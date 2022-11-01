India's Nykaa posts surge in Q2 profit on strong festive season demand

BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's FSN E-Commerce
Ventures Ltd, parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer
Nykaa, reported a more-than-three-fold surge in quarterly net
profit on Tuesday, helped by strong demand heading into the
festive season.
The company's shares rose about 4.5% to 1,204 rupees in
afternoon trading, climbing back above its initial public
offering (IPO) price of 1,125.
FSN's net profit surged to 41.08 million Indian rupees
($497,210) in the July-September quarter, from 11.7 million
rupees a year ago. Revenue rose 39% to 12.31 billion rupees.
Online shopping among Indians has been on the rise,
accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the country's
affluent youth splurging on beauty products, apparel and
footwear, helping platforms like Nykaa book solid sales gains.
Last month, Reuters reported Indian consumers were lapping
up everything from cars to jewellery in the festive season that
began in the last week of September.
Though Nykaa largely operates as an e-commerce platform
selling everything from global cosmetic brands to jewellery, its
physical stores, targeting Indian consumers wanting to buy
touch-and-feel products, have also contributed to rise in sales.
"Our online and offline presence in beauty has delivered
strong growth with improving margins," Falguni Nayar, managing
director and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
"Post COVID, our accelerated investments in new store
rollouts as well as store upgradation has resulted in improved
footfalls and higher same-store sales."
Nykaa's gross merchandise value (GMV), or the monetary value
of orders across its platforms, jumped 45% to 23.46 billion
rupees. GMV from its fashion business jumped 43%, while that
from its mainstay beauty and personal care business rose 39%.
The company struck an alliance in October with Dubai-based
lifestyle and fashion conglomerate Apparel Group to expand in
the Gulf region.
Since Nykaa's bumper market debut in November last year, its
shares have tumbled to drop below their IPO price last week.
($1 = 82.6210 Indian rupees)
