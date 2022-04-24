FSN E Commerce Ventures : Newspaper Advertisements

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited

April 24, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra - Koria Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051

(formerly 'FSN E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited')

BSE Limited

Corporate Relationship Department, 2nd Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Symbol: NYKAA

Scrip Code: 543384

Sub: Newspapers clipping - Publication of Postal Ballot Notice

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy ofthe public notice ofPostal Ballot of the Company, instruction fore-voting and other related information, published on April 24, 2022 in the following newspapers:

( l) The Free Press Journal (2) Navshakti

We request you to take the same on your record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited

ormerl 'FSN E-Commerce Ve,

'

Head -Legal, Company Seer Mem. No. : A9785

Limited')



ance Officer

Encl: a/a

