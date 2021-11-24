FSP Technology : Group Launches the World's First SFX 12VO 750W Power Supply

【Taipei, Nov.24th, 2021】 FSP Group has launched the world's first SFX 12VO power supply, FSP750-27SCB, which allows the PC system to effectively reduce standby power consumption through the CEC Tier 2 efficiency standard released by California's energy code on July 1, 2021. It also meets the next-generation CPU and energy-intensive requirements, making it suitable for small PCs in the market to be equipped with high-end system configurations.

Energy-intensive CPU and GPU configurations require a highly-stability power supply in order to ensure normal system operations and provide players with computing efficiency and good e-sport experiences. Compared to traditional Multi Rail, Single Rail 12VO power supplies that adopt the 12V+12Vsb circuit design, the power conversion efficiency can be effectively enhanced. Output voltage stability can be controlled to reduce energy conversion loss, providing players with a smart risk control experience.

SFX 12VO power supply, compared to existing Multi Rail, shows a great disparity in wire design. The SFX12VO power supply wire has been reduced from MB 24 pin to MB10 pin. The original CPU 4+4 is retained, and PCle 8 pin or 6+2 pin is provided for graphics cards. Therefore, in terms of wire design, SFX 12VO features the advantages of convenient wire trimming, easy repair and assembly, good heat dissipation in the system space, etc. It is suitable for use in e-sport PCs and e-sport NUCs.

<全漢FSP750-27SCB> Product Features:

In line with Intel ATX 12VO standards

High-efficiency conversion rate exceeding 90%; meet 80Plus ® Gold Efficiency

Long-lasting and quiet 92mm fan

All-black module flat line design

DC-DC circuit design; stable power output

Japanese electrolytic capacitor

PS2 stand (optional) for ATX chassis installation

Multiple protection mechanisms: OCP, OVP, SCP, OPP, OTP



FSP, as the world's first SFX 12VO power supplier, keeps abreast of the market pulse and deploys in advance. PC system operators are welcome to contact us if there are FSP750-27SCB any inquiries.

For more FSP product information, please visit：

Official website

FSP-branded products website

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

or click