FSP Technology : Group announce the new partnership with Digi-Key

【Taipei, Mar.29 th, 2021】FSP Group is the leading switching power supplier in the world. Since established in 1993, the company has drawn together its R&D expertise, sizeable production capacity and outstanding product quality to consistently excel in this competitive marketplace.

With its broad range of products, FSP Group is uniquely positioned for strong growth on several long term trends and environment protection including green power products, higher energy-efficient conversion products, and highly electrical safety and reliable products.

We offer the world-class products for different categories which can serve long-term demands of our customer and secure their efforts and time. Furthermore, we make ourselves as the most reliable partner to customers, consumers, and suppliers with joint creation of maximized values.

In 2021, FSP Group starts a new business mode - to cooperate with on-line distributor Digi-Key. 'We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Digi-Key, a global and tier one professional electronic component distributor in the world. Digi-Key offers more than 11.5 million products from 1500 trusted suppliers. Digi-Key also provides services to meet all needs of the design engineer, including centralized technical support and multilingual customer service resources which available 24/7. With this wide range of products and innovative services, Digi-Key is the best choice for designing engineers and buyers.' Said Allen Cheng, CEO of FSP Group.

'Digi-Key is thrilled to add FSP Technology to our line card of power supply manufacturers,' said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. 'FSP is a leader in the power supply manufacturing field with a broad power supply offering that also includes ATX (computer) style power supplies. They also provide professional R&D and firmware engineering expertise along with customized and modification collaborative development services to our mutual customers, we look forward to introducing them to our global engineering customer base.'

Today, 5G and AIoT will change our lives to a better world. We all believe that many companies, including startups, will develop innovative products for this purpose. We will continue to provide our products through the best channel for your requirements. Please feel free to contact us for your needs and let us make a better world together.

For more FSP product information, please visit：

Official website

FSP-branded poducts website

Blog

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

or click