Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. FSD Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUGE   CA35954B2066

FSD PHARMA INC.

(HUGE)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:57 2022-09-09 pm EDT
1.200 CAD   +5.26%
08:31aFSD Pharma Participating in H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, On-Demand Presentation Available
BU
09/06FDA and Health Canada Clear IND for FSD Pharma to Proceed with Phase 2 Trial of FSD201
MT
09/06FSD PHARMA BRIEF : FDA and Health Canada Clear IND for FSD Pharma to Proceed with Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for Nociplastic Pain Associated with Idiopathic Mast Cell Activation Syndrome
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSD Pharma Participating in H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, On-Demand Presentation Available

09/12/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRE: 0K9A) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions to address ailments affecting millions worldwide, today announces that it is presenting and participating via the on-demand session at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022. FSD Pharma’s on-demand presentation can be accessed by clicking this link, https://journey.ct.events/view/0f4c6278-5615-464f-8feb-b0300030f05d beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 A.M. EDT where it will be hosted for 90 days. The presentation and supporting materials will also be available shortly thereafter on the FSD Pharma website within the “For Investors” section.

In this presentation, Dr. Lakshmi Kotra, who serves as Chief Executive Officer of FSD Pharma’s wholly owned subsidiary Lucid Psycheceuticals, delivers updates to the investment community on the business and status of three drug candidates being advanced. FSD Pharma’s Lucid-MS, the Company’s lead compound for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis, and Lucid-Psych, its lead compound for mental health conditions, are well underway undergoing IND-enabling studies. FSD Pharma recently announced that it received a “Study May Proceed” letter for the Investigational New Drug application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and “Notice of Authorization” from Health Canada for its Phase 2 clinical trial of FSD201. The corresponding study protocol is titled, “A Randomized, Double-Blind Placebo Controlled Parallel Group Study of Safety and Efficacy of FSD201 in Patients with Chronic Widespread Musculoskeletal Nociplastic Pain Associated with Idiopathic Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (Disorder)”.

“We are extremely motivated to develop and commercialize FSD Pharma’s portfolio of novel therapeutics and working with high quality institutional investors is instrumental in meeting our goals,” said Dr. Kotra, who also provides development oversight for the complete FSD Pharma pipeline. “As one of the country’s premier annual conferences, we look forward to the H.C. Wainwright event to interact with the investment community and elucidate on the tremendous potential of our pipeline.”

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology company with three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, FSD201, an ultra-micronized PEA, for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on the research and development of its lead compounds, Lucid-Psych and Lucid-MS. Lucid-Psych is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders. Lucid-MS is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements.” Often, but not always, forward-looking statement can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “expected,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “planned” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “potentially” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. FSD cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such material differences include without limitation: the fact that the drug development efforts of both Lucid and FSD BioSciences are at a very early stage; the fact that preclinical drug development is uncertain, and the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences may never advance to clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; the introduction of competing drugs that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected, or impacted by COVID-19 related issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the drug product candidates of Lucid and FSD BioSciences; and other risks. Further information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially are included in the Company’s annual and other reports filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Administrators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under the heading “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement contained in this release speaks only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FSD PHARMA INC.
08:31aFSD Pharma Participating in H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, O..
BU
09/06FDA and Health Canada Clear IND for FSD Pharma to Proceed with Phase 2 Trial of FSD201
MT
09/06FSD PHARMA BRIEF : FDA and Health Canada Clear IND for FSD Pharma to Proceed with Phase 2 ..
MT
09/06FDA and Health Canada Clear IND for FSD Pharma to Proceed with Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 ..
BU
09/06FSD Pharma Inc. Receives “Study May Proceed” Letter for the Investigational N..
CI
08/12FSD PHARMA : NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form ..
PU
08/12FSD Pharma Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
07/13FSD Pharma Subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Files for Patent on Palmitoylethanolamide..
MT
07/13FSD PHARMA BRIEF : Subsidiary Lucid Psycheceuticals Files for Patent On Novel Formulations..
MT
07/13FSD Pharma Subsidiary Lucid Psycheceuticals Files for Patent On Novel Formulations of P..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -35,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 34,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,1 M 35,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FSD PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
FSD Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FSD PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Durkacz Executive Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zeeshan Saeed Executive Co-Chairman & President
Nathan Coyle Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Donal Carroll Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lawrence Latowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FSD PHARMA INC.-9.09%35
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.10%81 820
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.69%77 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.02%74 914
BIONTECH SE-41.46%36 674
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.46%35 581