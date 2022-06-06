Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FTC Solar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTCI   US30320C1036

FTC SOLAR, INC.

(FTCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
5.230 USD   +31.74%
04:52pFTC SOLAR : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:33pRoth Capital Upgrades FTC Solar to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $8 From $3
MT
02:09pFTC Solar, Other Sector Names Gain After Biden Says He Will Pause Some Components Tariffs
MT
Summary 
Summary

FTC Solar : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
ARC Family Trust
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
FTC Solar, Inc. [FTCI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
20 MONTCHANIN ROAD, SUITE 100
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
GREENVILLE DE 19807
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
ARC Family Trust
20 MONTCHANIN ROAD, SUITE 100

GREENVILLE, DE19807
X
Signatures
/s/ Jacob D. Wolf, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reflects a sale pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the owner of the shares.
(2) Represents a weighted average sales price per share for these shares, which were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $3.59 to $4.21. The Reporting Person has provided to the Issuer, and undertakes to provide to the staff of the Commission or any security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range.
(3) The ARC Family Trust was established by Ahmad Chatila, a member of the Issuer's board of directors, for the benefit of certain members of his family. Shaker Sadasivam, a member of the Issuer's board of directors, is the trustee of the ARC Family Trust and has sole voting and dispositive power with respect to these securities. Mr. Sadasivam disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein, if any, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that he is the beneficial owner of such securities for Section 16 or any other purpose.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

FTC Solar Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
