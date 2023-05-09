FTI Consulting : Adds Contract Solutions Expert in Corporate Legal Operations Practice

Washington, D.C., May 9, 2023 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Chase D'Agostino as a Managing Director in the Contract Solutions offering within the firm's Technology segment.

Mr. D'Agostino, who is based in New York, is a contract solutions expert with 15 years of experience serving global corporations and financial institutions. He designs and delivers solutions that support clients in extracting data and insights from their contracts to deliver specific outcomes and objectives. Examples include updating contracts in the face of changing requirements due to GDPR, CCPA, Brexit, IBOR transition and other events, as well as completing notice, consent, termination and amendment processes during pre-transaction due diligence, post-transaction integrations and internal reorganizations.

Mr. D'Agostino also helps clients assess compliance across contract portfolios against company risk standards and tolerances, create contract repositories that enable business decision making, and implement processes that support realization of value from contracts.

"Legal department leaders are more focused than ever before on unlocking value from their contracts and using contract data to inform business decisions," said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. "Our contract solutions experts have a long history of supporting clients with a wide range of contract challenges and applying analytics and artificial intelligence to derive insights from their agreements. Chase is a deeply experienced specialist in this arena, and he will be instrumental in enhancing our Contract Solutions offerings."

Mr. D'Agostino also has experience managing end-to-end pre-signature contracting processes, implementing contract technology and artificial intelligence tools and delivering on full contracting function transformations. Prior to joining FTI Technology, Mr. D'Agostino held executive positions in contract solutions roles at numerous legal service providers. He also served as commercial counsel at Colgate-Palmolive, where he negotiated hundreds of commercial contracts for a multi-billion-dollar supply chain, implemented a best-in-class contract management solution and helped manage compliance processes and responsible sourcing. He started his career at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, where he focused on M&A and financing transactions.

Meredith Brown, a Senior Managing Director and Global Co-Leader of FTI Technology's Corporate Legal Operations practice, added, "Chase has a unique perspective in that he's delivered contract solutions, technology implementations and complex reviews as an in-house counsel, law firm attorney and consultant. Many legal departments are planning for contracting projects in the coming year, and we look forward to Chase's contributions in helping clients successfully meet their objectives."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. D'Agostino said, "By reimagining the ways contracts are prepared, interpreted and managed, there's an opportunity to transform them into rich and insightful data points that can inform business strategy, mitigate risk and improve compliance. As contract types and use cases grow increasingly complex, the level of expertise required to interpret contractual language and deliver outcomes becomes more and more difficult. I plan to collaborate across our team of domain experts to help clients solve these challenges and unlock the value that is embedded within their contracts, regardless of how nuanced or novel their use case may be."

