FSD Pharma : Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding

TORONTO / October 29, 2020 / FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) ('FSD Pharma' or the 'Company') today announced that, subject to court certification and other customary conditions, it has entered into a definitive settlement agreement (the 'Settlement Agreement') with respect to the class action litigation commenced by a plaintiff shareholder in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in February 2019 relating to the build-out of its facility in Cobourg, Ontario (the 'Settled Action').

The Company entered into the Settlement Agreement in order to avoid the expense, burden and inconvenience associated with the continuance of the Settled Action. In entering into the Settlement Agreement, the Company made no admissions of liability whatsoever. The Settlement Agreement provides for a full and final release of the Company, its officers, directors and various other related parties from any and all claims that arose or could have arisen from the claim issued by the plaintiff within the Settled Action.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company will pay C$5,500,000, approximately C$4,600,000 of which the Company expects to be funded with the proceeds of insurance, leaving the Company with a net payment of approximately C$900,000.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a publicly-traded holding company, since May 2018.

FSD Pharma BioSciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time multiple applications of its lead compound FSD-201, by down-regulating the cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response.

