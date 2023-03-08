FTI Consulting : 4Q22 Investor Presentation

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, future capital allocations and expenditures, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG") and sustainability related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific or technological developments, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of COVID-19 and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward- looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.
FTI Consulting: Experts with Impact
FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes
FCN
$6.1B
1982
7,600+
Publicly
Equity Market
Year
Employees
Traded
Capitalization (1)
Founded
Worldwide
700+
85
31
18
Senior Managing
Cities
Countries
Industry Practice Groups
Directors
Adviser to
82 of Fortune
Adviser to 50 of the
Adviser to 50 of the top
100 firms on the Private
99 of the world's
Global 100 corporations
world's top 50 bank
Equity International 300
top 100 law firms
are clients
holding companies
list
(1)
Equity market capitalization has been calculated by multiplying the number of total shares outstanding on February 16, 2023, by the closing price per share
reported on the New York Stock Exchange for February 23, 2023.
Our Global Reach
With offices in 85 cities and 31 countries, FTI Consulting has a presence in every major financial center and every corner of the globe, and we successfully serve our clients wherever challenges and opportunities arise.
The Americas
Europe, the Middle East, Africa
Asia
Australia
Argentina
Colombia
Belgium
Germany
South Africa
China
Malaysia
Australia
Brazil
Mexico
British Virgin Islands
Ireland
Spain
India
Singapore
Canada
United States
Cayman Islands
Italy
Switzerland
Indonesia
South Korea
Japan
Denmark
Netherlands
United Arab Emirates
Finland
Qatar
United Kingdom
France
Saudi Arabia
Investment Thesis
Leading global business advisory firm with strong people and strong positions: corporations, law firms and governments come to us when there is a critical need
Organic growth strategy with an emphasis on profitable revenue growth
Committed to building a profitable business with sustainable underlying growth, regardless of economic conditions
Willingness to invest EBITDA in key growth areas where we have a right to win
Healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows with a commitment to return capital to our shareholders
Path toward sustained double-digityear-over-year Adjusted EPS growth over time
