FTI Consulting : Adds Sophie Lenox as Senior Legal Counsel for Asia Pacific

Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2022 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Sophie Lenox as Senior Legal Counsel for the Asia Pacific region.

Ms. Lenox joins as FTI Consulting's first legal counsel in the Asia Pacific region, and is based in Singapore. She brings more than 14 years of experience as an international corporate lawyer, most recently as a senior mergers and acquisitions lawyer with Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in Singapore.

She transferred from London to Singapore in 2018 and has advised clients in Asia, the UK and globally on a broad range of matters, including significant cross-border M&A transactions, complex joint venture arrangements and corporate governance issues.

"We continue to invest in talent to support the firm's growth in Asia Pacific and globally," said Curtis Lu, General Counsel at FTI Consulting. "I am delighted to welcome Sophie to the Asia Pacific team and look forward to working with her to enable our professionals to provide leading services to our clients."

