Consolidated net profit stood at 41.08 million Indian rupees ($497,210.15) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 11.7 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose 39% to 12.31 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.6210 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)