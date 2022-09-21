Automotive and Industrial Goods Expert Heiko Rauscher Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has expanded its business transformation capabilities with the appointment of Heiko Rauscher as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Frankfurt am Main.



Mr. Rauscher, a business transformation expert with more than 20 years of advisory experience, joins the firm from Oliver Wyman, where he was a partner. He has led complex business transformation projects for entire companies and core functions such as supply chain, production and purchasing. Mr. Rauscher specialises in the automotive and industrial sector and advises original equipment manufacturers and suppliers on international and global assignments. He lived in China for more than a decade and is fluent in Mandarin; whilst there he built and led two management consultancies, including Porsche Consulting Ltd. in Shanghai.

“The automotive and manufacturing industries are facing far-reaching disruption and change processes,” said Christian Säuberlich, a partner and member of the Executive Board at FTI-Andersch, the German restructuring and advisory arm of FTI Consulting. “Having worked in China, which continues to be the largest automotive manufacturing country in the world, Heiko has played a major role in shaping companies in the industry. He is a trusted advisor who will help our clients navigate ongoing and emerging phases of transformation.”

Diederick van der Plas, a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, added, “Across Europe, we continue to expand the range of business transformation services that we offer our clients. Our practice is home to some of the leading transformation experts in the world, and Heiko’s experience and strategic leadership skills make him a perfect addition to our German team.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Helen Obi

+44 20 7632 5071

hobi@fticonsulting.com