FS KKR Capital II : Franchise First Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

Net investment income (NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $78 million, or $0.63 per share, as compared to $78 million, or $0.63 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Net asset value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2021 was $26.03, compared to $25.02 as of December 31, 2020.

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $121 million, or $0.98 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $65 million, or $0.53 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

New investment fundings in the first quarter were approximately $417 million. Net investment activity in the first quarter was ($267) million, net of $193 million of sales to Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC (SCJV).

Paid a dividend of $0.60 per share for the first quarter of 2021.

Declared a dividend of $0.60 per share for the second quarter of 2021.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the NII / Dividend coverage ratio was 105%.

Diversified portfolio with 152 portfolio companies spread across 22 industries.

Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 23% as of March 31, 2021.

Announced on May 6, 2020, that certain affiliates of the owners of FSK's investment adviser have committed $100 million to a $350 million investment vehicle established to invest from time to time in shares of FSK and FSKR. Through March 31, 2021, this vehicle had purchased approximately $61 million of FSK common stock.

November 2020 - Transaction announcement

March 2021 - Proxy solicitation began