Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate,"

"believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended

to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent the Company's views as of the date of this presentation. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and other data about the Company's industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the Company's future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Although the Company believes that the consulted third party sources are reliable, the Company cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information, and has not independently verified this information. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, the Company's business, revenue and financial results could be harmed, the trading prices of its securities could decline and you could lose all or part of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures relating to our performance. You can find the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the Appendix at the end of this presentation. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the notes to reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in FTC Solar's quarterly earnings release for a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful supplemental information.