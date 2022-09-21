Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FTI Consulting, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCN   US3029411093

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
157.01 USD   -0.06%
04:01aAutomotive and Industrial Goods Expert Heiko Rauscher Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director
GL
09/20FTI Technology Global CEO Sophie Ross On Leading With Positivity, Flexibility And Collaboration
AQ
09/20Are You Struggling With Writer's Block?
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Automotive and Industrial Goods Expert Heiko Rauscher Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director

09/21/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has expanded its business transformation capabilities with the appointment of Heiko Rauscher as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Frankfurt am Main.

Mr. Rauscher, a business transformation expert with more than 20 years of advisory experience, joins the firm from Oliver Wyman, where he was a partner. He has led complex business transformation projects for entire companies and core functions such as supply chain, production and purchasing. Mr. Rauscher specialises in the automotive and industrial sector and advises original equipment manufacturers and suppliers on international and global assignments. He lived in China for more than a decade and is fluent in Mandarin; whilst there he built and led two management consultancies, including Porsche Consulting Ltd. in Shanghai.

“The automotive and manufacturing industries are facing far-reaching disruption and change processes,” said Christian Säuberlich, a partner and member of the Executive Board at FTI-Andersch, the German restructuring and advisory arm of FTI Consulting. “Having worked in China, which continues to be the largest automotive manufacturing country in the world, Heiko has played a major role in shaping companies in the industry. He is a trusted advisor who will help our clients navigate ongoing and emerging phases of transformation.”

Diederick van der Plas, a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, added, “Across Europe, we continue to expand the range of business transformation services that we offer our clients. Our practice is home to some of the leading transformation experts in the world, and Heiko’s experience and strategic leadership skills make him a perfect addition to our German team.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
200 Aldersgate
Aldersgate Street
London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Helen Obi
+44 20 7632 5071
hobi@fticonsulting.com


All news about FTI CONSULTING, INC.
04:01aAutomotive and Industrial Goods Expert Heiko Rauscher Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior ..
GL
09/20FTI Technology Global CEO Sophie Ross On Leading With Positivity, Flexibility And Colla..
AQ
09/20Are You Struggling With Writer's Block?
AQ
09/20FTI Consulting Strengthens Global Insurance Services Offering with Three Veteran Hires
GL
09/20NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Treasury Yields -2-
DJ
09/19FTI Consulting Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine for Fifth Consecuti..
GL
09/16REAL ESTATE : Restructuring Advisory Service Sheet
AQ
09/16REAL ESTATE : Special Servicer Advisory Services Service Sheet
AQ
09/16BenevolentAI - Analyst / Investor Event And Interim Results
AQ
09/16REAL ESTATE : Investment Administration & Reporting Service Sheet
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FTI CONSULTING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 003 M - -
Net income 2022 241 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 300 M 5 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 7 048
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
FTI Consulting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTI CONSULTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 157,01 $
Average target price 220,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.2.34%5 300
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-10.67%4 247
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-38.57%3 999
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.71%2 042
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED31.00%1 506
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.-19.84%1 417