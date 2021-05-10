FS KKR Capital II : Franchise First Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
FS KKR BDC Franchise
Financial Information
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
Including: FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)
FSK First Quarter Results
FSK - Summary of Quarterly Results
First Quarter Performance
Dividend
Portfolio
Diversification
Stock Support
Merger Update
Net investment income (NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $78 million, or $0.63 per share, as compared to $78 million, or $0.63 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Net asset value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2021 was $26.03, compared to $25.02 as of December 31, 2020.
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $121 million, or $0.98 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $65 million, or $0.53 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
New investment fundings in the first quarter were approximately $417 million. Net investment activity in the first quarter was ($267) million, net of $193 million of sales to Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC (SCJV).
Paid a dividend of $0.60 per share for the first quarter of 2021.
Declared a dividend of $0.60 per share for the second quarter of 2021.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the NII / Dividend coverage ratio was 105%.
Diversified portfolio with 152 portfolio companies spread across 22 industries.
Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 23% as of March 31, 2021.
Announced on May 6, 2020, that certain affiliates of the owners of FSK's investment adviser have committed $100 million to a $350 million investment vehicle established to invest from time to time in shares of FSK and FSKR. Through March 31, 2021, this vehicle had purchased approximately $61 million of FSK common stock.
November 2020 - Transaction announcement
March 2021 - Proxy solicitation began
Q2 2021 - Shareholder meetings & target closing
FSK Financial Results
(Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data)
NII per share(1)
Adjusted NII per share(1) (2)
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share(1)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (earnings per share) (1)
Stockholder distributions per share(1)
Net asset value per share at period end(1)
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
$0.78
$0.62
$0.63
$0.63
$0.63
$0.78
$0.62
$0.63
$0.72
$0.63
($6.36)
($1.08)
$1.06
$0.53
$0.98
($5.59)
($0.44)
$1.70
$1.16
$1.61
$0.76
$0.60
$0.60
$0.60
$0.60
$24.36
$23.37
$24.46
$25.02
$26.03
Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) (1)
125.9
123.8
123.8
123.8
123.8
Shares outstanding, end of period (in millions) (1)
124.3
123.8
123.8
123.8
123.8
Total investments at fair value
$6,945
$6,624
$6,649
$6,780
$6,457
Total assets
$7,439
$6,956
$7,126
$7,453
$6,964
Cash(3)
$193
$95
$136
$191
$149
Total debt(4)
$4,258
$3,928
$3,980
$4,042
$3,633
Debt-to-equity, Net(5)
1.28x
1.29x
1.20x
1.19x
1.00x
Adjusted NII / total recurring dividend
103%
103%
105%
120%
105%
The share and per share amounts reflect the FSK Reverse Stock Split on a retroactive basis. Effective as of June 15, 2020, FSK completed a 4-to-1 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock (the FSK Reverse Stock Split). As a result of the FSK Reverse Stock Split, every four shares of FSK's common stock issued and outstanding were automatically combined into one share of FSK's common stock.
See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII.
Includes cash, restricted cash, and cash denominated in foreign currency.
Principal amount outstanding.
Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets.
FSK Portfolio Highlights
As of and for Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in millions)
3/31/20
6/30/20
9/30/20
12/31/20
3/31/21
Investment at Fair Value:
First Lien Senior Secured Loans
54.4%
52.3%
53.5%
50.9%
51.2%
Second Lien Senior Secured Loans
13.1%
12.8%
12.8%
13.0%
11.0%
Other Senior Secured Debt
2.4%
2.0%
1.2%
1.3%
1.3%
Subordinated Debt
5.0%
3.8%
2.5%
2.5%
1.2%
Asset Based Finance
11.2%
13.4%
12.9%
14.0%
14.7%
Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners
7.7%
9.2%
9.7%
10.5%
11.3%
Equity/Other
6.2%
6.5%
7.4%
7.8%
9.3%
Total Investments
$6,945
$6,624
$6,649
$6,780
$6,457
Number of portfolio companies(1)
184
173
172
164
152
Interest Rate Type:(2)
% Floating Rate
84.4%
85.8%
88.3%
87.6%
87.4%
% Fixed Rate
15.6%
14.2%
11.7%
12.4%
12.6%
Net Interest Margin:
Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt
9.0%
8.7%
8.6%
8.8%
8.6%
investments(3)
Weighted average interest rate on borrowings(4)
3.7%
3.9%
3.7%
3.9%
4.2%
Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in SCJV. SCJV is a joint venture between FSK and South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust (SCRS).
Represents interest rates on Debt Investments (see FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the definition of Debt Investments) at US$ Fair Value FV. Floating includes variable interest rates on asset back finance investments that can change quarter to quarter.
FSK's weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 7.7% as of March 31, 2021. See FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments and weighted average annual yield on all debt investments.
Includes the effect of non-usage fees.
