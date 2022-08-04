FSP Technology : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for FY2022/Q2 has been approved by the Board of Directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/04
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~
2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,483,208
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,111,821
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):244,239
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):406,533
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):321,226
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):285,517
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.52
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):20,021,299
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,201,301
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):12,460,999
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None