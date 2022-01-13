FSP Technology : Announce important resolutions by Board of Directors
01/13/2022 | 03:31am EST
Provided by: FSP Technology Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/01/13
Announce important resolutions by Board of Directors
2022/01/13
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/13
2.Company name:FSP Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(A) Recognition for Annual Bonus of Company's Management Team for FY 2021
(B) Approved Company��s Business Plan for FY 2022
(C) Approved Company's Proposal of Security Disposal
(D) Approved Company's Amendment for 'Corporate Social Responsibility Best
Practice Principles'
(E) Approved Company's Appointment and Remuneration proposal for
a Certified Accounting Firm for FY2022.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
FSP Technology Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:04 UTC.