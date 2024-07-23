POWER FOR THE AFTERMARKET
INNOVATING CFM56 AND V2500 POWER
FTAI Aviation
Supplemental Information Second Quarter 2024
Leading in Maintenance, Repair and Exchange (MRE)
Q2 2024
Key Highlights Q2 2024
Key Business Updates:
Three transformational transactions each expected to create significant long-term value(1):
o Entered into agreement to purchase Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Solutions for $170 million
- Executed five-year maintenance services agreement for over 100x V2500 Engines with Pratt & Whitney
- Terminated Management Agreement with Fortress Investment Group internalizing company's management function
Financial Results Overview
Business Segment Highlights
- Aviation Leasing:
- $125.0 million Q2 2024 Adj. EBITDA(2) comprised of:
- $111.5 million Leasing Adj. EBITDA
- $13.5 million Gains on Sales
- Aerospace Products:
- 163% Quarterly Adj. EBITDA growth versus Q2 2023(2)
- Sold 82 CFM56 modules in Q2 2024
$s in millions
Q2 2024
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
$(228.2)
Internalization Fee to Affiliate
$300.0
Net Income Excluding Internalization Fee
$71.8
Adj. EBITDA(2)
Aviation Leasing
$125.0
Aerospace Products
$91.2
Corporate & Other
$(2.3)
FTAI Consolidated
$213.9
1)
Forward looking statement. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.
2)
This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
3
Acquisition of LMCES Facility
- Entered agreement to acquire Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Services (LMCES) for $170 million
- FTAI ideal buyer being the largest customer of LMCES since 2020 as location of the Module Factory
Montreal
Exceptional opportunity to acquire a world-class MRO will strengthen FTAI's leadership in MRE(1):
- Greater control in CFM56 engine and module shop visit repair and manufacturing
- Vertical integration of Piece-Part Repairs for USM material
- Expands maintenance capacity in addition to existing QuickTurn facility in Miami
Expected to generate significant cost savings per annum with incremental efficiencies each year(1)
Miami
Acquisition Synergies(1)
-- FTAI Operations --
-- LMCES Capabilities --
442 CFM56 Engines in portfolio
526K Square Feet Facility in Montreal, Canada
- Q2 '24 Run-Rate 328 CFM56 module sales(2)
900 Annual Module Shop Visit Capacity
Teardown 40+ CFM56 Engines per year for USM(1)
Over 350 Highly Skilled Employees
1)
Forward looking statement. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.
2)
Run-Rate defined as Q2 2024 sales multiplied by four.
4
Capital Structure
- Net Debt / Run-Rate Adj. EBITDA multiple of 3.4x in Q2 2024(1,2)
- $400 million of Corporate Revolver facility available as of June 30, 2024
- Q4 2024 Net Debt / Run-Rate Adj. EBITDA targeted to be within 3.0x - 3.5x range(3)
Capital Structure Overview
($s in millions)
Q2 2024
Total Debt
$3,078(4)
Adj. EBITDA(1)
Aviation
Aerospace
(Excl. Corp & Other)
Leasing
Products
Less: Cash
$170
Net Debt
$2,908
Run-Rate Adj. EBITDA(1,2)
Aviation Leasing
$500(2)
Aerospace Products
$365(2)
$454
$344 $74
$289 $23
$865
$627 $365
$160
Corporate & Other
$(9)(2)
Total Adj. EBITDA
$856(2)
$289 $321 $380
$467 $500
Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA
3.4x
Q2'24 Run-Rate
2020
2021
2022
2023
(2)
- This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
- Adjusted EBITDA Run-Rate is defined as Q2'24 annualized.
- Forward looking statement. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.
4) Total Debt is net of approximately $53.3mm of net deferred financing costs and bond issuance premium & discount; gross debt outstanding was $3,130.9mm at June 30, 2024.
5
Portfolio Concentration on CFM56 & V2500 Platforms
- 442 CFM56 Engines in portfolio including Standalone Engines, Engines On-Wing and Engines at the Module Factory
- 111x Engines on Airbus A320 and 49x Engines on Boeing 737 (160 CFM56 Engines)
- 246 modules at the Module Factory (~82 Aerospace CFM56 Engine Equivalents)(2)
- 113 V2500 Engines in portfolio comprising 54x on Airbus A320 and 59x Standalone Engines
FTAI Aviation Portfolio
FTAI Engine Count
$ in millions
$2,500
$2,000
$1,500
$1,000
$500
$0
$2,370
$2,426
600
$1,955
500
400
$2,264
$2,352
300
$1,811
200
100
0
2020
2021
2022
56
50
95
69
77
59
425
442
377
CFM56
V2500
Other
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Narrowbody
$1,811
$2,264
$2,352
Widebody
$144
$106
$74
Total BV(1)
$1,955
$2,370
$2,426
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
CFM56(2)
377
425
442
V2500
59
77
113
Other(3)
69
56
52
Total Engines
505
558
607
Narrowbody assets comprise 97% of Aviation portfolio as of June 30, 2024
- BV is defined as Aviation Net Leasing Equipment plus Inventory and Financing Receivables from our consolidated Balance Sheet.
- CFM56 Engine is comprised of three module components. Numbers disclosed include Engine equivalents held as inventory in the Module Factory.
3) Other primarily includes PW2000, PW4000, RB211 and CF6-80 Engines.
6
Consolidated Financial Results
- Q2'24 Financial Results
- Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders of $(228.2)mm
- Net Income excluding Internalization Fee of $71.8mm
- Adjusted EBITDA of $213.9mm(1)
- Q2'24 Balance Sheet
- Total Assets of $3.4b
- Total Debt of $3.1b(2)
- Total Cash of $169.6mm
Consolidated Key Financial Metrics
($s in millions)
Quarter Over Quarter Results
Q2'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Aviation Leasing
$121.2
$104.8
$125.0
Aerospace Products
$34.7
$70.3
$91.2
Corporate & Other
$(2.8)
$(11.0)
$(2.3)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$153.1
$164.1
$213.9
Depreciation & Amortization
$(48.9)
$(59.1)
$(65.8)
Interest Expense
$(38.5)
$(47.7)
$(55.2)
Other(3)
$(19.3)
$(26.0)
$(321.1)(4)
Net Income (Loss)
$46.4
$31.3
$(228.2)
Attributable to Shareholders
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
Jun 30, 2024
Cash
$169.6
Net Leasing Equipment
$2,202.9
Other Assets
$1,076.8
Total Assets
$3,449.3
Total Debt(2)
$3,077.6
Total Equity
$69.6
Total Debt + Total Equity
$3,147.2
- This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
- Total Debt is net of approximately $53.3mm of net deferred financing costs and bond issuance premium & discount.
- Other primarily includes dividends on preferred shares, incentive allocation expense, provision for income taxes and acquisition and transaction expenses.
4) Includes $300.0mm relating to Internalization Fee to Affiliate and $13.9mm relating to loss on extinguishment of debt.
7
Aviation Leasing
Highlights & Key Metrics
- Acquired 25 Engines & 7 Aircraft during Q2 2024
- $72.4mm Asset Sales for 19% NBV gain of $13.5mm (8 Engines & 15 Aircraft / Airframes)
- W.A. Utilization of 81% versus 78% in prior quarter
- Performed 10 Engine Exchanges for Aircraft Lessees YTD 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Engines
Aircraft
Total
# Assets(1)
292
99
391
Net Leasing Equipment
$946.2
$1,086.0
$2,032.2
Remaining Lease Term(2)
22
45
(n/a)
W.A. Utilization(3)
69%
92%
81%
Portfolio Composition
46.6%
53.4%
100.0%
Aviation Leasing Performance
($s in millions)
Statement of Operations
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Total Revenue
$167.4
$161.4
$153.8
$135.3
$184.4
Total Expenses
$(94.1)
$(103.9)
$(89.2)
$(89.9)
$(122.4)
Other(4)
$(0.7)
$(2.0)
$41.1
$(2.8)
$(9.2)
Net Income Attributable to
$72.6
$55.5
$105.7
$42.6
$52.8
Shareholders
Adjusted EBITDA(5)
$121.2
$116.9
$121.8
$104.8
$125.0
Adj. EBITDA(5)
Leasing
Gains
on Sales
$121
$117
$122
$125
$13
$15
$23
$105
$27
$7
$94
$102
$99
$98
$112
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
- Asset count includes 17 Engines and 8 Aircraft in Russia that have been written-off.
- Remaining Lease Term is based on the average remaining months for our Aircraft and Engine portfolios, weighted by the net asset value of the respective assets, which is gross asset value including lease intangibles, as applicable, net of accumulated depreciation, accumulated amortization and maintenance deposits, as applicable.
- W.A. Utilization is based on the percent of days on-lease in the quarter weighted by the monthly average equity value of our aviation leasing equipment, excluding airframes.
- Includes Total other income and Provision for income taxes.
5) This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
8
Aerospace Products
Highlights & Key Metrics
- Q2'24 Total Revenue growth of 164.5% versus Q2 2023
- 82 modules sold in Q2 2024
- Consistently generating Adj. EBITDA margins of between 30% - 40%
- 06/30 Engine parts inventory of $373.3mm to support backlog
Aerospace Products Margin
Q2'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
($s in millions)
Total Revenue
$92.7
$189.1
$245.2
Adj. EBITDA(1)
$34.7
$70.3
$91.2
Adj. EBITDA Margin %(2)
37%
37%
37%
Aerospace Products Performance
($s in millions)
Statement of Operations
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Total Revenue
$92.7
$118.7
$158.5
$189.1
$245.2
Total Expenses
$(58.5)
$(76.4)
$(110.3)
$(119.6)
$(154.8)
Other(3)
$(0.9)
$(1.0)
$32.4
$(3.1)
$(5.5)
Net Income Attributable to
$33.3
$41.3
$80.6
$66.4
$84.9
Shareholders
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$34.7
$43.3
$54.6
$70.3
$91.2
Adj. EBITDA(1)
$91
+160%
$70
$55
$43
$35
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
- This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
- Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.
3) Includes Total other income and Provision for income taxes.
9
Corporate & Other
Highlights & Key Metrics
Corporate & Other is primarily comprised of:
- Debt, unallocated corporate G&A expenses, and management fees
- Offshore energy related vessels and equipment that support offshore oil & gas activities and production
Corporate Debt
Q1'24
Q2'24
($s in millions)
Corporate Revolver
$175.0
$0.0
Corporate Bonds
$2,550.0
$3,130.9
Other(1)
$(31.2)
$(53.3)
Total Debt
$2,693.8
$3,077.6
Interest Expense
$47.7
$55.2
Corporate & Other Performance
($s in millions)
Statement of Operations
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Total Revenue
$14.2
$11.0
$0.5
$2.3
$14.0
Total Expenses
$(65.2)
$(66.3)
$(69.0)
$(72.0)
$(384.2)(2)
Other(3)
$(8.4)
$(8.5)
$(7.8)
$(8.0)
$4.3
Net Loss Attributable to
$(59.4)
$(63.8)
$(76.3)
$(77.7)
$(365.9)
Shareholders
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
$(2.8)
$(6.0)
$(14.1)
$(11.0)
$(2.3)
Q2'24 Highlights
- Both Offshore Vessels currently on-charter
- Issued 7.0% $700mm Senior Bonds due 2031
- Issued 7.0% $800mm Senior Bonds due 2032
1)
Deferred financing costs and bond issuance premium & discount.
2)
Includes $300.0 million internalization fee to affiliate.
3)
Includes Total other income, preferred dividends and Provision for income taxes.
4)
This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
10
