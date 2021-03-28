Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  FSP Technology Inc.    3015   TW0003015004

FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.

(3015)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSP Technology : Group announce the new partnership with Digi-Key

03/28/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

【Taipei, Mar.29 th, 2021】FSP Group is the leading switching power supplier in the world. Since established in 1993, the company has drawn together its R&D expertise, sizeable production capacity and outstanding product quality to consistently excel in this competitive marketplace.

With its broad range of products, FSP Group is uniquely positioned for strong growth on several long term trends and environment protection including green power products, higher energy-efficient conversion products, and highly electrical safety and reliable products.

We offer the world-class products for different categories which can serve long-term demands of our customer and secure their efforts and time. Furthermore, we make ourselves as the most reliable partner to customers, consumers, and suppliers with joint creation of maximized values.

In 2021, FSP Group starts a new business mode - to cooperate with on-line distributor Digi-Key. 'We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Digi-Key, a global and tier one professional electronic component distributor in the world. Digi-Key offers more than 11.5 million products from 1500 trusted suppliers. Digi-Key also provides services to meet all needs of the design engineer, including centralized technical support and multilingual customer service resources which available 24/7. With this wide range of products and innovative services, Digi-Key is the best choice for designing engineers and buyers.' Said Allen Cheng, CEO of FSP Group.

'Digi-Key is thrilled to add FSP Technology to our line card of power supply manufacturers,' said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. 'FSP is a leader in the power supply manufacturing field with a broad power supply offering that also includes ATX (computer) style power supplies. They also provide professional R&D and firmware engineering expertise along with customized and modification collaborative development services to our mutual customers, we look forward to introducing them to our global engineering customer base.'

Today, 5G and AIoT will change our lives to a better world. We all believe that many companies, including startups, will develop innovative products for this purpose. We will continue to provide our products through the best channel for your requirements. Please feel free to contact us for your needs and let us make a better world together.

For more FSP product information, please visit：

Official website

FSP-branded poducts website

Blog

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

or click

Disclaimer

FSP Technology Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 16:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.
12:40pFSP TECHNOLOGY  : Group announce the new partnership with Digi-Key
PU
03/26FSP TECHNOLOGY  : Group Launch New Open Frame Power Supply for Networking Switch..
PU
03/09FSP TECHNOLOGY  : Battery Charger with Highly Customized Design Service
PU
01/26FSP TECHNOLOGY  : Battery Charger with Highly Customized Design Service
PU
2020FSP TECHNOLOGY  : CRPS Power Solutions for 5G Applications
PU
2020FSP  : Signs Worldwide Partnership With New Distributor Making It the Biggest De..
BU
2017FSP TECHNOLOGY  : the Best Green and Intelligent Energy Solutions Provider
PU
2017FSP TECHNOLOGY  : unveils new Industrial and Gaming power solutions at COMPUTEX ..
PU
2017FSP TECHNOLOGY  : New launched C14 AC inlet adapter and Battery backup medical p..
PU
2017FSP TECHNOLOGY  : The Best LED Lighting Power Solution Provider,FSP,will show th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 796 M 517 M 517 M
Net income 2020 669 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net cash 2020 2 939 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 195 M 321 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
FSP Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ya Jen Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Fu Jung Li Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Chia Chun Cheng Independent Director
Shou Hsiang Liu Independent Director
Cheng Hung Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.19.17%320
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-4.68%52 632
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.6.34%44 465
YAGEO CORPORATION7.92%10 138
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-2.23%6 646
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.11.27%6 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ