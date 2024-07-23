POWER FOR THE AFTERMARKET

INNOVATING CFM56 AND V2500 POWER

FTAI Aviation

Supplemental Information Second Quarter 2024

Leading in Maintenance, Repair and Exchange (MRE)

Q2 2024

Key Highlights Q2 2024

  • Key Business Updates:
    Three transformational transactions each expected to create significant long-term value(1):
    o Entered into agreement to purchase Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Solutions for $170 million
  • Executed five-year maintenance services agreement for over 100x V2500 Engines with Pratt & Whitney
  • Terminated Management Agreement with Fortress Investment Group internalizing company's management function

Financial Results Overview

Business Segment Highlights

    1. Aviation Leasing:
  • $125.0 million Q2 2024 Adj. EBITDA(2) comprised of:
    • $111.5 million Leasing Adj. EBITDA
    • $13.5 million Gains on Sales
      1. Aerospace Products:
  • 163% Quarterly Adj. EBITDA growth versus Q2 2023(2)
  • Sold 82 CFM56 modules in Q2 2024

$s in millions

Q2 2024

Net Income Attributable to Shareholders

$(228.2)

Internalization Fee to Affiliate

$300.0

Net Income Excluding Internalization Fee

$71.8

Adj. EBITDA(2)

Aviation Leasing

$125.0

Aerospace Products

$91.2

Corporate & Other

$(2.3)

FTAI Consolidated

$213.9

1)

Forward looking statement. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.

2)

This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

3

Acquisition of LMCES Facility

  • Entered agreement to acquire Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Services (LMCES) for $170 million
  • FTAI ideal buyer being the largest customer of LMCES since 2020 as location of the Module Factory

Montreal

Exceptional opportunity to acquire a world-class MRO will strengthen FTAI's leadership in MRE(1):

  • Greater control in CFM56 engine and module shop visit repair and manufacturing
  • Vertical integration of Piece-Part Repairs for USM material
  • Expands maintenance capacity in addition to existing QuickTurn facility in Miami

Expected to generate significant cost savings per annum with incremental efficiencies each year(1)

Miami

Acquisition Synergies(1)

-- FTAI Operations --

-- LMCES Capabilities --

-

442 CFM56 Engines in portfolio

526K Square Feet Facility in Montreal, Canada

- Q2 '24 Run-Rate 328 CFM56 module sales(2)

900 Annual Module Shop Visit Capacity

-

Teardown 40+ CFM56 Engines per year for USM(1)

Over 350 Highly Skilled Employees

1)

Forward looking statement. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.

2)

Run-Rate defined as Q2 2024 sales multiplied by four.

4

Capital Structure

  • Net Debt / Run-Rate Adj. EBITDA multiple of 3.4x in Q2 2024(1,2)
  • $400 million of Corporate Revolver facility available as of June 30, 2024
  • Q4 2024 Net Debt / Run-Rate Adj. EBITDA targeted to be within 3.0x - 3.5x range(3)

Capital Structure Overview

($s in millions)

Q2 2024

Total Debt

$3,078(4)

Adj. EBITDA(1)

Aviation

Aerospace

(Excl. Corp & Other)

Leasing

Products

Less: Cash

$170

Net Debt

$2,908

Run-Rate Adj. EBITDA(1,2)

Aviation Leasing

$500(2)

Aerospace Products

$365(2)

$454

$344 $74

$289 $23

$865

$627 $365

$160

Corporate & Other

$(9)(2)

Total Adj. EBITDA

$856(2)

$289 $321 $380

$467 $500

Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA

3.4x

Q2'24 Run-Rate

2020

2021

2022

2023

(2)

  1. This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA Run-Rate is defined as Q2'24 annualized.
  3. Forward looking statement. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.

4) Total Debt is net of approximately $53.3mm of net deferred financing costs and bond issuance premium & discount; gross debt outstanding was $3,130.9mm at June 30, 2024.

5

Portfolio Concentration on CFM56 & V2500 Platforms

  • 442 CFM56 Engines in portfolio including Standalone Engines, Engines On-Wing and Engines at the Module Factory
    • 111x Engines on Airbus A320 and 49x Engines on Boeing 737 (160 CFM56 Engines)
    • 246 modules at the Module Factory (~82 Aerospace CFM56 Engine Equivalents)(2)
  • 113 V2500 Engines in portfolio comprising 54x on Airbus A320 and 59x Standalone Engines

FTAI Aviation Portfolio

FTAI Engine Count

$ in millions

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$0

$2,370

$2,426

600

$1,955

500

400

$2,264

$2,352

300

$1,811

200

100

0

2020

2021

2022

56

50

95

69

77

59

425

442

377

CFM56

V2500

Other

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Narrowbody

$1,811

$2,264

$2,352

Widebody

$144

$106

$74

Total BV(1)

$1,955

$2,370

$2,426

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

CFM56(2)

377

425

442

V2500

59

77

113

Other(3)

69

56

52

Total Engines

505

558

607

Narrowbody assets comprise 97% of Aviation portfolio as of June 30, 2024

  1. BV is defined as Aviation Net Leasing Equipment plus Inventory and Financing Receivables from our consolidated Balance Sheet.
  2. CFM56 Engine is comprised of three module components. Numbers disclosed include Engine equivalents held as inventory in the Module Factory.

3) Other primarily includes PW2000, PW4000, RB211 and CF6-80 Engines.

6

Consolidated Financial Results

    • Q2'24 Financial Results
  • Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders of $(228.2)mm
  • Net Income excluding Internalization Fee of $71.8mm
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $213.9mm(1)
    • Q2'24 Balance Sheet
  • Total Assets of $3.4b
  • Total Debt of $3.1b(2)
  • Total Cash of $169.6mm

Consolidated Key Financial Metrics

($s in millions)

Quarter Over Quarter Results

Q2'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Aviation Leasing

$121.2

$104.8

$125.0

Aerospace Products

$34.7

$70.3

$91.2

Corporate & Other

$(2.8)

$(11.0)

$(2.3)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$153.1

$164.1

$213.9

Depreciation & Amortization

$(48.9)

$(59.1)

$(65.8)

Interest Expense

$(38.5)

$(47.7)

$(55.2)

Other(3)

$(19.3)

$(26.0)

$(321.1)(4)

Net Income (Loss)

$46.4

$31.3

$(228.2)

Attributable to Shareholders

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Jun 30, 2024

Cash

$169.6

Net Leasing Equipment

$2,202.9

Other Assets

$1,076.8

Total Assets

$3,449.3

Total Debt(2)

$3,077.6

Total Equity

$69.6

Total Debt + Total Equity

$3,147.2

  1. This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
  2. Total Debt is net of approximately $53.3mm of net deferred financing costs and bond issuance premium & discount.
  3. Other primarily includes dividends on preferred shares, incentive allocation expense, provision for income taxes and acquisition and transaction expenses.

4) Includes $300.0mm relating to Internalization Fee to Affiliate and $13.9mm relating to loss on extinguishment of debt.

7

Aviation Leasing

Highlights & Key Metrics

  • Acquired 25 Engines & 7 Aircraft during Q2 2024
  • $72.4mm Asset Sales for 19% NBV gain of $13.5mm (8 Engines & 15 Aircraft / Airframes)
  • W.A. Utilization of 81% versus 78% in prior quarter
  • Performed 10 Engine Exchanges for Aircraft Lessees YTD 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Engines

Aircraft

Total

# Assets(1)

292

99

391

Net Leasing Equipment

$946.2

$1,086.0

$2,032.2

Remaining Lease Term(2)

22

45

(n/a)

W.A. Utilization(3)

69%

92%

81%

Portfolio Composition

46.6%

53.4%

100.0%

Aviation Leasing Performance

($s in millions)

Statement of Operations

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Total Revenue

$167.4

$161.4

$153.8

$135.3

$184.4

Total Expenses

$(94.1)

$(103.9)

$(89.2)

$(89.9)

$(122.4)

Other(4)

$(0.7)

$(2.0)

$41.1

$(2.8)

$(9.2)

Net Income Attributable to

$72.6

$55.5

$105.7

$42.6

$52.8

Shareholders

Adjusted EBITDA(5)

$121.2

$116.9

$121.8

$104.8

$125.0

Adj. EBITDA(5)

Leasing

Gains

on Sales

$121

$117

$122

$125

$13

$15

$23

$105

$27

$7

$94

$102

$99

$98

$112

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

  1. Asset count includes 17 Engines and 8 Aircraft in Russia that have been written-off.
  2. Remaining Lease Term is based on the average remaining months for our Aircraft and Engine portfolios, weighted by the net asset value of the respective assets, which is gross asset value including lease intangibles, as applicable, net of accumulated depreciation, accumulated amortization and maintenance deposits, as applicable.
  3. W.A. Utilization is based on the percent of days on-lease in the quarter weighted by the monthly average equity value of our aviation leasing equipment, excluding airframes.
  4. Includes Total other income and Provision for income taxes.

5) This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

8

Aerospace Products

Highlights & Key Metrics

  • Q2'24 Total Revenue growth of 164.5% versus Q2 2023
  • 82 modules sold in Q2 2024
  • Consistently generating Adj. EBITDA margins of between 30% - 40%
  • 06/30 Engine parts inventory of $373.3mm to support backlog

Aerospace Products Margin

Q2'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

($s in millions)

Total Revenue

$92.7

$189.1

$245.2

Adj. EBITDA(1)

$34.7

$70.3

$91.2

Adj. EBITDA Margin %(2)

37%

37%

37%

Aerospace Products Performance

($s in millions)

Statement of Operations

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Total Revenue

$92.7

$118.7

$158.5

$189.1

$245.2

Total Expenses

$(58.5)

$(76.4)

$(110.3)

$(119.6)

$(154.8)

Other(3)

$(0.9)

$(1.0)

$32.4

$(3.1)

$(5.5)

Net Income Attributable to

$33.3

$41.3

$80.6

$66.4

$84.9

Shareholders

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$34.7

$43.3

$54.6

$70.3

$91.2

Adj. EBITDA(1)

$91

+160%

$70

$55

$43

$35

Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24

  1. This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
  2. Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

3) Includes Total other income and Provision for income taxes.

9

Corporate & Other

Highlights & Key Metrics

Corporate & Other is primarily comprised of:

  • Debt, unallocated corporate G&A expenses, and management fees
  • Offshore energy related vessels and equipment that support offshore oil & gas activities and production

Corporate Debt

Q1'24

Q2'24

($s in millions)

Corporate Revolver

$175.0

$0.0

Corporate Bonds

$2,550.0

$3,130.9

Other(1)

$(31.2)

$(53.3)

Total Debt

$2,693.8

$3,077.6

Interest Expense

$47.7

$55.2

Corporate & Other Performance

($s in millions)

Statement of Operations

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Total Revenue

$14.2

$11.0

$0.5

$2.3

$14.0

Total Expenses

$(65.2)

$(66.3)

$(69.0)

$(72.0)

$(384.2)(2)

Other(3)

$(8.4)

$(8.5)

$(7.8)

$(8.0)

$4.3

Net Loss Attributable to

$(59.4)

$(63.8)

$(76.3)

$(77.7)

$(365.9)

Shareholders

Adjusted EBITDA(4)

$(2.8)

$(6.0)

$(14.1)

$(11.0)

$(2.3)

Q2'24 Highlights

  • Both Offshore Vessels currently on-charter
  • Issued 7.0% $700mm Senior Bonds due 2031
  • Issued 7.0% $800mm Senior Bonds due 2032

1)

Deferred financing costs and bond issuance premium & discount.

2)

Includes $300.0 million internalization fee to affiliate.

3)

Includes Total other income, preferred dividends and Provision for income taxes.

4)

This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

10

