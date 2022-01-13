Log in
FSP Technology : Announce important resolutions by Board of Directors

01/13/2022 | 03:31am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: FSP Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/13 Time of announcement 16:17:16
Subject 
 Announce important resolutions by Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/01/13 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/13
2.Company name:FSP Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(A) Recognition for Annual Bonus of Company's Management Team for FY 2021
(B) Approved Company��s Business Plan for FY 2022
(C) Approved Company's Proposal of Security Disposal
(D) Approved Company's Amendment for 'Corporate Social Responsibility Best
Practice Principles'
(E) Approved Company's Appointment and Remuneration proposal for
a Certified Accounting Firm for FY2022.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

FSP Technology Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
