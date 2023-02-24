Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FTAI Aviation Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTAI   KYG3730V1059

FTAI AVIATION LTD.

(FTAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-21
23.71 USD   +0.76%
08:00aTranscript : FTAI Aviation Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/23FTAI Aviation Swings to Q4 Earnings as Revenue Increases
MT
02/23Earnings Flash (FTAI) FTAI AVIATION Reports Q4 Revenue $274.3M, vs. Street Est of $213.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTAI Aviation : Q4 '22 Earnings Supplement

02/24/2023 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POWER FOR THE

AFTERMARKET

INNOVATING CFM56 POWER

FTAI Aviation

Supplemental Information Fourth Quarter 2022

Disclaimers

IN GENERAL. This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it. This document, taken together with any such verbal or written comments, is referred to herein as the "Presentation." The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this Presentation is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this Presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. Certain statements in this Presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, of FTAI Aviation Ltd (referred to in this Presentation as "FTAI," the "Company," or "we"), including without limitation, ability to achieve key investment objectives, ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, expansion and growth opportunities, pipeline activity and investment of existing cash, ability to successfully complete transactions for which we have letters of intent or "LOIs", actual results as compared to annualized or run-rate data, expectations regarding Adjusted EBITDA from investments, whether equipment will be able to be leased, becoming a leading independent provider of CFM56 light maintenance solutions, cost reductions from The Module Factory swaps and using recycled material for incremental efficiencies, ability to achieve ESG initiatives and reach ESG targets, bank borrowings and future debt and leverage capacity, financing activities and other such matters. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. FTAI can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this Presentation. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q (when available) and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are included on the Company's website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

PAST PERFORMANCE. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon for any reason. Annualized data is presented for illustrative purposes only and should not be considered indicative of future performance or actual results for any period.

NO OFFER; NO RELIANCE. This Presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer would only be made by means of formal documents, the terms of which would govern in all respects. You should not rely on this Presentation as the basis upon which to make any investment decision.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION. This Presentation includes information based on financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as Adjusted EBITDA. You should use NonGAAP information in addition to, and not as an alternative to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. See Reconciliation and Glossary in the Appendix to this Presentation for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures and an explanation of each of our Non-GAAP measures. Our Non-GAAP measures may not be identical or comparable to measures with the same name presented by other companies. Reconciliations of forward-lookingNon-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not included in this Presentation because the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

2

Merger Complete

Key Highlights

  • Merger transaction completed November 10, 2022.
  • Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI LLC) exchanged automatically for shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI).
  • Ordinary shares & preferred shares of the Company continue to trade on Nasdaq under the same ticker symbols
  • FTAI shares acquired following the merger no longer subject to K-1 reporting
  • Shareholders who held shares in 2022 prior to the merger will receive final K-1 in 2023
  • No further shareholder action required

3

QuickTurn Engine Center

  • Module Exchanges
  • Hospital & Field
  • Engine Testing

Acquisition Overview

FTAI & Unical completed acquisition of iAero Thrust MRO facility 01/04/23 o Rebranded as QuickTurn Engine Center "QuickTurn"

o FTAI invested $19.5mm for 50% equity stake(1)

  • Become leading independent provider of CFM56 light maintenance solutions(2)

o Targeting new industry standard of Turn-Around-Time (TAT) restoration(2) Central location to support light work-scopes for FTAI leasing fleet

Learn more at

1)

45% FTAI pro-rata distribution of profit prior to breakeven return of Unical initial investment expected by 2026. 50% pro-rata distribution once contractual goal attained.

2)

Forward looking statement. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.

4

Capital Structure

Key Highlights

($s in millions)

Q4 2022

Q4'22 Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA Run-Rate(3)

multiple of 4.3x

Debt Balance(1)

$2,176

12/22 Gross Debt Balance includes:

Cash(2)

($53)

Total Net Debt

$2,123

  1. Corporate Revolver balance of $150 million
    1. Senior Notes balance of $2,050 million
  • 2023 Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA projected to decline to 3x - 4x(4)

Adj. EBITDA Run-Rate(3)

Aviation Leasing

$441

Aerospace Products

$87

Corporate & Other

($34)

Total Adj. EBITDA Run-Rate(3)

$494

Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA Run-Rate(3)

4.3x

  1. Debt Balance is net of approximately $24.3mm of net deferred financing costs and bond issuance premium & discount.
  2. Includes restricted cash of $19.5mm
  3. Adjusted EBITDA Run-Rate is defined as Q4'22 Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four.

4) Forward looking statement. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the Presentation.

5

Disclaimer

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 21:11:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FTAI AVIATION LTD.
08:00aTranscript : FTAI Aviation Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/23FTAI Aviation Swings to Q4 Earnings as Revenue Increases
MT
02/23Earnings Flash (FTAI) FTAI AVIATION Reports Q4 Revenue $274.3M, vs. Street Est of $213...
MT
02/23Earnings Flash (FTAI) FTAI AVIATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.20, vs. Street Est of $0.53
MT
02/23FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per ..
GL
02/23FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended ..
CI
02/23FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022, Payable o..
CI
01/17JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Inves..
MT
01/04FTAI Aviation, Unical Aviation Acquire Assets of iAero Thrust
MT
01/04FTAI Aviation and Unical Aviation Acquire Assets of iAero Thrust
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FTAI AVIATION LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 695 M - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,0x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 2 381 M 2 381 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FTAI AVIATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
FTAI Aviation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTAI AVIATION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 23,96 $
Average target price 27,77 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eun Nam Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul R. Goodwin Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Martin Tuchman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FTAI AVIATION LTD.38.49%2 381
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.33.23%5 587
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-13.28%4 997
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION1.00%4 109
GATX CORPORATION0.53%3 816
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.5.34%2 019