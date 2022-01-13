FSP Technology : Announce important resolutions by Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/13 2.Company name:FSP Technology Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: (A) Recognition for Annual Bonus of Company's Management Team for FY 2021 (B) Approved Company��s Business Plan for FY 2022 (C) Approved Company's Proposal of Security Disposal (D) Approved Company's Amendment for 'Corporate Social Responsibility Best Practice Principles' (E) Approved Company's Appointment and Remuneration proposal for a Certified Accounting Firm for FY2022. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.