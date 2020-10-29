Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  FSD Pharma Inc.    HUGE   CA35954B2066

FSD PHARMA INC.

(HUGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSD Pharma : Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:00pm EDT
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding

TORONTO / October 29, 2020 / FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) ('FSD Pharma' or the 'Company') today announced that, subject to court certification and other customary conditions, it has entered into a definitive settlement agreement (the 'Settlement Agreement') with respect to the class action litigation commenced by a plaintiff shareholder in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in February 2019 relating to the build-out of its facility in Cobourg, Ontario (the 'Settled Action').

The Company entered into the Settlement Agreement in order to avoid the expense, burden and inconvenience associated with the continuance of the Settled Action. In entering into the Settlement Agreement, the Company made no admissions of liability whatsoever. The Settlement Agreement provides for a full and final release of the Company, its officers, directors and various other related parties from any and all claims that arose or could have arisen from the claim issued by the plaintiff within the Settled Action.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company will pay C$5,500,000, approximately C$4,600,000 of which the Company expects to be funded with the proceeds of insurance, leaving the Company with a net payment of approximately C$900,000.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a publicly-traded holding company, since May 2018.

FSD Pharma BioSciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time multiple applications of its lead compound FSD-201, by down-regulating the cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, 'Forward-Looking Information'). Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the expected insurance recovery related to the Settled Claim.

The use of words such as 'budget', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'plan', 'forecast', 'future', 'target', 'project', 'capacity', 'could', 'should', 'focus', 'proposed', 'scheduled', 'outlook', 'potential', 'estimate' and other similar words, and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information and are based on FSD Pharma's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Such beliefs or assumptions necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such Forward‐Looking Information. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. Forward‐Looking Information is not a guarantee of performance. The Forward-Looking Information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and FSD Pharma is not obligated to update or revise any Forward- Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward Looking-Information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any Forward-Looking Information contained herein.

For further information:

Sandy Huard, Head of Communications, FSD Pharma, Inc.
[email protected]
(647) 864-7969

Zeeshan Saeed, President, FSD Pharma, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: FSD Pharma, Inc.

Disclaimer

FSD Pharma Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 21:59:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FSD PHARMA INC.
06:00pFSD PHARMA : Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
PU
07:31aFSD PHARMA : Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
BU
10/21FSD PHARMA INC. : Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
BU
10/16FSD PHARMA INC. : Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
BU
10/05FSD PHARMA : Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment ..
BU
09/28FSD PHARMA : Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment ..
PU
08/31FSD PHARMA : Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial IND Filing With The FDA to Treat P..
BU
08/07FSD PHARMA : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08/06FSD PHARMA INC. : Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering ..
BU
07/31FSD Pharma Inc., Developing its PEA Compound to Treat COVID-19, CEO Clip Vide..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -34,0 M -25,5 M -25,5 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,0 M 30,0 M 30,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart FSD PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
FSD Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FSD PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,45 CAD
Last Close Price 2,09 CAD
Spread / Highest target 639%
Spread / Average Target 639%
Spread / Lowest Target 639%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raza Bokhari Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zeeshan Saeed President & Director
Anthony J. Durkacz Executive Co-Chairman
Donal Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Gerald Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FSD PHARMA INC.-70.60%30
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-10.51%6 817
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.39.98%5 656
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-5.15%5 391
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.11.59%3 792
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.95.19%2 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group