WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Veronica Irastorza as a Senior Managing Director in the Litigation & Disputes Resolution practice within the firm’s Economic Consulting segment.

Ms. Irastorza joins FTI Consulting with more than 20 years of experience supporting clients with issues related to competition, regulation, economics of contracts, markets, damages, valuations, disputes and arbitrations, primarily in the energy sector.

“As energy investment continues to grow in Latin America, political and regulatory changes in an industry that is transitioning worldwide are resulting in a growing number of disputes,” said Dr. Jose Alberro, a Senior Managing Director in the Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice and Head of International Arbitration for Latin America at FTI Consulting. “I’m confident that Veronica’s experience in navigating these complex issues will be a great benefit to our clients as they seek expert economic counsel to address their business challenges.”

Most recently, Ms. Irastorza was a Principal at the Brattle Group. Prior to that position, she was an Associate Director at NERA Economic Consulting and also served as the Undersecretary of Planning and Energy Transition in Mexico, where she developed Mexico’s National Energy Strategy and coordinated the official long-term energy outlooks. Prior to that she was Deputy Director of Planning for Pemex Gas, Mexico’s national gas company.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Irastorza said, “The energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation, confronting unprecedented risks and challenges. Against this backdrop, I look forward to providing our clients with a range of economic analyses to support their strategic planning, regulatory changes, antitrust issues and dispute resolutions.”

Ms. Irastorza’s hiring builds on the continued growth of the Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice and follows the addition of Senior Managing Directors Dr. Blanca Perea in Miami, Mr. Leonardo Florencio in São Paulo and Dr. Alberro in Washington, D.C. The team joins a growing practice of experts across Canada, the United States and Latin America led by Dr. Randal Heeb. The growth of this team underpins FTI Consulting’s unique capabilities to support clients across the globe as they require complex economic analysis to solve their dispute-related business issues.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,900 employees located in 31 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.

