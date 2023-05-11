Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FTAI Aviation Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTAI   KYG3730V1059

FTAI AVIATION LTD.

(FTAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-05-07
27.45 USD   -0.72%
04:17pFTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the Jefferies 2023 Airlines Summit
GL
04:16pFTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the Jefferies 2023 Airlines Summit
AQ
04/28Stifel Adjusts FTAI Aviation's Price Target to $33 From $30, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the Jefferies 2023 Airlines Summit

05/11/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Airlines Summit at 12:00PM (ET) on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in New York, New York.

The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com


All news about FTAI AVIATION LTD.
04:17pFTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the Jefferies 2023 Airlines Summit
GL
04:16pFTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the Jefferies 2023 Airlines Summit
AQ
04/28Stifel Adjusts FTAI Aviation's Price Target to $33 From $30, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/28Raymond James Raises Price Target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo..
MT
04/28FTAI Aviation Schedules Investor Day in Montréal
GL
04/28FTAI Aviation Schedules Investor Day in Montréal
AQ
04/27FTAI AVIATION LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
04/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Price Target to $32 Fr..
MT
04/27Transcript : FTAI Aviation Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27FTAI Aviation Swings to Earnings in Q1, Revenue Rises
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FTAI AVIATION LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 177 M - -
Net income 2023 120 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 4,31%
Capitalization 2 777 M 2 777 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
EV / Sales 2024 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart FTAI AVIATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
FTAI Aviation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTAI AVIATION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,85 $
Average target price 33,42 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eun Nam Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul R. Goodwin Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Martin Tuchman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FTAI AVIATION LTD.60.34%2 777
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-9.98%5 199
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION4.02%4 238
GATX CORPORATION5.40%3 942
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.14.62%2 201
GRENKE AG59.86%1 597
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer