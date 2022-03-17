Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FSP Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3015   TW0003015004

FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.

(3015)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSP Technology : The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary, FSP International Inc., the surplus distribution

03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FSP Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 14:43:19
Subject 
 The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
FSP International Inc., the surplus distribution
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/17
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The Company's Board of Directors resolved not to
distribute Surplus for FY2021.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

FSP Technology Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.
03:01aFSP TECHNOLOGY : The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Famous Holding Ltd., t..
PU
03:01aFSP TECHNOLOGY : The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Power Electronics Co.,..
PU
03:01aFSP TECHNOLOGY : The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary, WUXI Zhonghan Technolo..
PU
03:01aFSP TECHNOLOGY : The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zhonghan Tech..
PU
03:01aFSP TECHNOLOGY : The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary, WUXI SPI Technology Co..
PU
03/08SUBJECT : The Company disposes of the Common Stocks of Voltronic Power Technology Corporat..
PU
01/13FSP TECHNOLOGY : Announce important resolutions by Board of Directors
PU
01/11FSP Group Launches New 2400W Power Supply to Address Bottlenecks in High-Energy Computi..
CI
01/10FSP TECHNOLOGY : launches new 2400W power supply to address bottlenecks in high-energy com..
PU
2021FSP TECHNOLOGY : Company Clarifies Today's News Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 796 M 519 M 519 M
Net income 2020 669 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net cash 2020 2 939 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 7,28%
Capitalization 8 015 M 281 M 281 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
FSP Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ya Jen Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Fu Jung Li Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Chia Chun Cheng Independent Director
Shou Hsiang Liu Independent Director
Cheng Hung Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.-6.96%281
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-18.58%41 472
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-19.59%39 835
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-9.55%10 475
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-14.45%6 515
BEIJING YUANLIU HONGYUAN ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.70%5 182