporate borrower middle market companies integrated within KKR's $72bn relationships ($50-100mm in EBITDA) credit platform • Investment and leadership • ~130 dedicated KKR Credit team with significant industry investment professionals experience Focused on U.S. senior secured debt financings 3 FS KKR: Competitive Advantages ~$15bn of assets in the combined FS KKR BDC franchise Lead, Co-lead or Sole Lender in >95% of total deals¹ Ability to make individual investments up to $1bn Cumulative KKR Credit commitments of approximately $32bn² Direct access to full KKR investment network Below average default and above average total recovery rates of 1.2% and 72.6%³,⁴ Note: As of June 30, 2020 unless otherwise noted. 4 Figure based on count of Direct Origination investments only. KKR & BDC accounts' participation, KKR Capital Markets' involvement, and deal teams leading the negotiations / structuring are all considered when determining the Origination Role. Gross dollars invested inclusive of new transactions, follow-ons, and delayed draws and represents the aggregate amount of capital that has been invested by all of KKR Credit's investment vehicles in private credit strategies and is used as a measure of investment activity for KKR Credit in a given period. Stats from 2011-Q2 2020, includes KKR origination activity & defaults for Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. ("CCT"), Corporate Capital Trust II ("CCT II"), KKR Lending Partners ("KLP"), KKR Lending Partners II ("KLP II), KKR Lending Partners III ("KLP III") since inception date and FSK, FSKR, FS Investment Corp. III ("FSIC III"), FS Investment Corp. IV ("FSIC IV") from 2Q'18-2Q'20. KKR total recovery calculated as local currency cash on cash for both 1) life of defaulted investment plus 2) any defensive investments made after default; for 2011-2Q'20; number includes interest, fees, principal proceeds, and related expenses. Default is constant default rate for 2011-2Q'20. FS KKR: Market Leading BDC Franchise Total Assets Under Management Ranked by BDC Advisor/Manager ($bn)1 $14.7 $14.5 FSKR $7.8 $9.4 $5.2 $4.4 FSK $7.0 $2.9 $2.8 $2.6 $2.6 $2.5 $2.5 $2.5 $2.2 $2.0 $2.0 $0.6 $1.7 $1.2 $0.6 $1.6 $1.4 $1.9 $1.6 ARCC ORCC PSEC GBDC NMFC AINV BCSF PNNT & MAIN SLRC & HTGC OCSL & TSLX CGBD TCPC GSBD PFLT SUNS OCSI 5 1. As of June 30, 2020, for informational and illustrative purposes only. FS KKR Advisor Overview ($222bn AUM) ($21bn AUM) KKR ($72bn credit AUM)1 FS Investments1 Ability to commit in scale (up to $1bn in a single transaction)

1,100+ issuers across the KKR Credit platform

~130 dedicated investment professionals

~$2.2bn of KKR balance sheet invested across KKR credit strategies 2

Ability to evaluate and commit across capital structures Deep team with BDC industry operational experience since 2006

Differentiated capital raising and fund management capabilities

Industry leading corporate affairs / BDC industry lobbying efforts

Industry leader in corporate governance and shareholder communications 6 1. As of June 30, 2020. 2. As of June 30, 2020. Includes legacy investments in KKR Financial Holdings LLC, a specialty finance vehicle listed on the New York Stock Exchange and various collateralized loan obligation vehicles. KKR is a Leading Alternative Asset Manager Established in 1976, KKR is a Leading Investment Firm with over Four Decades of Investing Experience KKR at a Glance 20 Offices in 16 countries & 4 continents ~$21bn balance sheet invested in KKR strategies alongside our clients 475+ investment professionals (~130 KKR Credit) Aligned Interests results-driven economic incentives with $2.2bn of KKR's balance sheet committed across KKR credit strategies1 Total Assets Under Management $222bn Private Markets Public Markets $125bn $97bn Private Equity Leveraged Credit Private Credit Private Credit Infrastructure Special Situations Real Estate Strategic Partnerships Energy KKR Credit Assets Under Management $72bn Leveraged Credit Private Credit Special Situations $41bn $8bn $24bn 7 Note: AUM figures as of June 30, 2020. Please see "Important Information" for important information regarding the calculation of AUM. 1. Includes legacy investments in KKR Financial Holdings LLC, a specialty finance vehicle listed on the New York Stock Exchange and various collateralized loan obligation vehicles. Key KKR Credit Platform Highlights Large, Scalable Platform Disciplined Investment Process Proven Track Record Exemptive Relief Across BDCs & Other Funds Team Structure Benefits of KKR $72bn of credit AUM

~130 dedicated KKR investment professionals across 9 cities and 7 countries

1,100+ issuers across the KKR credit platform

"PE-style" KKR-led due diligence standard

KKR-led due diligence standard Fundamental credit investment philosophy based on rigorous financial analysis

Assets pass through multiple credit committee reviews prior to final approval

$32bn+ originated over the last seven years across Direct Lending & Private Opportunistic Credit¹

Strong credit performance evidenced by annualized default rate of 1.2% and total recovery of 72.6% 2,3,4

Credit exposure is shared ratably across KKR Credit, including BDCs, private funds and SMAs

Scale allows the KKR credit platform to speak for significant capital commitments without compromising the benefits of diversification

Meaningful focus over last several years to build out and institutionalize the private credit platform

Ability to capitalize on full KKR credit origination platform

KKR Credit actively utilizes KKR resources including Private Equity, KCM, KKR Macro Team, and KKR Capstone

Size and scale of broader firm important to BDC franchise 8 Gross dollars invested inclusive of new transactions, follow-ons, and delayed draws and represents the aggregate amount of capital that has been invested by all of KKR Credit's investment vehicles in private credit strategies and is used as a measure of investment activity for KKR Credit in a given period. Stats from 2011-Q2 2020, includes KKR origination activity & defaults for CCT, CCT II, KLP, KLP II, KLP III since inception date and FSK, FSKR, FSIC III, FSIC IV from 2Q'18-2Q'20. 3. KKR total recovery is calculated as local currency cash on cash for both 1) the life of the defaulted investment plus 2) any defensive investments which were made after default. This number includes interest, fees, principal proceeds, and related expens es. 4. KKR default is calculated as the constant default rate for 2011-Q2 2020. KKR's Proprietary Origination Network Proprietary Sourcing Global Sponsor Coverage Investment Team's Advisor Network Direct Relationships KKR's Global Investment Capabilities & Other Resources Banks & Intermediaries Bespoke Solutions Value creation through highly customized financings

Creative partnerships

Our team controls the process

Execution speed, flexibility and creativity

Diligence on our terms, not driven by broad process or pricing

Transactions may take different forms KKR Advantage Integration / connectivity within the firm and unique market access outside the firm

KKR differentiators

Delivering scale without compromising credit quality Ongoing optimization of asset/platform-level funding Negotiating leverage to drive terms, pricing and structure Wide sourcing funnel translates to high selectivity

KKR's team is constantly mining for the best relative value opportunities and striving to excel in structuring, executing and scaling investments 9 Note: Please see "Important Information" at the end of this Presentation for further information on KKR's inside information barrier policies and procedures, which may limit the involvement of personnel in certain investment processes and discussions. Rigorous Investment Review Process Screening 1 - 2 Weeks Due Diligence 2 - 6 Weeks 1 Credit team may have invested in company / industry Private equity team 2 may have diligenced Structuring, Documentation & Approval 1 - 2 Weeks Structuring discussions with borrower, legal, accounting and tax Investment Sourcing the company / industry KKR portfolio Investment Decision 3 companies may have industry views 4 KKR Capstone may have insight into jurisdiction / industry Iterations with KKR and BDC Investment Committees KKR's investment process combines multiple touchpoints within the firm 10 Highly Selective and Disciplined Origination Recent Sourcing Activities1 2017 2018 2019 1H 2020 Evaluated ~760 ~1,240 ~1,360 ~645 Discussed in Investment ~175 ~210 ~320 ~85 Committee New Deals 39 39 40 14 Closed Close ~5% ~3% ~3% ~2% Rate BDC Franchise Activity2 2019 Originated $5.5bn Deals Funded Originated Sales and $4.1bn Paydowns Net Originated $1.4bn Activity KKR's deep origination network generates significant investment opportunities 11 Note: Does not look through to activity within FSK's investment in SCJV and FSKR's investment in COP. SCJV is a joint venture between FSK and South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust ("SCRS"). COP is a joint venture between FSKR and SCRS. Originated investments with more than $25mm of purchases. Number of deals funded includes new investments made across KKR private credit funds as well as portfolios and excludes add-ons. Originated investments with more than $25mm of purchases. KKR Credit Platform: Tangible Results Commit In Size Committed $363mm to an $800mm Second Lien Term Loan

Provided $182mm of a $600mm Preferred Equity Tranche

Sole Lender

Committed to a $415mm First Lien Term Loan with a $200mm Delayed Draw Term Loan Find Hidden Value Supported Sycamore's carveout of the Canadian business

No direct competitor, Amazon penetration significantly lower, stable cash flow with ability to de- lever

KKR uniquely positioned to analyze business; industry knowledge created structuring advantage

Leveraged KKR Partner General Petraeus and the KKR Global Institute Be Creative U.S. residential bridge loan purchasing company

Built de novo platform backing seasoned management team

Short maturity and elevated amortization

Significant pricing premium to comps

Ability to lead large transactions Navigate Challenging Situations Exited through lender prewired sale / refi process with milestones and penalties Drove out-of-court restructuring with advantageous outcome and board representation 12 Note: Figures above represent commitments across KKR platform. FS KKR Operating Approach InvestmentTeam 130+ Portfolio Monitoring 12 & Valuation Team Tax Structuring 9 Team 19 Board & Executive Team 2 Third Party Valuation Firms FS KKR Capital BDC 60+ Markets Team Franchise 30+ Legal, Accounting & Financial Reporting 5 Dedicated Workout Team The FS KKR BDC franchise has direct involvement of over 250 professionals 13 Note: All figures as of June 30, 2020. Exemptive Relief Aligns Stakeholders' Interests Targeted Investments Asset Classes Senior Secured

First Lien Second Lien

Asset Based Finance Uses of Capital Growth

M&A

LBOs

Carve-outs

Recapitalizations Portfolio Overlap between FSK and FSKR1 FSK Top Holdings FSK FSKR (as % of Portfolio FMV) 100% 87% 79% 66% 72% 55% 43% 22% 13% 32% Top 10 Top 25 Top 50 Top 100 Total FSKR Top Holdings FSKR FSK (as % of Portfolio FMV) 89% 100% 74% 67% 57% 51% 46% 26% 32% 14% Top 10 Top 25 Top 50 Top 100 Total SEC exemptive relief across KKR Credit platform ensures strong alignment of interest

FS / KKR Advisor is fully incentivized to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns across the Private Credit / BDC platform

risk-adjusted returns across the Private Credit / BDC platform Investment allocation across vehicles occurs on a formulaic basis depending on investment mandate and capital availability 14 Note: All stats as of June 30, 2020 unless otherwise noted. 1. Excludes impact of FSK's investment in SCJV and FSKR's investment in COP. Comparable Portfolio Statistics: FSK & FSKR FSK FSKR Average metric 1st lien 2nd lien 1st lien 2nd lien Average Portfolio Company EBITDA $68mm $130mm $71mm $162mm Median Portfolio Company EBITDA $59mm $80mm $61mm $94mm Average Leverage 5.8x 6.1x 5.4x 4.9x Median Leverage 5.4x 5.7x 5.2x 4.9x 15 Note: Statistics shown for directly originated investments only. Statistics at June 30, 2020 Overview of U.S. Middle Market Lending Leading World Economies ($tn) Leveraged Lending Market Share Banks & Securities Firms $21.4 Non-Banks¹ 100% $14.1 80% 60% $6.0 40% $3.9 $2.9 20% 0% U.S. MM 1995 1999 2003 2007 2011 2015 2019 Source: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Note: Financial data as of December 31, 2019. Source: S&P Capital IQ; 1 Institutional investors and finance companies. Private Equity Dry Powder ($bn) Private Equity Dry Powder Private Debt Fundraising $1,464 $1,290 $1,094 $750 $833 $127 $121 $116 $671 $685 $117 $103 $77 $72 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Note: Financial data as of December 31, 2019. Source: Preqin Pro Opportunity Private transactions allow for more customized structures than syndicated deals

Pricing 200-300 bps above syndicated market

200-300 bps above syndicated market The middle market provides attractive investment yields on an absolute and relative basis

Investor-friendly structures include first lien collateral positions, call provisions, upfront fees, and financial covenants ✓ Management teams and financial sponsors have "skin in the game," which helps align interests 16 Primary Focus: The Upper Middle Market Lower MM Middle MM Upper MM BSL Market $3-25mm $25-50mm $50-100mm $100mm+ EBITDA EBITDA EBITDA EBITDA Competitive Dynamics Limited balance sheets

Single scope product offerings

Extreme competition • Highly structured financings • Commoditized financing with specific covenants structures and product • Ability to finance across offerings capital structures • Tradable, liquid credit Less competition given size and scale required Market Participants • Hundreds of community banks and • Limited number of large BDCs • Bulge bracket banks "local" banks • Non-BDC market participants • CLO funds • 40-45 smaller BDCs on an ad hoc basis • Loan mutual funds • Numerous small, private funds • Insurance companies 17 FSK Overview FSK Investment Portfolio Composition 173 22% 67% $66mm / 5.4x Portfolio FV in top-10 of investments in Median portfolio company companies portfolio companies1 senior secured debt2 EBITDA & leverage 86% 8.7% 3.8% >95% of debt investments Wtd. avg. annual yield on Non-accrual Lead, co-lead, or sole origination⁵ are floating rate3 accruing debt investments4 rate at FV Security Exposure (by fair value) 6.5% Senior Secured Loans-First Lien 9.2% Senior Secured Loans-Second Lien 13.4% Other Senior Secured Debt Subordinated Debt 52.3% 3.8% Asset Based Finance 2.0% 12.8% SCJV Equity/Other Sector Exposure (by fair value) Capital Goods Software & Services 20.5% 13.5% SCJV Health Care Equipment & Services 3.8% 12.0% Real Estate Commercial & Professional Services 4.2% Diversified Financials 5.3% 9.2% Retailing 6.3% 8.9% Consumer Durables & Apparel 7.8% 8.3% Insurance Other Total Investments at Fair Value: $6,624mm 19 Note: All stats as of June 30, 2020 unless otherwise noted. 1. Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in SCJV. 2. Figure excludes the impact of FSK's investment in SCJV. See FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its definition of debt investments. See FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments. Figure based on count of Direct Origination investments only. KKR & BDC accounts' participation, KKR Capital Markets' involvement, and deal teams leading the negotiations / structuring are all considered when determining the Origination Role. FSK Quarterly Investment Activity Portfolio Roll ($ in millions) Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Investment Purchases $513 $698 $1,147 $1,296 $253 Sales and Redemptions1 (692) (723) (929) (914) (470) Net Investment Activity ($179) ($25) $218 $382 ($217) Net Sales to SCJV - 274 376 102 126 Adjusted Net Investment Activity ($179) $249 $594 $484 ($91) Asset Mix of New Purchases2 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 First Lien Senior Secured Loans 69% 53% 72% 73% 52% Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 1% 14% 8% 0% 0% Other Senior Secured Debt 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% Subordinated Debt 3% 0% 0% 4% 0% Asset Based Finance 21% 14% 11% 10% 11% Investment in SCJV 0% 19% 6% 13% 36% Equity/Other 0% 0% 3% 0% 0% 1. Includes net sales to SCJV. 20 2. Zero represents an amount less than 0.5%. FSK Direct Origination Investments EBITDA and Credit Statistics Direct Origination Portfolio Company Direct Origination Portfolio Company Median EBITDA Coverage Ratios 6.0x 5.6x 5.4x $65.7 5.4x $64.3 5.1x 5.1x 5.0x $58.2 $56.4 $52.9 4.0x 3.0x 2.0x 2.0x 2.0x 2.2x 2.0x 2.0x 1.0x 0.0x Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Median Leverage Coverage Multiple Median Interest Coverage Ratio Note: Information based on statistics as of June 30, 2020 Direct Origination financial information. 21 FSK Funding and Liquidity Management Mature capital structure with diversified funding sources and no near-term maturities

near-term maturities Short term flexibility of $1,154mm of undrawn debt capacity

Unsecured debt represents approximately 46% of drawn debt Leverage over Time ($mm) Funding Vehicles ($mm) Principal Outstanding Current Capacity $5,082 $4,917 $4,767 $4,832 $4,832 $1,466 $637 $574 $1,154 $1,245 Principal Wtd. Funding Source Committed Outstanding Maturity Avg. Rate(3) Senior Secured Revolver 2,215 1,124 11/7/24 L+2.00% JPM Revolver 400 371 9/28/22 L+2.50% SMBC Revolver 300 266 6/2/23 L+1.75% Total Revolver - 57.4% 2,915 1,761 4.750% Notes 450 450 5/15/22 4.75% 5.000% Notes 245 245 6/28/22 5.00% 4.625% Notes 400 400 7/15/24 4.63% 4.125% Notes 470 470 2/1/25 4.13% $3,451 $3,522 $4,195 $4,258 $3,928 8.625% Notes 250 250 5/15/25 8.63% Total Unsecured - 35.7% 1,815 1,815 FS KKR MM CLO 1 352 352 7/15/30 L+1.82% Total CLO - 6.9% 352 352 Total $5,082 $3,928 3.86% Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Cash ($mm)(1) 288.0 126.0 106.0 193.0 95.0 Gross D/E 0.84x 0.88x 1.09x 1.41x 1.36x Net D/E(2) 0.76x 0.78x 0.89x 1.28x 1.29x Asset Coverage 219% 214% 192% 171% 174% Includes Cash, Restricted Cash, and Cash denominated in foreign currency. Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets. Weighted average as of June 30, 2020. Includes the effect of non-usage fees. Maturity Profile ($mm) $2,615 $1,095 $720 $300 $352 $0 $0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026+22 FSK's Joint Venture Overview • Primarily senior secured assets Security Exposure (by fair value) 3.3% 5.0% 9.3% Senior Secured Loans-First Lien 0.5% Senior Secured Loans-Second Lien • Key Portfolio Benefits - Allows FSK to access the full capabilities of KKR platform - Yield enhancing • Key Terms of the Partnership - FSK and SCRS share voting control 50% / 50% - Equity ownership 87.5% FSK / 12.5% SCRS - FSK provides day-to-day administrative oversight June 30, 2020 update: Portfolio

Fair value of investments was $1,447mm

Key stats

NAV of $699mm (FSK's equity of SCJV was $612mm ) $ 129mm net purchases in Q2 $134mm of uncalled equity capital ($117mm allocated to FSK) 1.07 x net debt-to-equity ratio 1,2 $15.8mm dividend declared to FSK in Q2 ($18.0mm total dividend)

Other Senior Secured Debt 15.0% 66.8% Subordinated Debt Asset Based Finance Equity/Other Sector Exposure (by fair value) Consumer Services 4.0% Capital Goods Materials 14.6% 16.0% 5.5% Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Retailing 14.7% 6.1% Real Estate Diversified Financials 6.3% 8.6% Commercial & Professional Services Technology Hardware & Equipment 7.5% 8.8% Health Care Equipment & Services 8.1% Other Fixed / Floating - Debt Investments 8.1% Floating Fixed 91.9% 23 Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets. Net debt-to-equity ratio expected to decline as capital calls are issued in connection with the settlement of outstanding trades. FS / KKR Advisor Performance FSK New Investments by Quarter ($mm) $971 $804$813 $439 $195 $228 $268 $250 $82 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Performance of New Investments ($mm)1,2 Q2 2018 to Q4 2019 Q2 2018 to Q2 2020 Pre-COVID Including COVID $4,050 $3,155 $13 ($145) Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative investments app. / (dep.) investments app. / (dep.) Cumulative appreciation totaled 0.42% as of December 31, 2019

Cumulative depreciation totaled 3.58% on investments totaling $4.1bn as of June 30, 2020 24 Note: Advisor formed in April 2018. 1. Looks through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in SCJV. 2. Appreciation and depreciation is the sum of realized gains/ losses over the period and unrealized gains/losses as of the end of the period in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the positive impacts of net amortization and depreciation recorded in our P&L is excluded from app/ dep. FSKR Overview FSKR Investment Portfolio Composition 164 26% 77% $66mm / 5.1x Portfolio FV in top-10 of investments in Median portfolio company companies portfolio companies1 senior secured debt2 EBITDA & leverage 88% 8.7% 5.4% >95% of debt investments Wtd. avg. annual yield on Non-accrual Lead, co-lead, or sole origination⁵ are floating rate3 accruing debt investments4 rate at FV Security Exposure (by fair value) 3.6% Senior Secured Loans-First Lien 7.9% Senior Secured Loans-Second Lien 9.3% Other Senior Secured Debt 2.4% 1.4% Subordinated Debt 8.7% 66.7% Asset Based Finance COP Equity/Other Sector Exposure (by fair value) Capital Goods Software & Services 13.3% Commercial & Professional Services 23.4% Health Care Equipment & Services 11.8% COP 3.6% Diversified Financials 3.6% 10.3% Retailing 4.1% Consumer Durables & Apparel 4.6% 9.5% Media & Entertainment 7.9% 7.9% Consumer Services Other Total Investments at Fair Value: $7,281mm 26 Note: All stats as of June 30, 2020 unless otherwise noted. 1. Does not look through to FSKR's portfolio companies held solely in COP or the TRS. Figure excludes the impact of FSKR's investment in COP and the TRS. See FSKR's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its definition of debt investments. See FSKR's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments. Figure based on count of Direct Origination investments only. KKR & BDC accounts' participation, KKR Capital Markets' involvement, and deal teams leading the negotiations / structuring are all considered when determining the Origination Role. FSKR Quarterly Investment Activity Portfolio Roll ($ in millions) Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Investment Purchases $276 $428 $1,276 $1,317 $182 Sales and Redemptions1 (870) (141) (1,326) (1,643) (367) Net Investment Activity ($594) $287 ($50) ($326) ($185) Net Sales to COP - - 503 253 - Adjusted Net Investment Activity ($594) $287 $453 ($73) ($185) Asset Mix of New Purchases2 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 First Lien Senior Secured Loans 62% 69% 46% 82% 13% Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 1% 17% 11% 3% 8% Other Senior Secured Debt 15% 0% 0% 0% 0% Subordinated Debt 6% 4% 0% 4% 0% Asset Based Finance 16% 10% 8% 11% 21% Investment in COP 0% 0% 34% 0% 48% Equity/Other 0% 0% 1% 0% 10% 1. Includes net sales to COP. 27 2. Zero represents an amount less than 0.5%. FSKR Direct Origination Investments EBITDA and Credit Statistics Direct Origination Portfolio Company Median EBITDA $67.7 $65.7 $62.4 $62.9 $57.3 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Direct Origination Portfolio Company Coverage Ratios 6.0x 5.4x 5.3x 5.1x 5.1x 5.1x 5.0x 4.0x 3.0x 2.4x 2.3x 2.1x 2.1x 2.0x 2.0x 1.0x 0.0x Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Median Leverage Coverage Multiple Median Interest Coverage Ratio Note: Information based on statistics as of June 30, 2020 Direct Origination financial information. 28 FSKR Funding and Liquidity Management Short term flexibility of $1,685mm of undrawn debt capacity

Partially repaid $125mm of the GS Term Loan in Q3; remaining $175mm facility scheduled to be repaid in December 2020

Unsecured debt represents approximately 14% of drawn debt Leverage over Time ($mm) Funding Vehicles ($mm) Principal Outstanding Current Capacity $5,190 $5,071 $4,800 $897 $1,556 $1,685 $2,525 $2,525 $776 $697 $3,903 $3,634 $3,386 $1,749 $1,828 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Cash ($mm)1 302.6 109.7 167.0 232.0 295.0 Gross D/E 0.68x 0.73x 0.77x 0.87x 0.81x Net D/E2 0.58x 0.70x 0.74x 0.76x 0.75x Asset Coverage 246% 237% 231% 215% 224% Includes Cash, Restricted Cash, and Cash denominated in foreign currency. Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets. Weighted average as of June 30, 2020. Includes the effect of non-usage fees. Principal Wtd. Funding Source Committed Outstanding Maturity Avg. Rate(3) Senior Secured Revolver 1,765 748 11/7/24 L+2.00% BNP Prime Brokerage 31 30 12/26/20 L+1.25% JPM Revolver - 1 850 680 10/11/21 L+2.45% JPM Revolver - 2 400 320 7/15/22 L+2.50% DB Revolvers 750 555 2/26/24 L+1.98% Ally Revolver 200 118 11/22/24 L+2.25% MS Revolver 300 160 11/22/24 L+2.25% Total Revolver - 84.7% 4,296 2,611 GS Term Loan 300 300 12/15/20 L+2.50% Total Term Loan - 5.9% 300 300 4.250% Notes 475 475 2/14/25 4.25% Total Unsecured - 9.4% 475 475 Total $5,071 $3,386 3.54% Maturity Profile ($mm) $3,015 $850 $331 $400 $475 $0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 29 FSKR's Joint Venture Overview Primarily senior secured assets

Key Portfolio Benefits

Allows FSKR to access the full capabilities of KKR platform Yield enhancing

Key Terms of the Partnership

FSKR and SCRS share voting control 50% / 50% Equity ownership 87.5% FSKR / 12.5% SCRS FSKR provides day-to-day administrative oversight

June 30, 2020 update: Portfolio

Fair value of investments was $1,106mm

Key stats

NAV of $657mm (FSKR's equity of SCJV was $575mm ) $ 3mm net purchases in Q2 $325mm of uncalled equity capital ($284mm allocated to FSKR) 0.67x net debt-to-equity ratio 1,2 $18.4mm dividend declared to FSKR in Q2 ($21.0mm total dividend)

Security Exposure (by fair value) 4.9% 2.2% Senior Secured Loans-First Lien 5.4% Senior Secured Loans-Second Lien 61.4% Other Senior Secured Debt 1.5% Subordinated Debt 24.6% Asset Based Finance Equity/Other Sector Exposure (by fair value) 4.3% Capital Goods Software & Services 10.5% 21.4% Retailing 4.8% Consumer Services 5.4% Food & Staples Retailing 11.4% Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences 7.1% Energy Diversified Financials 8.0% 9.7% Consumer Durables & Apparel 8.1% 9.3% Commercial & Professional Services Other Fixed / Floating - Debt Investments 9.6% Floating Fixed 90.4% 30 Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets. Net debt-to-equity ratio expected to decline as capital calls are issued in connection with the settlement of outstanding trades. FS / KKR Advisor Performance FSKR New Investments by Quarter ($mm) $807 $638 $506 $490 $538 $367 $353 $300 $22 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Performance of new investments ($mm)1,2 Q2 2018 to Q4 2019 Q2 2018 to Q2 2020 Pre-COVID Including COVID $4,021 $3,192 ($20) ($222) Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative investments app. / (dep.) investments app. / (dep.) Cumulative depreciation totaled 0.62% as of December 31, 2019

Cumulative depreciation totaled 5.52% on investments totaling $4.0bn as of June 30, 2020 31 Note: Advisor formed in April 2018. 1. Looks through to FSKR's portfolio companies held solely in COP. 2. Appreciation and depreciation is the sum of realized gains/ losses over the period and unrealized gains/losses as of the end of the period in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the positive impacts of net amortization and depreciation recorded in our P&L is excluded from app/ dep. Appendix FSK Financial Results (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) NII per share(1) Adjusted NII per share(1) (2) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share(1) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (earnings per share)(1) Stockholder distributions per share(1) Net asset value per share at period end(1) Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 $0.77 $0.89 $0.79 $0.78 $0.62 $0.77 $0.89 $0.83 $0.78 $0.62 $0.00 ($0.34) ($1.00) ($6.36) ($1.08) $0.77 $0.55 ($0.21) ($5.59) ($0.44) $0.76 $0.76 $0.76 $0.76 $0.60 $31.51 $31.42 $30.54 $24.36 $23.37 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)(1) 130.5 128.6 127.2 125.9 123.8 Shares outstanding, end of period (in millions)(1) 130.1 128.1 126.6 124.3 123.8 Total investments at fair value $7,283 $7,218 $7,357 $6,945 $6,624 Total assets $7,744 $7,774 $8,216 $7,439 $6,956 Cash(3) $288 $126 $106 $193 $95 Total debt(4) $3,451 $3,522 $4,195 $4,258 $3,928 Debt-to-equity, Net(5) 0.76x 0.78x 0.89x 1.28x 1.29x Adjusted NII / total recurring dividend 102% 117% 111% 103% 103% The share and per share amounts reflect FSK's reverse stock split, effective as of June 15, 2020 (the "FSK Reverse Stock Split"), on a retroactive basis. See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII. Includes cash, restricted cash, and cash denominated in foreign currency. Principal amount outstanding. 5. Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets. 33 FSK Portfolio Highlights As of and for Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in millions) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Investment at Fair Value: First Lien Senior Secured Loans 52.8% 50.8% 50.6% 54.4% 52.3% Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 15.8% 17.0% 16.3% 13.1% 12.8% Other Senior Secured Debt 3.8% 3.8% 3.2% 2.4% 2.0% Subordinated Debt 5.4% 5.4% 5.6% 5.0% 3.8% Asset Based Finance 9.9% 9.7% 10.0% 11.2% 13.4% Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners 4.0% 5.9% 6.5% 7.7% 9.2% Equity/Other 8.3% 7.4% 7.8% 6.2% 6.5% Total Investments $7,283 $7,218 $7,357 $6,945 $6,624 Number of portfolio companies(1) 197 201 210 184 173 Interest Rate Type:(2) % Floating Rate 80.9% 81.3% 81.7% 84.4% 85.8% % Fixed Rate 19.1% 18.7% 18.3% 15.6% 14.2% Net Interest Margin: Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt 10.5% 10.1% 9.7% 9.0% 8.7% investments(3) Weighted average interest rate on borrowings(4) 4.6% 4.4% 4.0% 3.7% 3.9% Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in SCJV. SCJV is a joint venture between FSK and SCRS. Represents interest rates on Debt Investments (see FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the definition of Debt Investments) at US$ Fair Value FV. Floating includes variable interest rates on asset back finance investments that can change quarter to quarter. FSK's weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 7.4% as of June 30, 2020. See FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments

and weighted average annual yield on all debt investments. Includes the effect of non-usage fees.344. FSK Net Asset Value Bridge Q2 2020(1) $0.62 $0.60 $0.07 $1.08 $24.36 $23.37 3/31/2020 Net Investment Regular Share Repurchases Net Realized 6/30/2020 NAV Income Distribution & Unrealized Gains NAV 1. Per share data derived using the weighted average shares outstanding during the period. The share and per share amounts reflect the FSK Reverse Stock Split on a retroactive basis. 35 FSK Operating Results For The Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Total investment income $199 $199 $186 $179 $150 Net expenses (98) (84) (79) (81) (73) Net investment income before taxes $101 $115 $107 $98 $77 Excise taxes - - (7) - - GAAP Net investment income $101 $115 $100 $98 $77 Plus: excise taxes - - 7 - - Plus: one-time expenses(1) - (1) - - - Adjusted net investment income(2) $101 $114 $107 $98 $77 Total net unrealized and realized gains (losses) 0 (44) (127) (801) (132) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from $101 $71 ($27) ($703) ($55) operations Per Share:(3) Net investment income $0.77 $0.89 $0.79 $0.78 $0.62 Adjusted net investment income(2) $0.77 $0.89 $0.83 $0.78 $0.62 Net increase (decrease) in net assets results from $0.77 $0.55 ($0.21) ($5.59) ($0.44) operations Stockholder distributions $0.76 $0.76 $0.76 $0.76 $0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 130.5 129.4 127.2 125.9 123.8 Shares outstanding, end of period (millions) 130.1 128.1 126.6 124.3 123.8 FSK's one-time expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 consist of a reversal of $1 million resulting from a reduction in the estimate for deferred taxes. Adjusted net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income is presented for all periods as GAAP net investment income excluding (i) the accrual for the capital gains incentive fee for realized and unrealized gains; (ii) excise taxes; and (iii) certain non-recurring operating expenses that are one-time in nature and are not representative of ongoing operating expenses incurred during FSK's normal course of business (referred to herein as one-time expenses). FSK uses this non- GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other business development companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. 3. The share and per share amounts reflect the FSK Reverse Stock Split on a retroactive basis. 36 FSK Operating Results Detail For The Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Investment income: Interest income $156 $163 $133 $131 $112 Payment-in-kind interest income 12 11 21 16 15 Fee income 8 7 16 12 6 Total dividend and other income 23 18 16 20 17 Total investment income $199 $199 $186 $179 $150 Operating expenses: Investment advisory fees & expenses 28 28 30 30 26 Interest expense 41 42 43 46 42 Incentive fees 25 8 - - - Other operating expenses 4 6 6 5 5 Total operating expenses $98 $84 $79 $81 $73 Net investment income before taxes 101 115 107 98 77 Income taxes, including excise taxes - - (7) - - Net investment income $101 $115 $100 $98 $77 Total net unrealized and realized gains (losses) 0 (44) (127) (801) (132) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $101 $71 ($27) ($703) ($55) 37 FSK Balance Sheet As of (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Assets Total investments, at fair value $7,283 $7,218 $7,357 $6,945 $6,624 Cash 264 115 93 179 87 Foreign currency, at fair value 24 11 13 14 8 Receivable for investments sold and repaid 86 328 657 204 137 Income receivable 77 84 82 79 78 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 3 9 1 3 3 Deferred financing costs 5 6 10 10 13 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2 3 3 5 6 Total Assets $7,744 $7,774 $8,216 $7,439 $6,956 Liabilities Payable for investments purchased $17 $71 $15 $10 $21 Debt 3,441 3,508 4,173 4,238 3,903 Unrealized depreciation on derivative instruments 3 1 - - - Shareholders' distributions payable 100 98 96 95 75 Interest Payable 26 29 23 32 34 Other liabilities(1) 59 43 43 36 32 Total Liabilities $3,646 $3,750 $4,350 $4,411 $4,065 Total Net Assets $4,098 $4,024 $3,866 $3,028 $2,891 Net Asset Value per Share(2) $31.51 $31.42 $30.54 $24.36 $23.37 1. Includes accrued performance-based incentive fees, accrued investment advisory fees, accrued directors' fees, administrative expenses payable and deferred tax liabilities. 2. The share and per share amounts reflect the FSK Reverse Stock Split on a retroactive basis. 38 FSK Quarterly Gain/Loss Information For The Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Realized gain/loss Net realized gain (loss) on investments: Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments ($51) ($17) ($31) ($92) ($48) Non-controlled/affiliated investments (8) 29 11 (34) (5) Controlled/affiliated investments - 5 (1) - (17) Net realized gain (loss) on swap contracts (11) - (1) - - Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency forward contracts 2 2 6 - - Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency 1 2 (1) (4) 1 Total net realized gain (loss) ($67) $21 ($17) ($130) ($69) Unrealized gain/loss Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments Non-controlled/affiliated investments Controlled/affiliated investments Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on swap contracts Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency forward contracts Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency $49 ($73) ($51) ($367) ($8) 24 (15) (7) (137) (28) (12) 12 (26) (191) (21) 10 1 1 - - (2) 7 (8) 2 - (2) 3 (19) 22 (6) Total net unrealized gain (loss) $67 ($65) ($110) ($671) ($63) Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) $0 ($44) ($127) ($801) ($132) 39 FSKR Financial Results (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) NII per share(1) Adjusted NII per share(1) (2) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share(1) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (earnings per share) (1) Stockholder distributions per share(1) Net asset value per share at period end(1) Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 $0.70 $0.72 $0.67 $0.55 $0.44 $0.70 $0.72 $0.68 $0.55 $0.48 ($0.19) ($0.99) ($0.67) ($4.72) ($0.30) $0.52 ($0.27) - ($4.17) $0.13 $0.75 $0.75 $0.75 $0.60 $0.60 $31.37 $30.34 $29.46 $24.68 $24.22 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)(1) 81.1 81.8 94.0 169.6 171.6 Shares outstanding, end of period (in millions)(1) 81.6 82.4 169.6 169.6 172.9 Total investments $4,401 $4,255 $8,591 $7,464 $7,281 Total assets $4,409 $4,446 $8,970 $8,184 $7,758 Cash(3) $303 $110 $167 $232 $295 Total debt(4) $1,749 $1,828 $3,809 $3,634 $3,386 Debt-to-equity, Net(5) 0.58x 0.70x 0.73x 0.76x 0.74x Adjusted NII / total recurring dividend 93% 96% 90% 91% 80% The share and per share amounts reflect FSKR's reverse stock split, effective as of June 10, 2020 (the "FSKR Reverse Stock Split"), on a retroactive basis. See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII. Includes cash, restricted cash, and cash denominated in foreign currency. Principal amount outstanding. 5. Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets. 40 FSKR Portfolio Highlights As of and for Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in millions) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Investment at Fair Value: First Lien Senior Secured Loans 70.9% 70.1% 66.5% 68.5% 66.7% Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 9.2% 10.3% 9.4% 9.3% 8.7% Other Senior Secured Debt 5.2% 4.8% 2.7% 2.0% 1.4% Subordinated Debt 5.4% 5.6% 5.7% 3.1% 2.4% Asset Based Finance 2.3% 2.9% 5.7% 7.9% 9.3% Credit Opportunities Partners 0.0% 0.0% 5.9% 5.8% 7.9% Equity/Other 7.0% 6.3% 4.1% 3.4% 3.6% Total Investments $4,041 $4,255 $8,591 $7,464 $7,281 Number of portfolio companies(1) 164 174 213 179 164 Interest Rate Type:(2) % Floating Rate 84.7% 85.4% 83.2% 85.6% 87.8% % Fixed Rate 15.3% 14.6% 16.8% 14.4% 12.2% Net Interest Margin: Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt 10.0% 9.9% 9.5% 8.9% 8.7% investments(3) Weighted average interest rate on borrowings(4) 5.2% 4.8% 4.3% 3.9% 3.5% Does not look through to FSKR's portfolio companies held solely in COP. COP is a joint venture between FSKR and SCRS. Represents interest rates on Debt Investments (see FSKR's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the definition of Debt Investments) at US$ Fair Value FV. Floating includes variable interest rates on asset back finance investments that can change quarter to quarter. FSKR's weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 7.4% as of June 30, 2020. See FSKR's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments and weighted average annual yield on all debt investments. 41 4. Includes the effect of non-usage fees. FSKR Net Asset Value Bridge - Q2 2020 Q2 2020(1) $0.44 $0.60 $0.30 $24.68 $24.22 3/31/2020 Net Investment Regular Net Realized 6/30/2020 NAV Income Distribution & Unrealized Gains NAV 1. Per share data derived using the weighted average shares outstanding during the period. The share and per share amounts reflect the FSKR Reverse Stock Split on a retroactive basis. 42 FSKR Operating Results For The Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Total investment income $111 $108 $121 $195 $168 Net expenses (54) (49) (57) (102) (93) Net investment income before taxes $57 $59 $64 $93 $75 Excise taxes - - (1) - - GAAP Net investment income $57 $59 $63 $93 $75 Plus: excise taxes - - 1 - - Plus: one-time expenses(1) - - - - 7 Adjusted net investment income(2) $57 $59 $64 $93 $82 Total net unrealized and realized gains (losses) (15) (81) (63) (801) (53) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from $42 ($22) - ($708) 22 operations Per Share:(3) Net investment income $0.70 $0.72 $0.67 $0.55 $0.44 Adjusted net investment income(2) $0.70 $0.72 $0.68 $0.55 $0.48 Net increase (decrease) in net assets results from $0.52 ($0.27) - ($4.17) $0.13 operations Stockholder distributions $0.75 $0.75 $0.75 $0.60 $0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 81.1 81.8 94.0 169.6 171.6 Shares outstanding, end of period (millions) 81.6 82.4 169.6 169.6 172.9 FSKR's one-time expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 consist of advisory fees in connection with the listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Adjusted net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income is presented for all periods as GAAP net investment income excluding (i) the accrual for the capital gains incentive fee for realized and unrealized gains; (ii) excise taxes; and (iii) certain non-recurring operating expenses that are one-time in nature and are not representative of ongoing operating expenses incurred during FSKR's normal course of business (referred to herein as one-time expenses). FSKR uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other business development companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The share and per share amounts reflect the FSKR Reverse Stock Split on a retroactive basis. 43 FSKR Operating Results Detail For The Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Investment income: Interest income $101 $95 $102 $151 $126 Payment-in-kind interest income 4 7 7 14 16 Fee income 6 5 12 15 7 Total dividend and other income - 1 - 15 19 Total investment income $111 $108 $121 $195 $168 Operating expenses: Investment advisory fees & expenses 17 17 20 33 29 Interest expense 25 24 27 40 35 Incentive fees 9 5 5 23 19 Other operating expenses 3 3 5 6 10 Total operating expenses $54 $49 $57 $102 $93 Net investment income before taxes 57 59 64 93 75 Income taxes, including excise taxes - - (1) - - Net investment income $57 $59 $63 $93 $75 Total net unrealized and realized gains (losses) (15) (81) (63) (801) (53) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $42 ($22) - ($708) $22 44 FSKR Balance Sheet As of (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Assets Total investments, at fair value $4,041 $4,255 $8,591 $7,464 $7,281 Cash 291 107 163 225 289 Foreign currency, at fair value 12 3 4 7 6 Receivable for investments sold and repaid 6 12 23 321 13 Income receivable 37 42 84 88 92 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts - - - 1 0 Deferred financing costs 7 7 12 11 13 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15 20 93 67 64 Total Assets $4,409 $4,446 $8,970 $8,184 $7,758 Liabilities Payable for investments purchased $35 $54 $37 $114 $42 Debt 1,747 1,827 3,809 3,629 3,382 Unrealized depreciation on derivative instruments 12 14 30 59 59 Shareholders' distributions payable 12 12 - 102 - Interest Payable 15 14 30 26 27 Other liabilities(1) 29 26 68 68 62 Total Liabilities $1,850 $1,947 $3,974 $3,998 $3,572 Total Net Assets $2,559 $2,499 $4,996 $4,186 $4,186 Net Asset Value per Share(2) $31.37 $30.34 $29.46 $24.68 $24.22 Includes accrued performance-based incentive fees, accrued investment advisory fees, accrued directors' fees, administrative expenses payable and deferred tax liabilities. The share and per share amounts reflect the FSKR Reverse Stock Split on a retroactive basis. 45 FSKR Quarterly Gain/Loss Information For The Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data) 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 Realized gain/loss Net realized gain (loss) on investments: Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments ($22) ($8) ($9) ($217) ($34) Non-controlled/affiliated investments 0 0 (3) 0 (109) Controlled/affiliated investments - - - - - Net realized gain (loss) on swap contracts - (0) (2) (4) (3) Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency forward contracts - - - 0 - Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency 0 1 - 1 - Total net realized gain (loss) ($22) ($7) ($14) ($220) ($146) Unrealized gain/loss Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments Non-controlled/affiliated investments Controlled/affiliated investments Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on swap contracts Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency forward contracts Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency $6 ($80) $72 ($429) ($22) 9 5 (114) (96) 84 - - 6 (80) 59 (6) (2) 5 (27) (1) - - (1) 2 (1) (1) 3 (17) 49 (26) Total net unrealized gain (loss) $8 ($74) ($49) ($581) $93 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) ($14) ($81) ($63) ($801) ($53) 46 Important Disclosure Notice This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of FS KKR Capital Corp. ("FSK") and FS KKR Capital Corp. II ("FSKR"). Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSK's and/or FSKR's operations or the economy due generally to terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's and FSKR's operating areas, the global outbreak of COVID-19 and the continuing uncertainty surrounding its long-term impact, and the price at which shares of FSK's and FSKR's common stock may trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Certain of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSK and FSKR make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Each of FSK and FSKR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSK and FSKR. The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's and FSKR's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK and/or FSKR may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. Each of FSK and FSKR undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSK or FSKR, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's and/or FSKR's future results. This presentation contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). FSK and FSKR use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSK's and/or FSKR's financial results with other business development companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with FSK's and FSKR's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the Appendix included in this presentation and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation in the table and the related footnotes. Certain figures in this presentation have been rounded. 47 Important Information The data and information presented are for informational purposes only. The information contained herein should be treated in a confidential manner and may not be transmitted, reproduced or used in whole or in part for any other purpose, nor may it be disclosed without the prior written consent of KKR Credit. KKR Credit currently conducts its activities through the following advisory entities: KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC ("KKR Credit Advisors US"), which is authorized and regulated by the SEC, KKR Credit Advisors (Ireland) Unlimited Company, which is authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, and KKR Credit Advisors (UK) LLP, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. By accepting this material, the Recipient agrees not to distribute or provide this information to any other person and to return it promptly upon request. Target returns are hypothetical in nature and are shown for illustrative, informational purposes only. This summary is not intended to forecast or predict future events, but rather to indicate the returns for the asset classes indicated herein that KKR Credit has observed in the market generally over the course of an investment cycle. It does not reflect the actual or expected returns of any potential investment of the Fund and does not guarantee future results. The target returns are based upon KKR Credit's view of the potential returns for investments to be made by the Fund, are not meant to predict the returns of the Fund, and are subject to the following assumptions: KKR Credit considers a number of factors, including, for example, observed and historical market returns relevant to the applicable asset class available for investment to the Fund, projected cash flows, relevant other market dynamics (including interest rate and currency markets), anticipated leverage, and liquidity constraints. Certain of the assumptions have been made for modeling purposes and are unlikely to be realized. No representation or warranty is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made or that all assumptions used in achieving the returns have been stated or fully considered. Changes in the assumptions may have a material impact on the projected returns presented. Unless otherwise indicated, all data is shown before management fees, incentive fees, applicable expenses, taxes and does not account for the effects of inflation. Management fees, incentive fees and potential expenses are not considered and would reduce returns. Actual results experienced by investors may vary significantly from the target returns shown. Target Returns May Not Materialize. The information in this presentation may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events, targets or expectations regarding the Fund (or other KKR Credit funds or accounts) or the strategies described herein. There is no assurance that such events or targets will be achieved, and may be significantly different from that shown here. The information in this presentation, including statements concerning financial market trends, is based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. The targeted returns presented herein are hypothetical in nature and are shown for illustrative, informational purposes only. Such targeted returns are not intended to forecast or predict future events, but rather to indicate the returns for investments that KKR Credit expects to seek to achieve on the Fund's overall portfolio of investments. In addition, such target returns do not reflect the actual or expected returns of any portfolio strategy. Such target returns are based on KKR Credit's belief about the returns that may be achievable on investments that the Strategy intends to pursue in light of the experience of KKR and KKR Credit with similar investments historically, their view of current market conditions, potential investment opportunities that KKR Credit is currently or has recently reviewed, availability of financing and certain assumptions about investing conditions and market fluctuation or recovery. Targeted returns on specific investments are based on models, estimates and assumptions about performance believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. There is no guarantee that the facts on which such assumptions are based will materialize as anticipated, that market conditions will not deteriorate or that investment opportunities satisfying the Strategy's targeted returns will be available. Any changes in such assumptions, market conditions or availability of investments may have a material impact on the target return presented. Actual events and conditions may differ materially from those used to establish target returns. Any target return is hypothetical and is not a guarantee of future performance. Target gross returns for individual investments may be greater or less than the Strategy's overall target gross or net returns. Prospective investors should note that the targeted gross returns do not account for the effects of inflation and do not reflect the management fees, "carried interest," taxes, transaction costs and other expenses that will be borne by investors in the Fund, which will reduce returns and, in the aggregate, are expected to be substantial. Targeted returns are subject to significant economic, market and other uncertainties that may adversely affect the performance of any investments. Prospective investors are encouraged to contact the representatives of KKR Credit to discuss the procedures and methodologies (including assumptions) used to calculate the Fund's targeted returns. The views expressed in this material are the personal views of FSK, FSKR and KKR Credit and do not necessarily reflect the views of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (together with its affiliates, "KKR"). The views expressed reflect the current views of FSK, FSKR and KKR Credit as of the date hereof and neither FSK, FSKR, KKR Credit nor KKR undertakes to advise you of any changes in the views expressed herein. In addition, the views expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions of any investment professional at KKR, and may not be reflected in the strategies and products that KKR offers. KKR and its affiliates may have positions or engage in securities transactions that are not consistent with the information and views expressed in this material. This material should not be viewed as a current or past recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. This material has been prepared solely for informational purposes. The information in this material has been developed internally and/or obtained from sources believed to be reliable; however, none of KKR, FSK, FSKR nor KKR Credit guarantees the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of such information. Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is to be 48 relied on in making an investment or other decision. Important Information Employees of KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC, Prisma Capital Partners LP and KKR Capital Markets LLC located in the United States are dual employees of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (together with its affiliates, "KKR"). Participation of KKR Private Equity, KKR Capital Markets and KKR Capstone personnel in the Fund's investment activities is subject to applicable law and inside information barrier policies and procedures, which may limit the involvement of such personnel in certain circumstances and the ability of KKR Credit to leverage such integration with KKR. Discussions with KKR Senior Advisors and employees of KKR's managed portfolio companies are also subject to inside information barrier policies and procedures, which may restrict or limit discussions and/or collaborations with KKR Credit. General discussions contained within this presentation regarding the market or market conditions represent the view of either the source cited or KKR Credit. Such information is not research and should not be treated as research and is included in order to provide a framework to assist in the implementation of an investor's own analysis and an investor's own views on the topic discussed. Historic market trends are not reliable indicators of actual future market behavior or future performance of any particular investment which may differ materially, and should not be relied upon as such. Nothing contained herein is intended to predict the performance of any investment. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will match the assumptions or that actual returns will match any expected returns. The information contained herein is as of June 30, 2020, unless otherwise indicated, is subject to change, and KKR Credit assumes no obligation to update the information herein. The delivery of this presentation at any time shall not under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to such date. Statements contained herein that are attributable to the investment team, KKR or KKR Credit are not made in any person's individual capacity, but rather on behalf of KKR or KKR Credit, as applicable. In this presentation, references to "assets under management" or "AUM" represent the assets as to which KKR Credit is entitled to receive a fee or carried interest. KKR Credit's calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and, as a result, KKR Credit's measurements of its AUM may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers. KKR Credit's definition of AUM is not based on any definition of AUM that is set forth in the Fund Documents or any KKR Credit products. References to "assets under management" or "AUM" represent the assets managed by KKR or its strategic partners as to which KKR is entitled to receive a fee or carried interest (either currently or upon deployment of capital) and general partner capital. KKR calculates the amount of AUM as of any date as the sum of: (i) the fair value of the investments of KKR's investment funds; (ii) uncalled capital commitments from these funds, including uncalled capital commitments from which KKR is currently not earning management fees or carried interest; (iii) the fair value of investments in KKR's co-investment vehicles; (iv) the par value of outstanding CLOs (excluding CLOs wholly-owned by KKR); (v) KKR's pro-rata portion of the AUM managed by strategic partnerships in which KKR holds a minority ownership interest and (vi) the fair value of other assets managed by KKR. The pro-rata portion of the AUM managed by strategic partnerships is calculated based on KKR's percentage ownership interest in such entities multiplied by such entity's respective AUM. KKR's calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and, as a result, KKR's measurements of its AUM may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers. KKR's definition of AUM is not based on the definitions of AUM that may be set forth in agreements governing the investment funds, vehicles or accounts that it manages and is not calculated pursuant to any regulatory definitions. References to "KKR Capstone" or "Capstone" are to all or any of KKR Capstone Americas LLC, KKR Capstone EMEA LLP, KKR Capstone EMEA (International) LLP, KKR Capstone Asia Limited, and their affiliates, which are owned and controlled by their senior management. KKR Capstone is a subsidiary of KKR. KKR Capstone operates under several consulting agreements with KKR and uses the "KKR" name under license from KKR. References to operating executives, operating experts, or operating consultants are to employees of KKR Capstone and not to employees of KKR. In this presentation, the impact of initiatives, in which KKR Capstone has been involved, is based on KKR Capstone's internal analysis and information provided by the issuer of the applicable portfolio company. Impacts of such initiatives are estimates that have not been verified by a third party and are not based on any established standards or protocols. They may also reflect the influence of external factors, such as macroeconomic or industry trends, that are unrelated to the initiative presented. References in this presentation to "Gross IRR" are to the internal rate of return or multiple of invested capital, respectively, calculated at investment level, and thus do not take into consideration the payment of applicable management fees, carried interest, transaction costs, borrowing costs and other expenses borne by the relevant KKR investment, which will have a material impact on returns. In the case of unrealized investments, the gross returns are based on internal valuations by KKR of unrealized investments as of the applicable date. The actual realized returns on such unrealized investments will depend on, among other factors, future operating results, the value of the assets, and market conditions at the time of disposition, any related transaction costs, and the timing and manner of sale, all of which may differ from the assumptions on which the valuations used in the prior performance data contained herein are based. Accordingly, the actual realized return of these unrealized investments may differ materially from the returns indicated herein. References to "Net IRR" are to the internal rate of return calculated at fund level, after payment of applicable management fees, organizational expenses and carried interest but do not reflect transaction costs that would be incurred in connection with the disposition of unrealized investments if realized. Internal rates of return are computed on a "dollar-weighted" basis, which takes into account the timing of cash flows, the amounts invested at any given time, and unrealized values as of the relevant valuation date. Multiples of invested capital referred to in this presentation have been calculated based on figures for the cost and total value of KKR fund investments that have been rounded to the nearest $100,000. 49 Important Information The indices referenced herein are broad-based securities market indices and used for illustrative purposes only. They have been selected because they are well known and easily recognizable. Broad-based securities indices are unmanaged and are not subject to fees and expenses typically associated with managed accounts or investment funds. Investments cannot be made directly into an index. The performance of the indices represents unmanaged, passive buy-and-hold strategies, investment characteristics and risk/return profiles that differ materially from managed accounts or investment funds, and an investment in a managed account or investment fund is not comparable to an investment in such index or in the securities that comprise the index. The Fund may employ leverage, whereas the indices are unleveraged. Investments of the Fund may be illiquid, making, at times, fair market valuation impossible or impracticable. As a result, valuation of the Fund may be volatile, reducing the utility of comparison to any index whose underlying securities are priced according to market value, such as the indices. Investors should be aware that the Fund may incur losses both when major indices are rising and when they are falling. The statistical data included in this presentation regarding the indices has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The market index returns assume that on the day a portfolio investment is made, a hypothetical investment in a matching amount is made in the index. For each date on which either a portion or all of the portfolio investment is sold, a hypothetical index multiple (factor) is calculated by comparing the change in index value between the two dates. The cost of the investment sold (or portion of cost sold) is multiplied by this factor, resulting in a hypothetical index value. The return is calculated using these dates of investment and hypothetical value(s) generated. Index returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any fees or expenses associated with a private fund. The indices are presented for comparison purposes only and should not be relied upon. All index performance is dated as of the date indicated herein. The index is presented for comparison purposes only and should not be relied upon. All index performance is dated as of the date indicated herein. The S&P LSTA US Leveraged Loan Index is a daily tradable index for the U.S. loan market that seeks to mirror the market-weighted performance of the largest institutional loans that meet the inclusion criteria and that have marks from the LSTA/LPC mark-to-market service. The inclusion criteria consist of the following: i) syndicated term loan instruments consisting of term loans (both amortizing and institutional), acquisition loans (after they are drawn down) and bridge loans; ii) secured; iii) U.S. dollar denominated; iv) minimum term of one year at inception; and v) minimum initial spread of LIBOR plus 1.25%.

