FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. The Companyâs segments include Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. The Aerospace Products segment develops and manufactures through a joint venture, and repairs and sells, through arrangements, aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The Companyâs portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to its airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, it owns and leases jet aircraft, which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products. It also owns and manages approximately 330 aviation assets.