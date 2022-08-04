Log in
    3015   TW0003015004

FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.

(3015)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
35.90 TWD   -0.55%
02:37aFSP TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q2 has been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
02:17aFSP TECHNOLOGY : Announce important resolutions by Board of Directors
PU
06/09FSP TECHNOLOGY : Announce Announced the important resolutions of the Company's Annual General Shareholders Meeting for 2022.
PU
FSP Technology : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q2 has been approved by the Board of Directors

08/04/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FSP Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/04 Time of announcement 14:25:01
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's consolidated
financial report for FY2022/Q2 has been approved by
the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/08/04 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/04
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~
2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,483,208
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,111,821
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):244,239
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):406,533
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):321,226
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):285,517
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.52
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):20,021,299
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,201,301
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):12,460,999
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FSP Technology Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 16 650 M - -
Net income 2021 754 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 7,17%
Capitalization 6 723 M 224 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ya Jen Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Fu Jung Li Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Chia Chun Cheng Independent Director
Shou Hsiang Liu Independent Director
Cheng Hung Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.-21.96%224
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-17.42%42 612
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-15.98%36 628
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.34.69%15 661
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD129.76%7 649
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-14.54%6 612