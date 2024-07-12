【Taipei, July 12nd, 2024】Following the successful conclusion of TECHNO-FRONTIER 2023, FSP Group will return this year with a fresh look. We will showcase a more diverse product line and cutting-edge technologies, including adapters, open frame power supplies, medical power supplies, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). We invite you to visit us on-site to experience FSP's technological prowess and innovative spirit.

Industrial Control Open Frame Power Supply Solution: FSP200-P36P-A24

FSP offers a diverse range of open frame power supply options. Among them, FSP200-P36P-A24 boasts a 200W rated power with a peak driving capability of 400W, twice its rated power. It is suitable for industrial control applications in motor-driven fields.

FSP200-P36P-A24 Features Peak power 400W

Conversion efficiency over 90%率

Built-in PFC (Power Factor Correction) function

EN 55032 Class B conducted and radiated emissions

Remote ON/OFF control function

PC ATX Medical Power Supply Solution: FSP900M-60PJ

FSP medical power supplies are renowned for their rigorous design and high stability. The products comply with international standards such as IEC 60601-1, IEC 62368-1, and certifications including UL and TUV. FSP900M-60PJ is a reliable and efficient medical power supply for computing applications, suitable for high-precision medical imaging equipment such as computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray display systems, and endoscopes.

FSP900M-60PJ Features 900W output power

Compliant with EN55011 Class B conducted & radiated emission

Compliant with Intel ATX12V V3.1 and 12HPWR

80PLUS Gold efficiency

1U form factor 240 x 100 x 40.5 mm

Innovative 2-in-1 Battery Backup Unit (BBU)

FSP introduces a revolutionary Battery Backup Unit (BBU) that combines the advantages of a standard adapter and an uninterruptible power supply (UPS). It can be applied to desktop computers, POS machines, surveillance equipment, and more. FSP's BBU not only provides users with a reliable power solution but also focuses on environmental friendliness, representing a perfect combination of technology and sustainability.

BBU Features 2-in-1 design: Space-saving and efficiency-enhancing

Compact and lightweight: Adaptable to various application scenarios

Long-lasting backup: Ensures continuous operation of equipment

High-longevity lithium battery: Service life exceeding 5 years

High energy conversion efficiency with low power loss

FSP is a globally renowned power supply manufacturer with a global presence and deep technological expertise. Our R&D team has developed thousands of standard products to meet the needs of various industries. We offer a diverse range of standard products and flexible semi-customization services to create the optimal power solution for each customer. We sincerely invite you to engage with us and discuss your requirements.

Information for FSP booth at the TECHNO-FRONTIER 2024:

Date: July 24th to July 26th, 2024

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight East Hall

Booth Number: 2J-01-02

