FTC Solar Overview
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate,"
"believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended
to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent the Company's views as of the date of this presentation. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and other data about the Company's industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures relating to our performance. You can find the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the Appendix at the end of this presentation. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Introductions
Cathy
Patrick
Shaker
Behnen
Cook
Sadasivam
Chief Financial Officer
- Appointed CFO February 2024
- Previously FTC Solar's Chief Accounting Officer since 2020
- Former CFO and VP of Finance at Penn National Gaming Hollywood Casino Jamul - San Diego
- Partner at Accounting firm RubinBrown
- Certified Public Accountant
- MBA St. Louis University
SVP, Capital Markets and Business Development
- FTC Solar CFO 2019-2022, CCO 2022-2024
- 15+ years of experience in the renewable energy industry
- Former VP, Capital Markets and Corporate Finance for SunEdison along with multiple other leadership positions
- VP, Structured Finance, Bank of America
- BS degree in Finance and Quantitative Methods from Bradley University
Chairman of the Board
- Founder and CEO of Auragent Bioscience since 2018
- Former CEO of SunEdison Semiconductor (2014-2016), EVP SunEdison (2009-2013)
- Director at Sfara, Dclimate & Sea Pharma.
- Former director II-VI incorporated
- Ph.D in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University; BS and MS in Chemical Engineering University of Madras, MBA Washington University
Introduction to FTC Solar
Global provider of high-quality, mission critical solar trackers, software and engineering solutions for large, blue-chip EPC contractors and developers
Uniquely positioned with comprehensive portfolio of differentiated and patented 1P and 2P tracker solutions
Robust IP portfolio with strong patent coverage for technology focused on reduced cost designs and increased energy output
Established global supply chain enhances resilience and reduces cost structure to increase gross margin profile and profitability
2P Solution
(High margin niche)
1P Solution
(Majority of market)
FSLR Solution
Direct Margin >20%
Revenue Breakeven(1):
◼ Below $60m
Leveraging a record project backlog of $1.8 billion, FTC is poised for strong growth, margin improvement and profitability
- Quarterly revenue run-rate to achieve breakeven on Adjusted EBITDA basis
Company Overview
Leading Provider of Proprietary Solar Tracking Technology
About Us
FTC Solar is a leading provider of patented 1P and 2P tracker systems,
software and engineering services to the solar energy industry
Key Metrics
Installed Base2:
Customers2:
Employees:
Patents (Granted or Pending)
>5.5GW
140+
200+
58
Tracker Systems
• Patented and custom designed,
next-generation 1P and 2P
(one- and two-panelin-portrait
orientation, respectively)
Software
• Proprietary solutions to boost
energy production, design
projects and manage project
portfolios
Engineering Services
• Includes site analysis, array
design services, foundation
development and other value-
added capabilities
Manufacturing
Partners Countries
33
9
tracker systems
• Industry-leading install speeds
• Up to 6% project energy gain1
• Expert assistance, value-
added services
'22 Revenue:
'23 Revenue:
$123m
$127m
- As compared to Voyager systems without SunPath enhancement software
- Cumulative since inception.
Solar Trackers Are Critical to Utility-Scale PV Projects
8
Trackers significantly increase energy production by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun throughout the day
Traditional Fixed-Tilt
FTC Solar Tracker
× Fixed angle; sub-optimal exposure
✓ Variable angle; optimal exposure throughout the day
Tracker systems and advanced software yield, on average1:
- 25% more energy
- 17% lower levelized cost of energy ("LCOE") compared to fixed-tiltmounting systems
1. 2020 Bloomberg New Energy Finance ("BNEF") reports.
Our Competitive Differentiation
Easier Installation
Provides lowest installed cost / Enables faster installation times
9
Better Performance
Provides higher yields / Maximizes land use / Delivers more power
Install
~40%
Time
Faster installation compared to competing solutions (hours/MW)
Proprietary
6%
Additional potential energy yield from
Software
optimized tracking
$
DC BOS
25%
Costs
Posts/
56%
Piles
Connect
45%
Points
Less wiring (potential)
Fewer posts / MW (potential)
Fewer connection point (potential)
Bifacial
Gain
Design
Flexibility
Site Accessibility
~2%
✓
2X
Potential gain in 2P energy production compared to 1P trackers
Independent row design allows for site flexibility
Greater site accessibility at same ground coverage ratio ("GCR") for 2P trackers
Labor/
✓
Tools
Efficiency
32%
Does not require specialized tools for installation
Reduction in average install time in 2020 with further reductions planned
Strings
4
Unique four-string architecture leads to
higher bifacial energy capture
Slope
17.5%
Highest in market1, avoids
Tolerance
land grading costs
1. Based on standard configuration of Voyager 2P trackers.
Demonstrated Track Record With Blue-Chip Customer Base
10
- FTC supports global distributed generation and utility-scale projects, successfully delivering 5 GW+ of trackers to customers across several continents
- The Company has substantial expertise in executing large-scale utility solar developments, including single projects of up to 1 GW of capacity
EPC Contractor
Developer
EPC Contractor
Colorado - 29 MW
Nevada - 100 MW
North Carolina - 112 MW
Developer
Developer
EPC Contractor
Oregon - 30 MW
South Carolina - 97 MW
Virginia - 17 MW
