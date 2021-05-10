Log in
    FSKR   US35952V3033

FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II

(FSKR)
FS KKR Capital II : Franchise First Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

05/10/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
FS KKR BDC Franchise

Financial Information

QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

Including: FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

FSK First Quarter Results

FSK - Summary of Quarterly Results

First Quarter Performance

Dividend

Portfolio

Diversification

Stock Support

Merger Update

  • Net investment income (NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $78 million, or $0.63 per share, as compared to $78 million, or $0.63 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
  • Net asset value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2021 was $26.03, compared to $25.02 as of December 31, 2020.
  • Net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $121 million, or $0.98 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $65 million, or $0.53 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
  • New investment fundings in the first quarter were approximately $417 million. Net investment activity in the first quarter was ($267) million, net of $193 million of sales to Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners, LLC (SCJV).
  • Paid a dividend of $0.60 per share for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Declared a dividend of $0.60 per share for the second quarter of 2021.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the NII / Dividend coverage ratio was 105%.
  • Diversified portfolio with 152 portfolio companies spread across 22 industries.
  • Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 23% as of March 31, 2021.
  • Announced on May 6, 2020, that certain affiliates of the owners of FSK's investment adviser have committed $100 million to a $350 million investment vehicle established to invest from time to time in shares of FSK and FSKR. Through March 31, 2021, this vehicle had purchased approximately $61 million of FSK common stock.
  • November 2020 - Transaction announcement
  • March 2021 - Proxy solicitation began
  • Q2 2021 - Shareholder meetings & target closing

3

FSK Financial Results

(Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data)

NII per share(1)

Adjusted NII per share(1) (2)

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share(1)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (earnings per share) (1)

Stockholder distributions per share(1)

Net asset value per share at period end(1)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

$0.78

$0.62

$0.63

$0.63

$0.63

$0.78

$0.62

$0.63

$0.72

$0.63

($6.36)

($1.08)

$1.06

$0.53

$0.98

($5.59)

($0.44)

$1.70

$1.16

$1.61

$0.76

$0.60

$0.60

$0.60

$0.60

$24.36

$23.37

$24.46

$25.02

$26.03

Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) (1)

125.9

123.8

123.8

123.8

123.8

Shares outstanding, end of period (in millions) (1)

124.3

123.8

123.8

123.8

123.8

Total investments at fair value

$6,945

$6,624

$6,649

$6,780

$6,457

Total assets

$7,439

$6,956

$7,126

$7,453

$6,964

Cash(3)

$193

$95

$136

$191

$149

Total debt(4)

$4,258

$3,928

$3,980

$4,042

$3,633

Debt-to-equity, Net(5)

1.28x

1.29x

1.20x

1.19x

1.00x

Adjusted NII / total recurring dividend

103%

103%

105%

120%

105%

  1. The share and per share amounts reflect the FSK Reverse Stock Split on a retroactive basis. Effective as of June 15, 2020, FSK completed a 4-to-1 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock (the FSK Reverse Stock Split). As a result of the FSK Reverse Stock Split, every four shares of FSK's common stock issued and outstanding were automatically combined into one share of FSK's common stock.
  2. See the Appendix for a reconciliation between NII and Adjusted NII.
  3. Includes cash, restricted cash, and cash denominated in foreign currency.
  4. Principal amount outstanding.
  5. Net debt-to-equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets.

4

FSK Portfolio Highlights

As of and for Three Months Ended

(Dollar amounts in millions)

3/31/20

6/30/20

9/30/20

12/31/20

3/31/21

Investment at Fair Value:

First Lien Senior Secured Loans

54.4%

52.3%

53.5%

50.9%

51.2%

Second Lien Senior Secured Loans

13.1%

12.8%

12.8%

13.0%

11.0%

Other Senior Secured Debt

2.4%

2.0%

1.2%

1.3%

1.3%

Subordinated Debt

5.0%

3.8%

2.5%

2.5%

1.2%

Asset Based Finance

11.2%

13.4%

12.9%

14.0%

14.7%

Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners

7.7%

9.2%

9.7%

10.5%

11.3%

Equity/Other

6.2%

6.5%

7.4%

7.8%

9.3%

Total Investments

$6,945

$6,624

$6,649

$6,780

$6,457

Number of portfolio companies(1)

184

173

172

164

152

Interest Rate Type:(2)

% Floating Rate

84.4%

85.8%

88.3%

87.6%

87.4%

% Fixed Rate

15.6%

14.2%

11.7%

12.4%

12.6%

Net Interest Margin:

Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt

9.0%

8.7%

8.6%

8.8%

8.6%

investments(3)

Weighted average interest rate on borrowings(4)

3.7%

3.9%

3.7%

3.9%

4.2%

  1. Does not look through to FSK's portfolio companies held solely in SCJV. SCJV is a joint venture between FSK and South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust (SCRS).
  2. Represents interest rates on Debt Investments (see FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the definition of Debt Investments) at US$ Fair Value FV. Floating includes variable interest rates on asset back finance investments that can change quarter to quarter.
  3. FSK's weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 7.7% as of March 31, 2021. See FSK's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information on the calculation of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments and weighted average annual yield on all debt investments.
  4. Includes the effect of non-usage fees.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FS KKR Capital Corp. II published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 20:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
