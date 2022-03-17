FSP Technology : The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary, Shenzhen Huili Electronics Co., Ltd., the surplus distribution
03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Provided by: FSP Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
14:43:33
Subject
The Company announces on behalf of its subsidiary,
Shenzhen Huili Electronics Co., Ltd., the surplus
distribution
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/17
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The Company's Board of Directors resolved not to
distribute Surplus for FY2021.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
FSP Technology Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:11 UTC.