  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FSP Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3015   TW0003015004

FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.

(3015)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
52.50 TWD   +5.63%
04/16Fsp Technology : will showcase a new 700W PC ATX medical power supply design at CMEF
PU
03/10FSP Technology Inc. agreed to acquire unknown minority stake in HH-CTBC Partnership, L.P. for TWD 100 million.
CI
01/18Fsp Technology : Welcome to visit FSP at Embedded World 2023
PU
FSP Technology : will showcase a new 700W PC ATX medical power supply design at CMEF

04/16/2023 | 11:57pm EDT
【Taipei News, April 17th, 2023】The 87th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) Spring Exhibition will be held May 14th-17th, 2023. This year, the FSP700M-70PB medical-compliant 700W PC ATX power supply will be introduced. The power supply complies with the intel® ATX V3.0 Multi Rail platform design, has high motherboard compatibility, and suitable for the X86 platform ATX; the high DC conversion efficiency conforms to the 80PLUS GOLD standard. The product has safety certification for Medical (IEC 60601-1) and ITE (IEC 62368-1) regulations and meets IEC-60601-1-2 EMC requirements. The design is suitable for numerous medical and non-medical applications, including ultrasonic equipment, X-ray, image analysis, and AI data calculation.

FSP and its brand PROTEK POWER offer a wide range of medical power supplies, including ATX, adapters, open frame, and battery backup power supplies. These products work well with most medical devices, including ultrasonic testing, image analysis, hemodialysis, biochemical testing, respirators, electrocardiogram testing, anesthesia machines, physical therapy machines, medical beds, and so on.

FSP has been actively involved in the medical power supply industry for decades, launching dozens of medical power supply products with excellent quality, high stability, and complete safety certifications; it also provides semi-customized services with minor modifications. You are most welcome to initiate contact with us.

FSP Booth Information

Date: May 14th, 2023-May 17th, 2023

Exhibition venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Booth number: 8.1 P43

FSP Technology Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 03:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14 941 M 489 M 489 M
Net income 2022 721 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net cash 2022 3 509 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 831 M 322 M 322 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ya Jen Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Fu Jung Li Chief Financial Officer
Chia Chun Cheng Independent Director
Shou Hsiang Liu Independent Director
Cheng Hung Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FSP TECHNOLOGY INC.37.98%322
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.9.76%39 803
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-9.38%4 746
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.3.92%4 442
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-5.25%4 137
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD5.72%3 792
