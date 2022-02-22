Log in
FTI Consulting : Adds Sophie Lenox as Senior Legal Counsel for Asia Pacific

02/22/2022 | 11:32am EST
Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Sophie Lenox as Senior Legal Counsel for the Asia Pacific region.

Ms. Lenox joins as FTI Consulting's first legal counsel in the Asia Pacific region, and is based in Singapore. She brings more than 14 years of experience as an international corporate lawyer, most recently as a senior mergers and acquisitions lawyer with Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in Singapore.

She transferred from London to Singapore in 2018 and has advised clients in Asia, the UK and globally on a broad range of matters, including significant cross-border M&A transactions, complex joint venture arrangements and corporate governance issues.

"We continue to invest in talent to support the firm's growth in Asia Pacific and globally," said Curtis Lu, General Counsel at FTI Consulting. "I am delighted to welcome Sophie to the Asia Pacific team and look forward to working with her to enable our professionals to provide leading services to our clients."

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.

