FSA : Update - Notification of buy-back - FSA

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

FSA GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type Update announcement

Type of update

Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Reason for update

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

FSA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day 284,293

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day 130,061

1.1 Name of entity FSA GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code FSA

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Registration number 98093855791

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back 9/12/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update 24/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back FSA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:On market buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

126,711,680

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

bought back

12,671,168

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Bell Potter Securities Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Part 3C - Key dates

On-market buy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date 10/12/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

9/12/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

