Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYKAA   INE388Y01029

FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED

(NYKAA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/22 07:14:06 am EDT
1823.25 INR   +0.19%
04/22Earth Rhythm Private Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 416.5 million in funding from FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
CI
04/22FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited acquired 18.51% stake in Earth Rhythm Private Limited.
CI
04/22FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited entered into Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 60% stake in Nudge Wellness Private Limited for INR 36 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSN E Commerce Ventures : Newspaper Advertisements

04/24/2022 | 04:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited

April 24, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra - Koria Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051

(formerlv 'FSN £ -Commerce Ventures Private Limited')

BSE Limited

Corporate Relationship Department, 2nd Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Symbol: NYKAA

Scrip Code: 543384

Sub: Newspapers clipping - Publication of Postal Ballot Notice

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copy ofthe public notice ofPostal Ballot of the Company, instruction fore-voting and other related information, published on April 24, 2022 in the following newspapers:

( l) The Free Press Journal (2) Navshakti

We request you to take the same on your record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited

ormerl 'FSN E-Commerce Ve,

'

Head -Legal, Company Seer Mem. No. : A9785

Limited')

' "":!:!'!!=:!,::1'111

ance Officer

Encl: a/a

Registered Office: 104 Vasan Udyog Bhavan ISun Mill Compound IS. B. Marg ITulsi Pipe Road I Lower Pare) (W) I Mumbai -400013

Website: www.nvkaa.com I Phone: +91 22 6614 9696 J Email- compa nvscc rctarvmlnvkaa.com

CIN: L52600~UU012PLC230136

Disclaimer

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 08:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED
04/22Earth Rhythm Private Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 416.5 million in ..
CI
04/22FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited acquired 18.51% stake in Earth Rhythm Private Limited.
CI
04/22FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited entered into Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 60% st..
CI
04/20FSN E-Commerce Partners Haircare Brand Aveda to Launch Salons in India
MT
04/20Aveda Partners with Nykaa to Launch Prestige Salons in the Country
CI
04/06FSN E-Commerce Launches New App for Direct-to-Retail Distribution Business
MT
04/06Nykaa Launches Superstore to Partner with Retailers in Gujarat
CI
03/31FSN E-Commerce Ventures' Nykaa Launches New Ethnic-Wear Brand
MT
03/20FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED(BSE : 543384) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/20FSN E COMMERCE VENTURES : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 38 186 M 499 M 499 M
Net income 2022 643 M 8,40 M 8,40 M
Net cash 2022 5 309 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 1 348x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 864 B 11 299 M 11 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,5x
EV / Sales 2023 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 823,25 INR
Average target price 2 033,77 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Falguni Sanjay Nayar Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arvind Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Punde Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Alpana Parida Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Krishnan Ramachandran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED-13.24%11 299
AMAZON.COM, INC.-13.42%1 468 156
JD.COM, INC.-25.73%79 546
COUPANG, INC.-52.11%24 702
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.04%18 499
ETSY, INC.-55.05%12 516