    NYKAA   INE388Y01029

FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED

(NYKAA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/27 07:26:47 am EDT
1351.45 INR   -0.98%
07:21aIndian beauty firm Nykaa's profit halves as expenses surge
RE
04/24FSN E COMMERCE VENTURES : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
04/22Earth Rhythm Private Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 416.5 million in funding from FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
CI
Indian beauty firm Nykaa's profit halves as expenses surge

05/27/2022 | 07:21am EDT
BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa reported a 49% fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, hit by soaring expenses amid dull demand for its personal care and fashion products.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Nykaa's parent company, has reported steep declines in profits in all three quarters since it went public, owing to its efforts to double down on marketing the brand as it emerges from the pandemic.

The cosmetics-to-fashion platform, headed by Falguni Nayar, has said its marketing expenses in 2020 came in exceptionally low as it did not spend as much on advertising due to the pandemic.

For the fourth-quarter ending March 31, however, total costs jumped to 9.79 billion rupees from 7.25 billion rupees a year earlier.

Consolidated net profit fell to 85.6 million rupees ($1.10 million), from 168.8 million rupees a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to 9.73 billion rupees from 7.41 billion. ($1 = 77.5668 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
