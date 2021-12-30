Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. FSD Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUGE   CA35954B2066

FSD PHARMA INC.

(HUGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSD Pharma Announces Share Repurchase Program

12/30/2021 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase by the Company of up to 2,000,000 of its Subordinate Class B Voting Shares (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) from time to time over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices in order to allow the Company to use its excess cash reserves to strategically return value to shareholders.

"FSD Pharma is focused on the advancement of its drug candidates toward the clinic; however, with over USD $39.3 million in cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, we recognize there may be a strategic opportunity to enhance shareholder value without compromising our ambitious growth plans,” commented Anthony Durkacz, Interim CEO of FSD Pharma. “We believe that our stock is significantly undervalued. This will allow us to continue investing in our future, while, at the same time, also investing in the exceptional value that our own shares represent.”

The Company will purchase up to 2,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares, being approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares as of the date hereof. The share repurchase program will commence on January 4, 2022 and terminate on December 30, 2022, unless terminated earlier by the Company. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any Subordinate Voting Shares. If management decides it has a better use for its cash reserves, it is under no obligation to continue to purchase Subordinate Voting Shares and share purchases may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company’s discretion.

The actual number of Subordinate Voting Shares purchased, timing of purchases and purchase price will depend on market conditions. The Company will purchase Subordinate Voting Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) at the prevailing market price on the CSE at the time of purchase, subject to limitations imposed by applicable securities laws. All Subordinate Voting Shares Purchased by the Company shall be cancelled.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology company with three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences, Inc. (“FSD BioSciences”), a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, ultra-micronized palmitoyl ethylamine (“PEA”) or FSD-PEA (formerly called FSD-201). Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on the research and development of its lead compounds, Lucid-PSYCH (formerly Lucid-201) and Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302). Lucid PSYCH is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders. Lucid-MS is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements.” Often, but not always, forward-looking statement can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “expected”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “planned” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “potentially” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the comments made with respect to the Company’s normal course issuer bid, advancing the Company’s research and efforts to enhance shareholder value. FSD cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such material differences include without limitation: the fact that the drug development efforts of both Lucid and FSD BioSciences are at a very early stage; the fact that preclinical drug development is uncertain, and the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences may never advance to clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; the introduction of competing drugs that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected, or impacted by COVID-19 related issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; and other risks. Further information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially are included in the Company’s annual and other reports filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Administrators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under the heading “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement contained in this release speaks only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FSD PHARMA INC.
03:31aFSD Pharma Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
12/09FSD PHARMA : Establishes New Regulatory Advisory Board with the Appointment of Joga Gobbur..
PU
12/09FSD Pharma Establishes New Regulatory Advisory Board with the Appointment of Joga Gobbu..
BU
12/09FSD Pharma Inc. Forms New Regulatory Advisory Board
CI
12/06Fsd pharma to present at the h.c. wainwright 2nd annual psychedelics virtual conference..
AQ
12/03FSD PHARMA : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Virtual Conference ..
PU
12/03FSD Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Virtual Conference..
BU
12/02FSD PHARMA : Unveils Videos Demonstrating Positive Effects of Lucid-MS in Treating Multipl..
PU
12/02FSD Pharma Unveils Videos Demonstrating Positive Effects of Lucid-MS in Treating Multip..
BU
12/02FSD Pharma Unveils Videos Demonstrating Positive Effects of Lucid-MS in Treating Multip..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -31,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 17,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,6 M 42,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart FSD PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
FSD Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FSD PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Durkacz Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zeeshan Saeed Executive Co-Chairman & President
Nathan Coyle Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Adnan Bashir Independent Director
Donal Carroll Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FSD PHARMA INC.-36.18%43
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD67.57%9 100
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-24.87%6 327
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-0.02%4 772
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.14.47%4 607
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-59.96%3 853