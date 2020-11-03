FTI Consulting : 3Q20 Investor Presentation

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this presentation, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer, the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed, fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock, adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business, differently and adversely, and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control, the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions, the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions, retention of staff and clients, new laws and regulations, or changes thereto, and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC, including the risks set forth under "Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments" and "Risks Related to Our Operations." We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.
Investment Thesis
Leading global business advisory firm with strong people and strong positions: corporations, law firms and governments come to us when there is a critical need
Organic growth strategy with an emphasis on profitable revenue growth
Committed to building a profitable business with sustainable underlying growth, regardless of economic conditions
Willingness to invest EBITDA in key growth areas where we have a right to win
Healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows with a commitment to return capital to our shareholders
Believe we are on a path toward sustained double-digityear-over-year Adjusted EPS growth over time
FTI Consulting: Experts with Impact
FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes
FCN
$3.5B
1982
6,200+
Publicly
Equity Market
Year
Employees
Traded
Capitalization (1)
Founded
Worldwide
600+
84
28
9
Senior Managing
Specialized Industry
Cities
Countries
Directors
Practice Groups
Advisor to
53 of Fortune
Advisor to 8 of the
Global 100
96 of the world's
world's top 10 bank
top 100 law firms
corporations
holding companies
are clients
(1) All statistics above, except equity market capitalization, are as of September 30, 2020. Equity market capitalization has been4 calculated using the number of total shares outstanding as of October 22, 2020, times the closing share price as of October 30,
2020.
