  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTAAU   KYG372831274

FTAC ATHENA ACQUISITION CORP.

(FTAAU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:48:39 2023-02-06 pm EST
10.15 USD   +0.10%
04:31pFTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. Announces Cancelation of Special Meeting
GL
01/13Ftac Athena Acquisition Corp. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
2022FTAC ATHENA ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
News 
All News

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. Announces Cancelation of Special Meeting

02/06/2023 | 04:31pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies, today announced its decision to cancel its extraordinary general meeting in lieu of the annual general meeting of its shareholders that was scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and to withdraw from consideration by the shareholders of the Company the proposals set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for its initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Mehar Jagota
mehar@cohencircle.com
(484)-995-3030


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,27  - -
P/E ratio 2021 71 367x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 347 M 347 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Managers and Directors
Amanda J. Abrams President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Listman Chief Financial Officer
Betsy Z. Cohen Chairman
Daniela Anne Mielke Independent Director
Jewelle Bickford Independent Director
