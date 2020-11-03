Log in
FTI CONSULTING, INC.

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

(FCN)
FTI Consulting : 3Q20 Investor Presentation

11/03/2020 | 03:40pm EST

November 2020

Cautionary Note about Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this presentation, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer, the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed, fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock, adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business, differently and adversely, and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control, the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions, the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions, retention of staff and clients, new laws and regulations, or changes thereto, and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC, including the risks set forth under "Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments" and "Risks Related to Our Operations." We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

Investment Thesis

Leading global business advisory firm with strong people and strong positions: corporations, law firms and governments come to us when there is a critical need

Organic growth strategy with an emphasis on profitable revenue growth

Committed to building a profitable business with sustainable underlying growth, regardless of economic conditions

Willingness to invest EBITDA in key growth areas where we have a right to win

Healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows with a commitment to return capital to our shareholders

Believe we are on a path toward sustained double-digityear-over-year Adjusted EPS growth over time

FTI Consulting: Experts with Impact

FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes

FCN

$3.5B

1982

6,200+

Publicly

Equity Market

Year

Employees

Traded

Capitalization (1)

Founded

Worldwide

600+

84

28

9

Senior Managing

Specialized Industry

Cities

Countries

Directors

Practice Groups

Advisor to

53 of Fortune

Advisor to 8 of the

Global 100

96 of the world's

world's top 10 bank

top 100 law firms

corporations

holding companies

are clients

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Inc. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 20:39:00 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 455 M - -
Net income 2020 195 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 451 M 3 451 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 264
Free-Float 97,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 164,00 $
Last Close Price 99,50 $
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Henry Gunby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Sabherwal Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Wills Chief Information Officer
Sophie Ross Global Chief Executive Officer-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FTI CONSULTING, INC.-10.08%3 451
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.55.38%9 218
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED-6.85%1 097
PRORED PARTNERS CO., LTD.13.40%509
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.-18.84%394
RICARDO PLC-54.72%237
