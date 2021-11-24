Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FSP Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3015   TW0003015004

FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.

(3015)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 11/23
43.2 TWD   +0.70%
01:20aFSP TECHNOLOGY : Group Launches the World's First SFX 12VO 750W Power Supply
PU
11/22FSP Group Introduces U3 Series Adapter
CI
11/10The FSP Website in Korean Language Officially Goes Online
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSP Technology : Group Launches the World's First SFX 12VO 750W Power Supply

11/24/2021 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

【Taipei, Nov.24th, 2021】 FSP Group has launched the world's first SFX 12VO power supply, FSP750-27SCB, which allows the PC system to effectively reduce standby power consumption through the CEC Tier 2 efficiency standard released by California's energy code on July 1, 2021. It also meets the next-generation CPU and energy-intensive requirements, making it suitable for small PCs in the market to be equipped with high-end system configurations.

Energy-intensive CPU and GPU configurations require a highly-stability power supply in order to ensure normal system operations and provide players with computing efficiency and good e-sport experiences. Compared to traditional Multi Rail, Single Rail 12VO power supplies that adopt the 12V+12Vsb circuit design, the power conversion efficiency can be effectively enhanced. Output voltage stability can be controlled to reduce energy conversion loss, providing players with a smart risk control experience.

SFX 12VO power supply, compared to existing Multi Rail, shows a great disparity in wire design. The SFX12VO power supply wire has been reduced from MB 24 pin to MB10 pin. The original CPU 4+4 is retained, and PCle 8 pin or 6+2 pin is provided for graphics cards. Therefore, in terms of wire design, SFX 12VO features the advantages of convenient wire trimming, easy repair and assembly, good heat dissipation in the system space, etc. It is suitable for use in e-sport PCs and e-sport NUCs.

<全漢FSP750-27SCB> Product Features:

  • In line with Intel ATX 12VO standards
  • High-efficiency conversion rate exceeding 90%; meet 80Plus ® Gold Efficiency
  • Long-lasting and quiet 92mm fan
  • All-black module flat line design
  • DC-DC circuit design; stable power output
  • Japanese electrolytic capacitor
  • PS2 stand (optional) for ATX chassis installation
  • Multiple protection mechanisms: OCP, OVP, SCP, OPP, OTP

FSP, as the world's first SFX 12VO power supplier, keeps abreast of the market pulse and deploys in advance. PC system operators are welcome to contact us if there are FSP750-27SCB any inquiries.

For more FSP product information, please visit：

Official website

FSP-branded products website

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

or click

Disclaimer

FSP Technology Inc. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 06:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.
01:20aFSP TECHNOLOGY : Group Launches the World's First SFX 12VO 750W Power Supply
PU
11/22FSP Group Introduces U3 Series Adapter
CI
11/10The FSP Website in Korean Language Officially Goes Online
PU
11/07FSP to display entire series of battery charger products at eMove360° Europe 2021
PU
11/04FSP Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
11/04Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for FY2021/Q3 has been appr..
PU
11/04Announced the resolution of the Company's Board of Directors to establish a Nomination ..
PU
11/04Announce important resolutions by Board of Directors
PU
11/04FSP Technology Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
10/26New Class II Open Frame Medical Power Supply for Home Healthcare Application
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 796 M 533 M 533 M
Net income 2020 669 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net cash 2020 2 939 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 7,28%
Capitalization 8 090 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
FSP Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ya Jen Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Fu Jung Li Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Chia Chun Cheng Independent Director
Shou Hsiang Liu Independent Director
Cheng Hung Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.4.85%291
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.32.77%53 039
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-4.40%49 684
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.60.26%11 862
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.138.85%8 773
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.42.30%7 530