Indian shares set to open lower as US debt talks trigger caution

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.22% at 18,244.50, as of 8:14 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities declined overnight after debt ceiling talks dragged on, with time running short ahead of the June 1 deadline. Rating agency Fitch Ratings placed U.S. AAA rating on a negative rating watch, on risks that the government could miss payments on some of its obligations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve continued to forecast a mild recession later this year, followed by a modestly-paced recovery, minutes of the latest policy meeting showed.

The concerns weighed on sentiment and triggered a rise in safe haven assets, including the U.S. dollar. Asian equities remained subdued. [MKTS/GLOB]

Indian shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, but foreign institutional buying continued. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased 11.86 billion rupees ($143.4 million) worth of equities on Wednesday. FIIs have bought Indian shares in 19 of the last 20 sessions since April 26.

The Nifty gained 2.65% over the period, with stable corporate earnings also aiding the rise.

"Domestic markets have taken a pause with the Nifty facing minor resistance at higher levels (of) 18,400-18,450," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"The overall positive structure remains intact, with a view of buy on dips."

Stocks to Watch:

** Oil India Ltd: Co beats fourth-quarter profit estimates on higher gas prices.

** FSN E-Commerce Ltd: Co posts rise in Q4 pre-tax profit on higher margins.

** B L Kashyap and Sons Ltd: Co bags new order aggregating to 1.32 billion Rupees.

** Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd: Co enters into a contract with Indian Navy, worth 2.49 billion Rupees.

($1 = 82.7271 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)