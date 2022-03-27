Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. FSA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSA   AU000000FSA4

FSA GROUP LIMITED

(FSA)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/24 09:26:20 pm EDT
1.06 AUD   -0.70%
05:51pFSA : Update - Notification of buy-back - FSA
PU
03/22FSA : Update - Notification of buy-back - FSA
PU
03/20FSA : Update - Notification of buy-back - FSA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSA : Update - Notification of buy-back - FSA

03/27/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

FSA GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

FSA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day 284,293

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day 130,061

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-backPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity FSA GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code FSA

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Type of update

    Daily buy-back notification

  • 1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

Registration number 98093855791

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back 9/12/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update 24/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back FSA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

For personal use only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

126,711,680

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

bought back

12,671,168

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Bell Potter Securities Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

For personal use only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-market buy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date 10/12/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

9/12/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FSA Group Limited published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 21:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FSA GROUP LIMITED
05:51pFSA : Update - Notification of buy-back - FSA
PU
03/22FSA : Update - Notification of buy-back - FSA
PU
03/20FSA : Update - Notification of buy-back - FSA
PU
03/17FSA : Update - Notification of buy-back - FSA
PU
02/23FSA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/16FSA : Appendix 4D and Half Yearly Report
PU
02/16FSA Group Limited Announces Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021, Payabl..
CI
02/16FSA Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021FSA Group Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021FSA Group Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 12,671,168 shares, representing 10% o..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 61,8 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net income 2021 20,1 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 396 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,45x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 134 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,70x
EV / Sales 2021 8,51x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart FSA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FSA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cellina Z. Chen Chief Financial Officer
David Bower Non-Executive Chairman
Tim Odillo Maher Executive Director
Deborah Southon Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FSA GROUP LIMITED0.00%101
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-0.06%55 345
ORIX CORPORATION3.79%23 278
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-20.95%19 115
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.01%8 203
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED40.72%7 883