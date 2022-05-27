Indian beauty firm Nykaa's profit halves as expenses surge

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian beauty products
retailer Nykaa reported a 49% fall in quarterly net profit on
Friday, hit by soaring expenses amid dull demand for its
personal care and fashion products.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Nykaa's parent
company, has reported steep declines in profits in all three
quarters since it went public, owing to its efforts to double
down on marketing the brand as it emerges from the pandemic.
The cosmetics-to-fashion platform, headed by Falguni Nayar,
has said its marketing expenses in 2020 came in exceptionally
low as it did not spend as much on advertising due to the
pandemic.
For the fourth-quarter ending March 31, however, total costs
jumped to 9.79 billion rupees from 7.25 billion rupees a year
earlier.
Consolidated net profit fell to 85.6 million rupees ($1.10
million), from 168.8 million rupees a year ago, the company said
in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations rose to 9.73 billion rupees from
7.41 billion.
($1 = 77.5668 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)