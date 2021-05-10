FS KKR Capital II : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Distribution for Second Quarter

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Announces March 31, 2021 Financial Results and Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.55 Per Share PHILADELPHIA, PA, AND NEW YORK, NY - May 10, 2021 - FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR), today reported net investment income of $97 million, or $0.57 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company's net asset value ("NAV") was $25.33 per share as of March 31, 2021, compared to $25.10 per share as of December 31, 2020. Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021(1) Net investment income of $0.57 per share, compared to $0.59 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Adjusted net investment income of $0.57 per share, compared to $0.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (2)

Net asset value of $25.33 per share, compared to $25.10 per share as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 0.9%

Total net realized and unrealized gain of $0.21 per share, compared to a total net realized and unrealized gain of $0.35 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Total purchases of $719 million versus $1,153 million of sales and repayments

Net debt to equity ratio (3) as of the end of the quarter was 74%, down from 85% as of December 31, 2020

as of the end of the quarter was 74%, down from 85% as of December 31, 2020 Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $0.55 per share (4) "We are pleased to begin 2021 with another positive quarter as our quarterly net investment income per share of $0.57 per share fully covered our $0.55 quarterly dividend and we experienced an increase in our net asset value," commented Michael C. Forman, CEO & Chairman. "As we prepare for the previously announced merger of FSKR with FSK, we are excited by the prospects of operating a single BDC with the market reach and balance sheet strength to be a leader in the private credit markets for many years to come." Declaration of Distribution for Second Quarter 2021 FSKR's board of directors has declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of $0.55 per share, which will be paid on or about July 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2021. 1

Summary Consolidated Results Three Months Ended (dollars in millions, except per share data) December 31, (all per share amounts are basic and diluted)(1) March 31, 2021 2020 Total investment income $ 187 $ 196 Net investment income 97 101 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 132 161 Net investment income per share $ 0.57 $ 0.59 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $ 0.21 $ 0.35 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings per Share) $ 0.78 $ 0.95 Stockholder distributions per share(4) $ 0.55 $ 0.55 Net asset value per share at period end $ 25.33 $ 25.10 Weighted average shares outstanding 169,903,166 170,103,310 Shares outstanding, end of period 169,903,166 169,903,166 As of As of March 31, December 31, (dollar amounts in millions) 2021 2020 Total fair value of investments $ 7,584 $ 7,968 Total assets 7,973 8,522 Total stockholders' equity 4,304 4,265 Portfolio Highlights as of March 31, 2021 Total fair value of investments was $7.6 billion of which 76% was invested in senior secured securities.

Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments (5) was 8.4%, compared to 8.5% as of December 31, 2020.

was 8.4%, compared to 8.5% as of December 31, 2020. Weighted average annual yield on all debt investments (5) was 7.9%, compared to 8.0% as of December 31, 2020.

was 7.9%, compared to 8.0% as of December 31, 2020. Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 23% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 24% as of December 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, investments on non-accrual status (5) represented 2.0% and 4.3% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 1.8% and 3.5%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. 2

Total Portfolio Activity Three Months Ended (dollar amounts in millions) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Purchases $ 719 $ 1,299 Sales and redemptions (1,153) (774) Net portfolio activity $ (434) $ 525 Sales to COP - 187 Adjusted net portfolio activity $ (434) $ 712 Summary of investment activity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was as follows: Purchases Sales and Repayments Asset Class (dollar amounts in millions) Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Senior Secured Loans - First Lien $ 538 75% $ 812 70% Senior Secured Loans - Second Lien 139 19% 194 17% Other Senior Secured Debt - - 19 2% Subordinated Debt - - 106 9% Asset Based Finance 42 6% 11 1% Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC - - - - Equity/Other - - 11 1% Total $ 719 100% $1,153 100% As of March 31, As of December 31, Portfolio Data 2021 2020 Total fair value of investments $ 7,584 $ 7,968 Number of Portfolio Companies 153 155 % of Investments on Non-Accrual (based on fair value)(6) 2.0% 1.8% Asset Class (based on fair value) Senior Secured Loans - First Lien 65.5% 66.0% Senior Secured Loans - Second Lien 9.5% 9.6% Other Senior Secured Debt 0.8% 0.9% Subordinated Debt 0.3% 1.6% Asset Based Finance 11.0% 9.9% Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC 8.4% 7.9% Equity/Other 4.5% 4.1% Interest Rate Type (based on fair value) % Variable Rate Debt Investments 73.8% 76.0% % Fixed Rate Debt Investments 8.4% 8.1% % Other Income Producing Investments 11.3% 10.3% % Non-Income Producing Investments(7) 4.5% 3.8% % of Investments on Non-Accrual(6) 2.0% 1.8% 3

Leverage and Liquidity as of March 31, 2021 Net debt to equity ratio (3) of 74%, based on $3.5 billion in total debt outstanding, $258 million of cash and foreign currency and $3 million of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of $4.3 billion. FSKR's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 2.94%.

of 74%, based on $3.5 billion in total debt outstanding, $258 million of cash and foreign currency and $3 million of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of $4.3 billion. FSKR's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 2.94%. Cash and foreign currency of $258 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $1,934 million, subject to borrowing base and other limitations.

As of March 31, 2021, 14% of the Company's approximately $3,451 million of total debt outstanding was in unsecured debt and 86% in secured debt. Conference Call Information FSKR will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 519-1290 and using the conference ID 9539786 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call also will be webcast, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of FSKR's website at www.fskkradvisor.com/fskr under Events + presentations. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the call for a period of 30 days following the call by visiting the Investor Relations section of FSKR's website at www.fskkradvisor.com/fskr under Events + presentations. Supplemental Information An investor presentation containing financial and operating information will be made available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of FSKR's website at www.fskkradvisor.com/fskr under Events + presentations. About FS KKR Capital Corp. II FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR) is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSKR seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies. FSKR is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com/fskr. About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $15 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The BDCs managed by FS/KKR are FSKR and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK). FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more. KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co. 4

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FSKR. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSKR's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSKR's operating area, and the price at which shares of FSKR's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSKR makes with the SEC. FSKR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The press release above contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSKR. The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSKR's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSKR may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSKR undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSKR, or information about the market, as indicative of FSKR's future results. Other Information The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with FSKR's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which FSKR filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on May 10, 2021, as well as FSKR's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of FSKR's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and FSKR's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on FSKR's website at www.fskkradvisor.com/fskr and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Certain Information About Distributions The determination of the tax attributes of FSKR's distributions is made quarterly as of the end of its fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. FSKR intends to update stockholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to stockholders will be reported to stockholders quarterly on Form 1099-DIV. The timing and amount of any future distributions on FSKR's shares of common stock are subject to applicable legal restrictions and the sole discretion of its board of directors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions. FSKR may fund its cash distributions to stockholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies, proceeds from the sale of shares of FSKR's common stock, and borrowings. FSKR has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that FSKR will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.